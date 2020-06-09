US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and around the world

By Helen Regan, Steve George and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 7:45 a.m. ET, June 9, 2020
1 min ago

This city disbanded its police department seven years ago. Here's what happened next

From CNN's Scottie Andrew

Camden County Chief of Police Joe Wysocki, center, marches with residents and activists in Camden, New Jersey, on May 30, during a protest against the death of George Floyd.
Camden County Chief of Police Joe Wysocki, center, marches with residents and activists in Camden, New Jersey, on May 30, during a protest against the death of George Floyd. April Saul/AP

Last week, Minneapolis officials confirmed they were considering a fairly rare course of action: disbanding the city's police department

It's not the first locale to break up a department, but no cities as populous have ever attempted it. Minneapolis city council members haven't specified what will replace it if the department disbands.

Camden, New Jersey, may be the closest thing to a case study they can get.

The city, home to a population about 17% of Minneapolis' size, dissolved its police department in 2012 and replaced it with an entirely new one, after corruption rendered the existing agency unfixable. 

Before its police reforms, Camden was routinely named one of the most violent cities in the US. 

Now, seven years after the old department was booted, the city's crime has dropped by close to half. Officers host outdoor parties for residents and knock on doors to introduce themselves. It's a radically different Camden than it was even a decade ago.

Read the full story here:

40 min ago

Floyd's funeral procession in horse-drawn carriage will be escorted by Houston police

George Floyd will travel the last mile of his funeral procession in a horse drawn carriage escorted by the Houston Police Department, according to a press from the City of Pearland. 

The private funeral is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, local time, at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston.

The procession will arrive at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, south of Houston, sometime after 1 p.m, according to the release. It said the public should monitor local news outlets for updates and visit Transtar online for traffic information.

"The public is certainly welcome to pay respects at public locations on the route, including on sidewalks. Barricades are being placed along the procession route on Cullen where the horse-drawn carriage will travel to prevent vehicular access and pedestrian access to the roadway. These barricades will help keep visitors safe and help maintain traffic safety," said the release.

Attendees have been requested to stay behind the barricades to allow the procession to pass safely, and to ensure the safety of Floyd’s family. Attendees have also been encouraged to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

50 min ago

NFL should re-sign Colin Kaepernick, says Seattle Seahawks' new signing Carlos Hyde

From CNN's Jill Martin and George Ramsay

Colin Kaepernick, then a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, looks on from the sidelines during a game in Atlanta on December 18, 2016.
Colin Kaepernick, then a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, looks on from the sidelines during a game in Atlanta on December 18, 2016. Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks' new signing Carlos Hyde says the NFL should offer Colin Kaepernick a route back to the��sport to prove it is serious about change.

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality in 2016, has been unsigned to a team since 2017. 

Last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was wrong not to listen to its players' protests and that it would "encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest."

"What can the NFL do? I think the NFL can start by signing Kaep back," Hyde, a former teammate of Kaepernick at the 49ers, told reporters on Monday.

"I think if they sign Kaep back, that'll show that they're really trying to move in a different direction. Because Kaep was making a statement four years ago about what's going on in today's world and the NFL didn't bother to listen to him then, so I think they should start by doing that."

Read the full story here:

1 hr 26 min ago

Can the American-led Black Lives Matter movement trigger an African awakening?

Analysis from Moky Makura

People protest in front of Brooklyn Borough Hall in New York on June 8.
People protest in front of Brooklyn Borough Hall in New York on June 8. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Despite progress on the continent -- our growing economies, legitimate democracies, cultural contributions and increasing significance on the global stage -- there are still too many examples of massive injustices perpetrated by black people towards other black people every day, with little attention and almost no outrage, writes Moky Makura.

No headlines, few hashtags and no movement to call out the injustice. 

Black people in Africa may not be dying as a result of racism, but far too many are dying because of their ethnicity, their political beliefs, their poverty and their gender.

As Africans we have our own George Floyd, Eric Garner and Manuel Ellis.

South Africa's post-apartheid examples include Andries Tatane killed in 2011 during a "service delivery protest"; then there was the Marikana Massacre in 2012 where 34 striking mineworkers were shot dead by police; and more recently Collins Khoza who was allegedly killed during the country's Covid-19 lockdown.

And it's not just in South Africa. In Nigeria, there's the recent alleged police shooting of 16-year-old Tina Ezekwe, and in Kenya the case of 13-year-old Yassin Hussein Moyo who was killed on his balcony at home. 

The continent that gave us icons like Kwame Nkrumah, Nelson Mandela, Fela Kuti, has also given us thousands of anonymous heroes who have sacrificed their lives with no recognition, no campaigns.

The Rwandan Genocide, South Africa's xenophobic uprisings, Boko Haram's ongoing reign of terror in Nigeria are stark reminders of these nameless heroes; black Africans who suffered at the hands of black Africans.

They remind us that the doling out of injustice is not the preserve of white people nor is it always about race. Africans are equally complicit in ensuring that black lives don't always matter.

Read the full story:

2 hr 11 min ago

Virginia judge halts removal of Confederate statue of Robert E. Lee

From CNN's Tina Burnside

The Monument Avenue statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is pictured on June 6 in Richmond, Virginia.
The Monument Avenue statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is pictured on June 6 in Richmond, Virginia. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

A circuit court judge has temporarily blocked the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from historic Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, according to a report in the Washington Post. 

Judge Bradley B. Cavedo granted the 10-day injunction sought by William C. Gregory, who contends in a lawsuit that the state promised to "affectionately protect" the statue when it annexed the land it stands on in Henrico County, the Post reported. 

The order issued on Monday comes just days after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced his plans to remove the monument. 

In a statement to the Washington Post, Governor Northam's spokesperson Alena Yarmosky said the administration was still reviewing the order.

"Governor Northam remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia's cpital city, and we're confident in his authority to do so." Yarmosky told the Post. 

CNN is working to obtain a copy of the judge's order and has reached out to Governor Northam's office for comment. 

2 hr 26 min ago

Mayor of London launches commission to review London’s landmarks to reflect diversity

From CNN's Seb Shukla

London Mayor Sadiq Khan arrives at Downing Street in London ahead of a government briefing on March 16.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan arrives at Downing Street in London ahead of a government briefing on March 16. Peter Summers/Getty Images

A commission has been launched by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to review landmarks in the British capital. The review will include: murals, street art, street names and statues.

The Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm, is aimed at improving “diversity across London’s public realm to ensure the capital’s landmarks suitably reflect London’s achievements and diversity.” 

It will focus on representation among Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities, women, LGBTQ+ and disability groups, a statement outlined. 

“The Mayor is committed to ensuring that the capital’s history is celebrated and commemorated in the most appropriate way,” the statement continued.

Sadiq Khan said: “We must ensure that we celebrate the achievements and diversity of all in our city, and that we commemorate those who have made London what it is – that includes questioning which legacies are being celebrated.”
3 hr 16 min ago

University of Alabama to remove Confederate statues from campus 

From CNN's Tina Burnside

Shutterstock
Shutterstock

The University of Alabama announced on Monday that it has authorized the removal of three Confederate plaques from their current campus locations.

In a statement, the University also said it will be reviewing the names of all of its building on all campuses. 

The statues commemorate University of Alabama students who served in the Confederate Army and members of the student cadet corps involved in defending the campus, according to the University.

"The plaques are located on and in front of Gorgas Library. These plaques will be placed at a more appropriate historical setting on the recommendation of Dr. Bell," the statement said, referring to UA President Stuart Bell.

3 hr 49 min ago

Sen. Cory Booker: America is treating mental illness and addiction with police, not healthcare

Sen. Cory Booker introduces new legislation to end excessive use of force by police and make it easier to identify, track, and prosecute police misconduct at the U.S. Capitol June 8, in Washington, DC.
Sen. Cory Booker introduces new legislation to end excessive use of force by police and make it easier to identify, track, and prosecute police misconduct at the U.S. Capitol June 8, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey said that "as a society, need to reimagine how to create police."

"America knows that we are treating mental illness in this country, not with healthcare but, tragically, with police and prisons and jails. We are treating addiction in this country, not with treatment but, with prisons and jails and police," Booker told CNN's Don Lemon Monday night.

"We don't have a society whose structures reflect our values of decency and love for one another. And so, when people are saying defund the police, what I hear from the activists that are often saying this is, that there are better ways to go about it, that actually lower levels of crime and elevate human potential."

4 hr 11 min ago

A black activist who trained police officers on implicit bias was injured with rubber bullet during protest

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Sarah Moon

A black activist who trained the San Jose Police Department on implicit bias was shot with a rubber bullet and seriously injured by the same department during a protest, the mayor's office said.

Derrick Sanderlin suffered potentially permanent injuries during a demonstration in the city, according to a statement from the city's Mayor Sam Liccardo. The incident took place on May 29, toward the start of the protests against racial bias and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The tensions grew between demonstrators and police that day as they marched towards the capitol, Sanderlin told CNN's Don Lemon Monday night. Sanderlin stood between the two groups and begged the officers not to use force when, he said, one officer appeared to aim a gun with rubber bullets at his groin and fired.

Though Sanderlin said he could see that there were officers there who did not hold ill intent, he saw complicity. He said he sees the task of changing policing in America as a daunting challenge.

"I was holding a lot of tension over the years ... trying to hope for something better and trying to fix the system slowly, and that was like someone trying to move a mountain with a shovel," he said.

Read the full story.