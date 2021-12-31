There are 53,500 customers without power in the state of Colorado, according to poweroutage.us.
In Boulder County alone, there are 18,791 customers in the dark.
By Fernando Alfonso III, CNN
From CNN’s Raja Razek
Out of an abundance of caution due to the fires, a Boulder County hospital in Colorado said it has started transferring some of its most critical and fragile patients, including those in labor and delivery, and intensive care.
"The Good Samaritan Medical Center has started transferring some of its most critical and fragile patients. These patients require extra time for preparation and transport," said a news release from SCL Health. "The first phase of this transfer involves six labor and delivery patients. The second phase involves 22 intensive care patients."
According to the release, patients are being transferred to other SCL Health facilities " in case the Boulder grass fires cause a need for additional shifts."
From CNN's Haley Brink
Strong, sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph, with gusts between 40 to 80 mph, are still occurring across the Colorado foothills Thursday evening.
A high wind warning was extended across this region until 8 p.m. MT (10 p.m. ET). The strongest wind gusts peaked at 115 mph earlier today, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. MT (12 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET).
Overall winds should gradually weaken through the evening hours and should diminish by the morning.
From CNN's Haley Brink
Several Colorado monitoring stations across Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer counties recorded preliminary hurricane-force wind gusts (74 mph and higher).
Some wind gusts exceeded 100 mph Thursday afternoon.
Here is a list of the top reported wind gusts:
From CNN’s Raja Razek
Centura’s Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, Colorado, is fully evacuated and all patients have been transferred to sister facilities, according to a news release from Centura Health.
"As of 4:15 p.m., Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital is fully evacuated. All patients were safely transferred to two of our sister facilities within Centura - Longmont United Hospital or St. Anthony North, and some were discharged from the hospital. All associates at this time have also been evacuated," the release said.
"Patients should not attempt to go to Avista Adventist Hospital; nearby roads have been closed," the release added.
Avista Adventist Hospital is in Louisville, Colorado, and is part of the Centura Health system.
The hospital is a 114-bed full-service hospital, according to its website.
From CNN's Brandon Miller
A short period of extreme winds occurred along the Colorado foothills with “winds nothing short of howling," according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
“We are in the midst of a truly historic windstorm across the front range, foothills and urban corridor,” the National Weather Service in Boulder, Colorado, said earlier Thursday.
“Exceptional mountain wave amplification,” referring to a major increase in windspeed as air flows over and down the mountains into the lower elevations in and around Boulder that can occur under very specific atmospheric conditions, was blamed for the hurricane-force wind gusts reported.
Widespread wind gusts of 80-100 mph were observed, the NWS said.
Combined with relative humidity below 20%, the extreme winds fueled the rapid fire spread, including into urban areas of Superior and Louisville.
By sunset, the winds should diminish even further, the NWS said.
From CNN’s Raja Razek
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency due to the grass fires in Boulder County, according to a news release from the governor's office.
"Today, Governor Polis declared a state of emergency due to grass fires created by high winds across the Front Range," the release said.
"The declaration allows the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the emergency response efforts in Boulder and provide state resources including the use of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center," the release added.
From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado and Kay Jones
The Marshall Fire has destroyed hundreds of structures and has caused thousands of people to be evacuated, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said during a news conference.
As of Thursday evening, 580 homes have been lost in and around Superior, Pelle said. The Target Shopping Complex and the Element Hotel in Superior were also engulfed by the flames.
The fire is currently 1,600 acres and has spread east across Superior and Louisville, southeast of Boulder.
There are currently no reports of causalities or missing people, but Pelle said he would not be surprised if the number goes up.
“I’d like to emphasize that due to the magnitude of this fire, the intensity of this fire and its presence in such a heavily populated area, we would not be surprised if there are injuries or fatalities," Pelle said.
One officer suffered a minor injury.
State aircraft has been unable to fly due to the wind conditions, according to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. They hope to get aircraft up to observe the damage when it’s safe to do so, he said.
“This fire is, frankly, a force of nature,” Polis said.
Pelle said that officials will conduct damage assessments as soon as possible, when it’s safe to do so. He said the winds are expected to die down on Friday and that officials will have a chance to get out and survey the damage.