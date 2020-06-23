West Virginia University places assistant football coach on leave after allegations of mistreatment 

Vic Koenning, at the time the defensive coordinator at the University of North Carolina, watches during the team's NCAA football game against Clemson on September 27, 2014 in Clemson, South Carolina. Bob Leveron/AP

West Virginia University assistant football coach Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, following allegations that the coach was mistreating players.

In a lengthy statement released on Twitter, football player Kerry Martin Jr. tweeted that the coach was mistreating him and other players.

“We need a change in our program,” he tweeted, including allegations of inappropriate comments by Koenning regarding religion, politics and the recent protests.

CNN is attempting to reach Koenning for comment.

University response: In a statement Tuesday, West Virginia athletics director Shane Lyons thanked Martin for having the courage to bring his concerns to light.