Suspect in Atlanta Wendy’s arson is in custody, sheriff says

The casket of Rayshard Brooks is carried out of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on June 23. CNN

The funeral for Rayshard Brooks has ended. His casket is being taken out of the church followed by the family, all dressed in white.

At the service, Brooks' family and friends spoke about the 27-year-old father.

Ambrea Mikolajczyk, who runs a construction company in Toledo, Ohio, where Brooks worked last year, said he was a hard worker who biked to work every day as he tried to overcome the restrictions placed on him while on probation.

"Ray had overcome his circumstances. He was working hard to become the best provider, caretaker, community builder, father, husband, son, brother and relationship agent he could possibly be," she said.

Jymaco Brooks said his cousin was a person who would always make you laugh.

“He wanted to smile, crack jokes, dance a little and live,” he said.