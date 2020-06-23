West Virginia University places assistant football coach on leave after allegations of mistreatment 

West Virginia University assistant football coach Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, following allegations that the coach was mistreating players.
In a lengthy statement released on Twitter, football player Kerry Martin Jr. tweeted that the coach was mistreating him and other players.
“We need a change in our program,” he tweeted, including allegations of inappropriate comments by Koenning regarding religion, politics and the recent protests.
CNN is attempting to reach Koenning for comment.
University response: In a statement Tuesday, West Virginia athletics director Shane Lyons thanked Martin for having the courage to bring his concerns to light.
“We will not tolerate any form of racism, discrimination or bias on our campus, including our athletic programs. Coach Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, and the department will work with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. This is serious, and we will act appropriately and in the best interests of our student-athletes."