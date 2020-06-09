People protest outside of City Hall on June 8, in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

As the nation looks at the vast amount of work that still needs to be done to bring an end to racial injustice, many demonstrators -- and some city officials -- are demanding that change includes the way the streets of America are policed.

In Minneapolis, where George Floyd's death focused the nation again on police brutality, enough members of the city council are calling for a major shift in policing that they might dismantle and replace the police department.

Cities like Los Angeles and New York have said they will cut millions of dollars in police funding.

President Donald Trump said Monday the United States has the finest police in the world and cutting budgets would be a mistake.

But a sizable number of people think police departments need to be reworked.

