By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Ben Westcott, Adam Renton and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 7:42 p.m. ET, June 23, 2020
36 min ago

Graham on the current state of police reform: "I don't know where we go from here"

From CNN's Ted Barrett

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on June 16 in Washington.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on June 16 in Washington. Tom Williams/AFP/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill he doesn't "know where we go from here" when asked about the current state of police reform in the country.

"The amendment process will be fully open so the Democrats can amend (Sen.) Tim Scott’s legislation the way they want so if they deny closure that’s very disappointing," he said. "I would like to do see if we can reconcile the competing ideas, so I don’t know where we go from here. I do know on the Senate floor you can offer your amendments as long as you wanted to until you have 60 votes to bring about closure."

Here's what other senators said about the bill:

  • Democratic Sen. Chris Coons: "We're going to keep the pressure up on you, do not agree to a weak, watered down bill and say that's enough and move on. Keep pushing, keep negotiating, keep fighting until you get a genuinely strong bill that meets this moment."
  • GOP Sen. John Cornyn: "Well, this one has been pretty urgent, I think given the magnitude of the response to what happened to George Floyd and others, I don’t think people are interested in the same old, extended committee process."
  • Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal: “The Republican bill is really just disastrously weak it betrays the demands for justice and change that I have seen, day after day in Connecticut. Equally troubling is the majority leader’s denial of the normal process for a bill to go to committee and a bipartisan solution to emerge which we could all support.”
1 hr 14 min ago

NASCAR president says Bubba Wallace not being the target is the "best result"

From CNN's Jill Martin

NASCAR president Steve Phelps speaks to the media on November 17, 2019 in Homestead, Florida.
NASCAR president Steve Phelps speaks to the media on November 17, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

In a teleconference on Tuesday, NASCAR president Steve Phelps said Bubba Wallace not being the target of the noose at the garage is the "best result we could have hoped for.”

Phelps also said it's good to hear from the FBI that it definitively was not a hate crime. Phelps said the noose had been in the garage previously, in October 2019.

“The (No.) 43 team had nothing to do with this,” he said. Phelps did not take questions from reporters on the call.

A NASCAR spokesperson said on the call that while the federal investigation is finished, NASCAR’s investigation continues.

1 hr 33 min ago

FBI says Bubba Wallace not a target of a hate crime

From CNN's David Close

Bubba Wallace speaks to the media prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on June 10 in Martinsville, Virginia.
Bubba Wallace speaks to the media prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on June 10 in Martinsville, Virginia. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The FBI said it has concluded its investigation in regards to the noose found in the team garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and determined he was not the target of a hate crime.

"After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed," the FBI said in a statement.

"The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week," the FBI said. "The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week."

The FBI added: "The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws. We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.”

NASCAR also issued a statement regarding the FBI's decision saying, "We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba."

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing," NASCAR said.

The discovery of the noose Sunday afternoon in Wallace's garage stall comes as the United States, and NASCAR in particular, more squarely address America's systemic racism in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit, has been an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement and the corresponding protests against racism and police brutality. 

Watch:

1 hr 29 min ago

Trump says states have been "extremely weak in protecting their heritage and their culture"

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal 

Alex Brandon/AP
Alex Brandon/AP

President Trump accused states of being “extremely weak in protecting their heritage and protecting their culture,” adding he would “enacted an act, a very specific statue and monument act, that puts people in jail for 10 years if they try to do anything to deface one of our monuments or statues.” 

The President made a similar claim on Twitter earlier Tuesday, writing, he had “authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.”

Speaking at a law enforcement roundtable near the US-Mexico border in Yuma, Arizona, Trump talked about protests held in Lafayette Park Monday evening where protesters attempted to topple an Andrew Jackson statue.

“Last night in Washington, we heard they were going to take down the statue– Washington, DC, the statue of Andrew Jackson, a beautiful statue in Lafayette Park,” Trump said. “We sent people there and law enforcement did an incredible job they ran into that place and we were minutes away.”

“It was a sneak attack,” Trump said.

“Now we’ve enacted an act, a very specific statue and monument act, that puts people in jail for 10 years if they try do anything to even deface one of our monuments or statues. So we have numerous people in prison right now, others are going there, and we’re going to look at that from a standpoint of retroactivity. We can go back and look at some of the damage they’ve done.”

Trump then shifted the focus, and the blame, to states.

“Largely its state damage because the states have been very weak. Extremely weak, in protecting their heritage and protecting their culture. So the states are going to have to take care of themselves, but we’re there to help if they want we’ll gladly help,” Trump said.

2 hr ago

Walmart removes Mississippi state flag from display in stores

From CNN's Cristina Alesci

Walmart removed the Mississippi state flag from display in their stores Tuesday, saying they believed it’s “the right thing to do.”

“Displaying state flags in our stores is a common practice nationwide,” Walmart spokesperson Lorenzo Lopez told CNN. “We know the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders. While the issue continues to be discussed, we’ve made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores."

He added: “We believe it’s the right thing to do, and is consistent with Walmart’s position to not sell merchandise with the confederate flag from stores and online sites, as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve.”

Last week, CNN reported that the preeminent collegiate athletics conference in the South, the Southern Conference, said it would consider banning championship events in Mississippi until the state removed the Confederate symbol from its flag.

2 hr 9 min ago

Georgia State Senate approves passage of hate crime bill

From CNN’s Angela Barajas, Dianne Gallagher and Erica Henry

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will sign a bipartisan bill that would impose stricter sentencing and penalties for those convicted of hate crimes, his spokesperson said.

According to the Georgia State Senate press office, HB 426 passed by substitute by a vote of 47-6.

Georgia State Rep. Scott Holcomb said it then passed the House for final passage by a vote of 127-38. 

Georgia Attorney General Carr tweeted support for the passage of the bipartisan hate crime bill late Tuesday afternoon, calling it a “proud and historic moment in our state."

The passing and signing of House Bill 426 would mean that judges imposing sentences can increase punishment against those who target victims based on perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability.

Georgia is one of four states — including Arkansas, South Carolina and Wyoming — that don't have hate crime laws or require data collection on such crimes, according to the US Justice Department website. However, even if a state doesn't have hate crime laws, the Justice Department says such crimes can still be reported to the FBI. 

3 hr 4 min ago

Attorney for Brooks' family: "I personally cried again at a funeral that I shouldn't have to be at"

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch 

Attorney Justin Miller speaks outside of the funeral for Rayshard Brooks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on June 23.
Attorney Justin Miller speaks outside of the funeral for Rayshard Brooks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on June 23. CNN

Attorneys representing the family of Rayshard Brooks, L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller, spoke to reporters outside of Brooks' funeral today.

Miller said he watched Brooks’ 8-year-old daughter, Blessing, during the funeral.

“I personally cried again at a funeral that I shouldn’t have to be at. I shouldn’t have to be there, we shouldn’t have to be here. None of you should have to be here today to witness this," he said.

“This has to stop and it has to end and it can end, but like Chris said – the division is killing us. It is killing all of us, it’s killing our country and it has to end.”

Miller encouraged everyone to not stop fighting and continue to push.

“Stay in the streets until real change happens, because I don’t want to watch another 8-year-old girl have to go through that again,” he said. 

3 hr 32 min ago

GOP senator says he's uncertain about the path forward if his policing reform bill fails tomorrow

From CNN's Manu Raju

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference after the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in Hart Building in Washington, D.C., on June 23.
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference after the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in Hart Building in Washington, D.C., on June 23. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP/Pool

Republican Sen. Tim Scott, the lead sponsor of his party's police reform bill, said he's uncertain if there's a path forward on police reform this year if Democrats block his bill tomorrow, as they plan to do.

"I've been talking to Booker for a long time now," Scott said of New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, the lead sponsor of the Democrats' bill. "Frankly the bottom line is simple, that we have been willing to engage, we want to have an open amendment process, that means if they don't like the legislation they can make it better. What else are we supposed to do?"

"What happens if it fails? That's a question I can't really answer at this point," he added.

About the bill: The GOP plan has a major emphasis on incentivizing states to take action. The Republican proposal does not include an outright ban on chokeholds but Scott argued earlier this week "we get very, very close to that place" by blocking federal grant funds to departments that don't ban chokeholds themselves.

4 hr 7 min ago

Vice President Mike Pence says US will prosecute those who attempted to remove Andrew Jackson statue

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an event at the Ingleside Hotel on June 23 in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an event at the Ingleside Hotel on June 23 in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Morry Gash/AP

Vice President Mike Pence briefly addressed the recent disruptions by demonstrators outside the White House, saying the US will prosecute those who attempted to remove a statue of Andrew Jackson and recently vandalized the historic church that was set on fire during demonstrations a few weeks ago. 

“You know, just last night, just across the street from the White house, vandals defaced St. John’s Church again after trying to set it on fire a few weeks ago. They also tried to tear down the statue of President Andrew Jackson,” Pence said Tuesday during remarks at a “Faith in America” event in Wisconsin.

“So let me be clear: burning churches is not protest. Desecrating synagogues is not free speech. There will be no tolerance for vandalism or violence in the United States. We will prosecute those who do it to the fullest extent of the law,” Pence continued.

Earlier this week, President Trump said he plans to sign an executive order related to force cities to “guard” monuments.