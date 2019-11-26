Flying can be a stressful travel experience by itself. Holiday air travel, compounded with bad weather, can make it just about unbearable.

Here's some tips to keep in mind before you head to the airport.

Check your flight status.

Even if it's sunny at home, your aircraft could be coming from a city that is experiencing bad weather. Make sure to sign up for flight status alerts and download your mobile boarding pass before you get to the airport.

Load up on apps.

Most airlines, many airports and the TSA all have apps you can use to check on flying conditions, aircraft status and even food for sale.

Some airlines even let you rebook on their apps. So if your flight gets cancelled, you may be able to bypass long lines at ticket counters and hold times on the phone.

Get to the airport early.

Sometimes getting to the airport is worse than the flight, especially in bad weather. If you clear the lines to check your bags and clear security early, there's more time to read or play with electronics, do yoga or talk to your traveling companions.

Check TSA requirements in advance.

Figure out what you can carry on and what has to be packed in checked luggage. It's all listed online at TSA.gov.

Pack your jellies.

Eggnog, maple syrup, preserves and jellies need to go into checked bags. (With a checked bag, you can pack ALL of your crazy sweaters.)

Pack snacks.

The lines at your favorite airport eatery are going to be long, so have some snacks ready to eat, especially if you're facing a super-long TSA line.

Prepare your kids.

That could mean bringing enough diapers, snacks and wipes or having enough shows loaded up on electronic devices to keep them busy.

Have a disability?

Call TSA. Travelers with disabilities or medical conditions and their families can call the TSA Cares helpline toll free at 855-787-2227 at least 72 hours prior to flying to ask questions about screening policies and get assistance at checkpoints.

What else do you need?

Noise-cancelling headphones, a sleep pillow and a charged battery for your gadgets? Bring them all.

Stay chill.

No amount of yelling at gate agents or flight attendants gets you from Point A to Point B any faster. In fact, being kind to airport and airline employees creates good will and might get you a better seat. (It sure helps with karma.)