Graham on the current state of police reform: "I don't know where we go from here"

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill he doesn't "know where we go from here" when asked about the current state of police reform in the country.
"The amendment process will be fully open so the Democrats can amend (Sen.) Tim Scott’s legislation the way they want so if they deny closure that’s very disappointing," he said. "I would like to do see if we can reconcile the competing ideas, so I don’t know where we go from here. I do know on the Senate floor you can offer your amendments as long as you wanted to until you have 60 votes to bring about closure."
Here's what other senators said about the bill:
- Democratic Sen. Chris Coons: "We're going to keep the pressure up on you, do not agree to a weak, watered down bill and say that's enough and move on. Keep pushing, keep negotiating, keep fighting until you get a genuinely strong bill that meets this moment."
- GOP Sen. John Cornyn: "Well, this one has been pretty urgent, I think given the magnitude of the response to what happened to George Floyd and others, I don’t think people are interested in the same old, extended committee process."
- Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal: “The Republican bill is really just disastrously weak it betrays the demands for justice and change that I have seen, day after day in Connecticut. Equally troubling is the majority leader’s denial of the normal process for a bill to go to committee and a bipartisan solution to emerge which we could all support.”