The case of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta has "very little to do with a Taser," Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night.

Brooks was shot dead by police outside a Wendy's restaurant earlier this month after failing a sobriety test. Officers tried to handcuff Brooks, who struggled and then took a Taser from one officer and ran away.

When asked whether the Taser would be legally considered a deadly weapon once it was in Brooks's hands, Howard said that argument was a "diversion from the real facts."

"The whole argument about the Taser is way off the track, and I hope that people will really get to the substance of this case, and what I think people should be talking about is why is it in this country that African Americans continue to get killed by police officers," he said.

Brooks' death, coming two weeks after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, sparked more protests and demonstrations across Atlanta, and the city's police chief stepped down less than a day later.

Devin Brosnan, one of the Atlanta police officers charged in the death of Brooks, said he would not have done anything differently that night.

