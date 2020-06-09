A protester holds up their fists during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in front of Borough Hall on June 8, in New York City. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

The media industry is at another inflection point. In the way the Me Too movement reshaped newsrooms, sparked debate, and purged bad actors from positions of authority, the Black Lives Matter movement is bringing about a similar upheaval by putting questions about race and reporting on the center stage.

Four top editors have resigned their positions in the past few days -- two on Monday -- and it feels like this could just be the beginning of an extended reckoning within the business.

Similar to the Me Too movement, The Daily Beast reporter Max Tani observed, "All of these are in one way or another the result of current/former staff speaking up and pressuring companies to not tolerate patterns of bad decisions/behavior."

Outside the resignations, important conversations are taking place among reporters, editors, and executives.

They're not only unfolding in national outlets like The New York Times, but at local outlets like the Philadelphia Inquirer. And they're not surface-level conversations. These conversations are digging deeper and raising important questions about issues of race and fairness in newsrooms across America -- some of which strike to the core of the mission and purpose of news orgs.

