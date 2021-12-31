Boulder County hospital begins transfer of labor, delivery, and intensive care patients

Out of an abundance of caution due to the fires, a Boulder County hospital in Colorado said it has started ​transferring some of its most critical and fragile patients, including those in labor and delivery, and intensive care.

"The Good Samaritan Medical Center has started transferring some of its most critical and fragile patients. These patients require extra time for preparation and transport," said a news release from SCL Health. "The first phase of this transfer involves six labor and delivery patients. The second phase involves 22 intensive care patients."

According to the release, patients are being transferred to other SCL Health facilities " in case the Boulder grass fires cause a need for additional shifts."