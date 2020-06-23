An online petition demanding justice for George Floyd has gathered more than 18 million signatures since last month. It's the most signed petition on Change.org but far from the only one online.

Thousands have signed for justice in Breonna Taylor's case too. Others have showed their support in renaming the city of Columbus, Ohio. And more than 160,000 have signed a petition asking US leaders to restore funding to the World Health Organization.

There's a myriad of petitions online calling for change in issues ranging from social justice to environmental rights to healthcare.

But do they make a difference?

Well, it's complicated.

Read the full story: