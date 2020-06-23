US
Black Lives Matter movement

By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:22 a.m. ET, June 23, 2020
1 min ago

Here's the latest on the Black Lives Matter protests

It's been nearly a month since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, which sparked the ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the US and around the world.

If you're just joining us, here are the latest developments:

  • Secret Service tells press to leave White House grounds: The highly unusual decision came during a demonstration in Lafayette Square, where protesters were trying to bring down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson. Those protesters were eventually pushed back out of the park by police.
  • Mayor asks people to leave Seattle "autonomous zone": Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday that authorities will be working to get protesters to clear the “autonomous zone” established in the Capitol Hill neighborhood -- but they won't use force.
  • Rayshard Brooks' public viewing: A viewing for Brooks, who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer, was held in Atlanta on Monday. His funeral will take place on Tuesday at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor and where King's funeral service was held.
  • DOJ investigates noose found in NASCAR driver's garage stall: Department of Justice investigators said Monday they are looking into the noose that was found in NASCAR star Bubba Wallace's garage stall. In a statement, Wallace called it a "despicable act of racism and hatred."
  • France needs "urgent action" to fight racial discrimination: An official human rights watchdog has warned that “urgent action” is needed to fight racial discrimination in France.
  • NYPD officer suspended: A New York City police officer has been suspended without pay after he was captured on video in what the police commissioner called a "disturbing apparent chokehold incident." An internal police investigation is ongoing.
  • Ahmaud Arbery case: A bond hearing for one of the men charged in Arbery's shooting death has been delayed after the state and defense agreed to continue it. The hearing for William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., the man who recorded the fatal shooting a Arbery, was supposed to be held on Friday. Arbery was killed in Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23. 
28 min ago

Constitutional law expert says attempts to remove Andrew Jackson statues "long overdue"

Michael Higginbotham speaks with CNN's Don Lemon on Monday, June 22.
Michael Higginbotham speaks with CNN's Don Lemon on Monday, June 22. CNN

Michael Higginbotham, professor of constitutional law at the University of Baltimore, said from a historical perspective attempts to pull down statues of former US President Andrew Jackson were "long overdue."

"Many Americans, they have sort of a movie version of American history, like a Birth of a Nation or Gone With the Wind version, and it's false, it's one-sided, and it's superficial," Higginbotham told CNN's Don Lemon.

A debate has raged across the US over recent weeks over whether statues of controversial figures from American history should be removed or left standing, include Confederate war heroes and former slave owners.

On Monday, protesters in Washington D.C. attempted to pull down a statue of Jackson, the seventh US President, who has been criticized for his harsh treatment of Native Americans. Jackson's policies eventually led to the forced relocation of Native Americans, killing thousands along the infamous "Trail of Tears."

President Donald Trump in a tweet on Monday described the protesters' actions as "disgraceful vandalism."

But Higginbotham said that the US needed to be "more sophisticated about our analysis of our founders and of our history," including adding statues of people whose morality has "stood the test of time."

"People like George Wythe, who signed the Declaration of Independence but freed all his slaves at the time he inherited them," Higginbotham said.
32 min ago

Trump warns protesters who defaced church exterior could face up to 10 years in prison

President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable meeting at the White House on June 15 in Washington.
President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable meeting at the White House on June 15 in Washington. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has warned that protesters who defaced the exterior of St. John's Church close to the White House could face up to 10 years in prison.

A group of several hundred protesters tried to occupy Lafayette Park across the street from the White House earlier tonight, to create what some called a "Black House Autonomous Zone," similar to the "Capital Hill Autonomous Zone" in Seattle.

"BHAZ" was spray-painted across the front of St. John's Church. Protesters also tried to remove the statue of former President Andrew Jackson in the park.

In a late night tweet, President Trump described the protesters' actions as "disgraceful vandalism."

"Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street. 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!" he said.

31 min ago

Rep. Val Demings calls for police reforms

Val Demings speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper on June 22.
Val Demings speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper on June 22. CNN

Changes need to be made to help resolve growing tensions between police and the communities they work in, former police officer and Democratic Rep. Val Demings told CNN's Anderson Cooper Monday.

"I spent 27 years as a law enforcement officer. I had the honor of serving as the chief of police. And yes, quite frankly, there are reforms that need to take place," she said.

Demings called for greater authority to be given to police chiefs and sheriffs to allow them to hold personnel to account, including the authority to fire or discipline officers.

"Also, banning chokeholds. I'd like to say banning neck restraints of all kinds, any restraint above the shoulders should be banned. Also looking at training ... police departments all over the country should already know that the use of deadly force should be a last resort," Demings said.

Demings has been mentioned as a potential vice presidential nominee to run with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Speaking about the ongoing removal of statues by protesters and authorities across the country, Demings said that while she wouldn't call for the statues to be "removed or destroyed," it was time to "address racism in America in a most serious way."

"In this country, for the past 400 years, racism has been the ghost in the room," Demings said.

31 min ago

Autopsy for teen shot dead by deputy placed on "security hold"

Andres Guardado
Andres Guardado Noe Abarca via AP

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has placed a "security hold" on the autopsy report for Andres Guardado, the 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy last week in the city of Gardena.

“Since LASD placed a security hold on the case, the report and the cause of death cannot be released to the public,” Sarah Ardalani, the Public Information Officer for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office told CNN on Monday.

Ardalani said a security hold can last “from months to years, depending on the investigation and the agency.” Guardado’s body was scheduled to be examined on Monday. 

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told CNN they could not immediately comment on the matter.

Guardado’s shooting in the city of Gardena sparked protests over the weekend with hundreds of demonstrators demanding justice for the 18-year-old, leading to clashes with police.

30 min ago

Seattle mayor says it's time for people to leave the city's "autonomous zone"

From CNN’s Andy Rose

People walk around the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone," on June 11 in Seattle, Washington.
People walk around the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone," on June 11 in Seattle, Washington. Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday that authorities will be working to get protesters to clear the “autonomous zone” established in the Capitol Hill neighborhood -- but they won't use force.

“It’s time for people to go home,” Durkan said. “We can still accommodate people who want to protest peacefully ... but the impacts on the businesses and residents in the community are now too much.”

The "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone," as it is known by protesters, is an area of the city occupied by protesters surrounding the East Precinct police department, which has been boarded up and abandoned.

But after a weekend with three nighttime shootings in the area, Durkan said the city will be working with Black-led community organizations to speak with leaders of the “autonomous zone" to convince them to leave the area, especially during the most dangerous overnight hours.

“We don’t have a specific date by which I can promise you it’s all going to be resolved,” Durkan said.
28 min ago

Secret Service tells press to leave White House grounds in highly unusual move

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

U.S. Park Police keep protesters back after they attempted to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 22 in Washington.
U.S. Park Police keep protesters back after they attempted to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 22 in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The US Secret Service on Monday evening told members of the White House press corps to immediately leave the White House grounds, a highly unusual decision that did not immediately come with an explanation.

The decision came during an ongoing demonstration in Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House where protesters were trying to bring down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson that stands in the middle of the park. Those protesters were eventually pushed back out of the park by police.

Protesters spray painted "BHAZ" on the pillars of St. John's Episcopal Church, which sits across the street from Lafayette Square. The acronym stands for "Black House Autonomous Zone," an apparent reference to the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle where protesters have taken over a six-square-block area of the city and kept out police in order to set up their own self-governing space.

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone had been a relatively peaceful protest until this past weekend. Two men were shot in the zone early Saturday morning and one of them later died. Police said a "violent crowd" prevented them from getting to the wounded individuals.

Read the full story:

