Camden County Chief of Police Joe Wysocki, center, marches with residents and activists in Camden, New Jersey, on May 30, during a protest against the death of George Floyd. April Saul/AP

Last week, Minneapolis officials confirmed they were considering a fairly rare course of action: disbanding the city's police department.

It's not the first locale to break up a department, but no cities as populous have ever attempted it. Minneapolis city council members haven't specified what will replace it if the department disbands.

Camden, New Jersey, may be the closest thing to a case study they can get.

The city, home to a population about 17% of Minneapolis' size, dissolved its police department in 2012 and replaced it with an entirely new one, after corruption rendered the existing agency unfixable.

Before its police reforms, Camden was routinely named one of the most violent cities in the US.

Now, seven years after the old department was booted, the city's crime has dropped by close to half. Officers host outdoor parties for residents and knock on doors to introduce themselves. It's a radically different Camden than it was even a decade ago.

Read the full story here: