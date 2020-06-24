Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will ask the city council Wednesday to cut about $20 million from the budget of the police department, according to the mayor’s office.

It is one part of a set of budget cuts to deal with a city shortfall of $378 million dollars due to the combination of lower tax revenue and increased demand on services during the Covid-19 health emergency.

The proposed cut to the city's police department is the largest reduction in the mayor’s budget proposal.

"Our city and country are at a historic crossroads," Durkan said in a statement. "We are facing a global pandemic that is killing friends, families, and neighbors and is disproportionately impacting communities of color.

"Our city has record unemployment and unprecedented loss of $300 million to our budget, and a civil rights movement that is demanding action to rethink policing, acknowledge and dismantle institutional racism and invest in true community health and opportunity.

"Even in this unprecedented and challenging moment, I believe our 2020 budget addresses in part our community's needs at this critical time."

About $4 million dollars of the funding cut would come from a freeze on plans to build a new North Precinct building, while the rest will come from a reduction in spending. Durkan wants the city to freeze spending on new police vehicles and put a hiring freeze on sworn officers next year.

The proposed cut amounts to about 5% of the police budget, but Durkan is asking the police department to come up with plans to cut up to 50% of its spending in next year’s budget.

In recent weeks, there have been growing calls to defund police. These dissenters believe Americans can survive without law enforcement as we know it -- and that defunding may be the solution to police brutality and racial inequalities in policing.

