Suspect in Atlanta Wendy’s arson is in custody, sheriff says

More on this: The woman, Natalie White, was charged with first-degree arson for the fire that took place as protests escalated last week after Brooks' death.
44 min ago
Rayshard Brooks' funeral has ended
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
The funeral for Rayshard Brooks has ended. His casket is being taken out of the church followed by the family, all dressed in white.
At the service, Brooks' family and friends spoke about the 27-year-old father.
Ambrea Mikolajczyk, who runs a construction company in Toledo, Ohio, where Brooks worked last year, said he was a hard worker who biked to work every day as he tried to overcome the restrictions placed on him while on probation.
"Ray had overcome his circumstances. He was working hard to become the best provider, caretaker, community builder, father, husband, son, brother and relationship agent he could possibly be," she said.
36 min ago
Twitter puts warning on Trump tweet for "threat of harm" against DC protesters
From CNN's Donie O'Sullivan
Twitter on Tuesday put a warning label on a tweet from President Trump in which he warned if protesters tried to set up an “autonomous zone” in Washington, DC, they would be “met with serious force!”
“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” Twitter said.
Rev. Bernice King speaks at Rayshard Brooks' funeral about the pain of growing up without a father
From CNN’s Laura Robinson and Erica Henry
During the funeral for Rayshard Brooks, the Rev. Bernice King, the daughter of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., spoke about knowing the pain of growing up without a father.
“Although I did not have the chance to meet Rayshard, I am here to stand with you all in what feels like an all too familiar moment having a father killed when I was only five years of age. My heart deeply grieves. I know the pain of growing up without a father and the ongoing attention around his tragic loss. I am and will continue to pray for each of you. Rayshard Brooks’ life matters and he should have been able to live to enjoy his family and watch his kids grow into adulthood. And the officers should have gone home that night without blood on their hands," she said.
Brooks' funeral is underway at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968.
1 hr 38 min ago
Cousin of Rayshard Brooks: "He wanted to smile, crack jokes, dance a little and live"
From CNN's Jamiel Lynch
Jymaco Brooks said his cousin Rayshard Brooks was a person who would always make you laugh.
Speaking at his cousin's funeral today, Jymaco Brooks said the family didn’t have much growing up, but they had a lot of love.
“Throw away your grudges,” he said. “My cousin didn’t live like that.”
Jymaco Brooks said his cousin loved everyone and would help anyone who needed it.
“He wanted to smile, crack jokes, dance a little and live,” Jymaco Brooks said.
1 hr 37 min ago
Rayshard Brooks' mother-in-law: He "would want us to love one another, like he loved us"
Rochelle Gooden, mother-in-law of Rayshard Brooks, spoke at his funeral today, saying that he "never called me mother-in-law ... he always took me as mom. And I always took him as son."
Gooden said she called Brooks "my son" because that's what he meant to her and "still is in my heart."
She added that Brooks "would want us to love one another, like he loved us."
1 hr 55 min ago
Friend of Rayshard Brooks hopes his death moves country closer to racial unity
Ambrea Mikolajczyk, a friend of Rayshard Brooks, described today at his funeral why his death "will not be in vain."
She said Brooks’ death has created a “movement, a shift in the atmosphere” in the discussion around race in America. "This will be his legacy," Mikolajczyk said.
"I believe we'll have the tough, hard, overdue conversation of race and what it means to be Black in America," she said. "I believe through Ray's death we will have the police reform for Black and brown people that includes compassion, grace, mercy, understanding instead of fear, judgment, bias and the automatic presumption of guilt."
Mikolajczyk added that she believes that there will come a time "we no longer have the dreaded police talk with the brown babies."
"I believe through Ray's death our daughters and sons' lives will be spared," she said.
CNN’s Pamela Kirkland contributed to this article.
2 hr 20 min ago
Senate Republican leaders think police reform is dead for the year if Democrats filibuster bill tomorrow
From CNN's Manu Raju
Two top Republican leaders — Sens. John Cornyn and Roy Blunt — think that if Democrats filibuster the Tim Scott policing reform bill tomorrow, then it’s almost certainly dead for the year.
CNN reported earlier Tuesday that Senate Democrats are currently on track to block the bill.
“There probably is no path forward in this Congress if they block debate tomorrow,” Roy Blunt, a member of GOP leadership, told reporters.
Cornyn said he doesn’t think there will be bipartisan talks if the bill goes down tomorrow.
“No,” Cornyn said when we asked if he thinks there will be bipartisan talks over the next week if the bill goes down tomorrow. “I mean why would we want to do this behind closed doors? Why can't we do this on the floor of the Senate where everybody in the world could see?”
3 hr 11 min ago
Eric Garner's mother sends message to Rayshard Brooks' family: "Fight until the end"
From CNN’s Sonia Moghe
Eric Garner’s mother Gwen Carr urged today the family of Rayshard Brooks to keep fighting "until the end."
“I would love to say that I stand with them in solidarity. I am so, so sympathetic and empathetic about the loss of their loved one. That young man should not be dead, in my opinion, he was doing nothing, absolutely nothing, to bring on his death. He was really not a threat," Carr told CNN.
Garner took his last breath almost six years ago after being put in a chokehold by a New York City police officer.
Brooks — a father of three girls and a 13-year-old stepson — died after he was shot on June 12 by an Atlanta police officer, who had responded to a Wendy's following reports that Brooks was asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane. His family and friends are expected to hold a private funeral service today, a day after hundreds of people lined up to pay their respects at a public viewing.
“I just hope they do not let this officer get off. I tell the family: please fight. Fight until the end. Because they’re going to try to bring up all kinds of things about your loved one. They kill our loved ones twice. First they kill them in the street. Then they assassinate their character,” Carr said.
“To that family: please stay focused. Stay on the battlefield. Grieve as long as you have to. After the grieving, please get out there and fight for your loved one,” she said.
“The grieving never ends. It gets a little better. You have your good days and your bad days. But the hole is always in your heart, it doesn’t go away. If it would go away that means you’re no longer feeling the hurt for your loved one. To me it would be like you have forgotten them. You’re always going to hurt a little even though we’re going to have the fond memories about the funny and silly things that they said and did. This is how we heal,” Carr added.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe with felony murder and 10 other counts and charged officer Devin Brosnan with aggravated assault for allegedly standing on Brooks' shoulders as he lay dying.