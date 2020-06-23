Richard Petty Motorsports, which fields the Number 43 car driven by Bubba Wallace, responded to the conclusion of the FBI and NASCAR investigation into a noose found in Wallace's garage.

“In accordance with established protocols, our team member notified the crew chief who notified NASCAR of the presence of the item in the garage stall. NASCAR leadership determined the course of action going forward with an immediate investigation into the item and its possible origins," the statement said.

The company also said in the early stages of the investigation, Wallace was told about the noose and other information gathered by officials.

“Richard Petty Motorsports fully cooperated with NASCAR and authorities as they conducted an investigation into the situation," the statement said.

"No member of Richard Petty Motorsports, nor Wallace had any involvement with the presence of the rope," it continued.

The statement also said the company was "thankful for the swift and thorough investigation" and for the support of NASCAR, the industry and their fans.

Read the statement: