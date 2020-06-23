It's been nearly a month since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, which sparked the ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the US and around the world.
If you're just joining us, here are the latest developments:
- Secret Service tells press to leave White House grounds: The highly unusual decision came during a demonstration in Lafayette Square, where protesters were trying to bring down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson. Those protesters were eventually pushed back out of the park by police.
- Mayor asks people to leave Seattle "autonomous zone": Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday that authorities will be working to get protesters to clear the “autonomous zone” established in the Capitol Hill neighborhood -- but they won't use force.
- Rayshard Brooks' public viewing: A viewing for Brooks, who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer, was held in Atlanta on Monday. His funeral will take place on Tuesday at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor and where King's funeral service was held.
- DOJ investigates noose found in NASCAR driver's garage stall: Department of Justice investigators said Monday they are looking into the noose that was found in NASCAR star Bubba Wallace's garage stall. In a statement, Wallace called it a "despicable act of racism and hatred."
- France needs "urgent action" to fight racial discrimination: An official human rights watchdog has warned that “urgent action” is needed to fight racial discrimination in France.
- NYPD officer suspended: A New York City police officer has been suspended without pay after he was captured on video in what the police commissioner called a "disturbing apparent chokehold incident." An internal police investigation is ongoing.
- Ahmaud Arbery case: A bond hearing for one of the men charged in Arbery's shooting death has been delayed after the state and defense agreed to continue it. The hearing for William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., the man who recorded the fatal shooting a Arbery, was supposed to be held on Friday. Arbery was killed in Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23.