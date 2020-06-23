Vice President Mike Pence says US will prosecute those who attempted to remove Andrew Jackson statue

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an event at the Ingleside Hotel on June 23 in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Morry Gash/AP

Vice President Mike Pence briefly addressed the recent disruptions by demonstrators outside the White House, saying the US will prosecute those who attempted to remove a statue of Andrew Jackson and recently vandalized the historic church that was set on fire during demonstrations a few weeks ago.

“You know, just last night, just across the street from the White house, vandals defaced St. John’s Church again after trying to set it on fire a few weeks ago. They also tried to tear down the statue of President Andrew Jackson,” Pence said Tuesday during remarks at a “Faith in America” event in Wisconsin.

“So let me be clear: burning churches is not protest. Desecrating synagogues is not free speech. There will be no tolerance for vandalism or violence in the United States. We will prosecute those who do it to the fullest extent of the law,” Pence continued.

Earlier this week, President Trump said he plans to sign an executive order related to force cities to “guard” monuments.