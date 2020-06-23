In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tuesday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard addressed Congressman Doug Collins’ comments about him and the Rayshard Brooks case.
Over the weekend, US Rep. Collins called on the Georgia attorney general to appoint an independent prosecutor in the Brooks case, claiming that charges brought against two police officers in connection with the fatal shooting of Brooks outside an Atlanta Wendy's are political.
Howard hit back at Collins, saying that Collins was a congressional representative -- not the representative for Fulton County.
"I think you're also aware that his opponents have spent a lot of time talking about his weak law and order record," Howard said.
"I guess what Congressman Collins believes is by coming to Atlanta and attacking me and showing his support for the Atlanta police union, I think he believes it wipes out his record as a criminal defense attorney representing child molesters and defendants involved with domestic violence cases.
"I think his remarks ... were clearly political because as you know, Congressman Collins is running for the US Senate."
Watch: