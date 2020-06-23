Secret Service says media were "misdirected” to leave the White House grounds

The US Secret Service has issued a statement saying that “four members of the media were misdirected” to leave the White House grounds Monday evening.

The four journalists, including two CNN employees, were told they had to leave the White House grounds immediately via the south side of the complex, which is not the normal entrance/exit for the press.

The actions by the Secret Service came after protests in Lafayette Park began to grow. Several hundred protesters attempted to block off entrances to the park and pull down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson.

It is highly unusual for members of the media to be forced off White House grounds. Typically in security situations at the White House, the press corps is locked down inside the complex.