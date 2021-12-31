Wildfires have caused "a level of devastation" not seen before in Colorado, congressman says

Burnt out vehicles sit amidst the smoke and haze after a fast moving wildfire swept through the area in the Centennial Heights neighborhood of Louisville, Colorado on December 30. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

Rep. Joe Neguse, of Colorado’s 2nd congressional district, said on Thursday he had evacuated with his family as a precaution and hoped expected snow tomorrow would provide some relief from the wildfires.

“Clearly it’s a devastating day for Boulder County, our communities and Louisville and Superior and people of our state," he told CNN. "These are unprecedented wildfires that have just created a level of devastation and destruction that our state has not experienced before.”

Neguse said state representatives were in close contact with the governor, law enforcement, and first responders.

He added that record-breaking winds, which pushed the fires into residential communities, would hopefully begin to die down in the evening -- and be further tamped down by the expected snow forecast for Friday. "We’re just hoping that will commence soon to give our firefighters and our first responders some relief as they work to try to protect our communities," he said.