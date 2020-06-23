US
Live Updates

Black Lives Matter movement

By Ben Westcott, Adam Renton and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 7:05 AM ET, Tue June 23, 2020
18 min ago

Online petitions work best when you do more than just sign

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

An online petition demanding justice for George Floyd has gathered more than 18 million signatures since last month. It's the most signed petition on Change.org but far from the only one online.

Thousands have signed for justice in Breonna Taylor's case too. Others have showed their support in renaming the city of Columbus, Ohio. And more than 160,000 have signed a petition asking US leaders to restore funding to the World Health Organization.

There's a myriad of petitions online calling for change in issues ranging from social justice to environmental rights to healthcare.

But do they make a difference?

Well, it's complicated.

Read the full story:

Online petitions work best when you do more than just sign
53 min ago

Want to reform the police? Hire more women

From CNN's Ashley Fantz and Casey Tolan

It was a moment that captured national attention and revealed an important lesson about police reform.

A Fort Lauderdale, Florida, policeman, facing off against a line of yelling demonstrators, sticks his finger in the face of a protester. He then turns toward a kneeling woman, her hands raised in protest. The officer suddenly lunges and shoves her.

Then, a policewoman appears. She swats her male colleague back toward a line of patrol cars, waving her arm and appearing to upbraid him for what he did.

"Thank you!" a protester shouts at Officer Krystle Smith, who won praise for her actions on social media and from police leaders around the country.

Neither Smith nor Officer Steven Pohorence, who is suspended pending an outside investigation, were allowed to comment on the incident.

"I was proud of her," said Ivonne Roman, the former police chief in Newark, New Jersey, who has been fighting for years to push her profession to hire more women. "That is why we need more women in policing. Statistically, they do not escalate; they de-escalate."

Read the full story:

Want to reform the police? Hire more women
1 hr 28 min ago

Premier League football club condemns "White Lives Matter" banner flown over UK stadium

Burnley football club has strongly condemned a banner reading "White Lives Matter" that was flown by a small plane over the Etihad Stadium ahead of their English Premier League match against Manchester City on Monday.

Since the English Premier League's resumption last week, all players of the 20 top-flight clubs have replaced their names with the message "Black Lives Matter" on the back of their jerseys.

"We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor," read Burnley's statement.

"This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans," it added.

WATCH:

2 hr 23 min ago

Seattle mayor announces city will reclaim police-free autonomous zone taken over by demonstrators

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

Seattle's mayor told protesters Monday "it's time for people to go home" and leave the Capitol Hill neighborhood they have established as an autonomous zone.

Demonstrators will not be removed by force, Mayor Jenny Durkan said, but the city will be working with Black-led community organizations to speak with leaders of the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" to persuade them to leave the area.

All police were pulled out of the Seattle Police Department precinct in the neighborhood as tensions boiled over during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. But this weekend brought three nighttime shootings in the area, Durkan said, and officials especially want protesters out during the overnight hours.

"We can still accommodate people who want to protest peacefully," Durkan said "But the impacts on the businesses and residents in the community are now too much."

Read more here:

Seattle mayor announces city will reclaim police-free autonomous zone taken over by demonstrators
2 hr 40 min ago

Rayshard Brooks' funeral Tuesday keeps the spotlight on Atlanta

From CNN's Jay Croft

The home of Martin Luther King Jr., capital of the New South and "the city too busy to hate" is again in the spotlight of protest and change related to the country's race relations.

Rayshard Brooks, an African American killed by Atlanta police in a Wendy's parking lot, will be remembered at a funeral service on Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King was co-pastor until his 1968 assassination.

King's daughter, the Rev. Bernice A. King, will speak at Brooks' funeral, which starts at 1 p.m. ET. The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, Ebenezer's senior pastor and a Democratic candidate for US Senate, will provide the eulogy.

A public viewing took place there Monday afternoon.

Read more:

Rayshard Brooks' funeral Tuesday keeps the spotlight on Atlanta
3 hr 1 min ago

Sheriff's and DA's office employees accused of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter sign

From CNN's Stella Chan and Jon Passantino

Employees from a Southern California sheriff's and district attorney's office were among three people arrested after several individuals were caught on a security camera vandalizing a Black Lives Matter sign, authorities said.

The "BLM" sign, which was displayed on a homeowner's fence in Thousand Oaks, California, was damaged and removed several times, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The owner of the private property installed the surveillance camera near the banner that captured multiple people vandalizing and attempting to remove the sign, which was made out of large white letters spray-painted on brown tarps. He posted the footage on social media.

Detectives from Ventura County Sheriff's Office allegedly recognized one of the men in the footage damaging the sign as Darrin Stone, a sheriff's office employee who had been assigned as a service technician at the pre-trial detention facility in Ventura, a non-sworn position.

Stone was captured on the homeowner's video slashing the sign on June 13 and 19, the sheriff's office said. Stone was off-duty at the time of both incidents, and received a misdemeanor citation for vandalism and was placed on paid administrative leave. He could not be reached for comment.

Read the full story:

Sheriff's and DA's office employees accused of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter sign in California neighborhood
3 hr 45 min ago

Unlawful assembly declared at Richmond City Hall, protesters told to leave "immediately"

From CNN’s Mitch McCluskey 

Police in Virginia have declared an unlawful assembly at Richmond's city hall building. 

“At 12:42 a.m., an Unlawful Assembly was declared at Richmond City Hall on Marshall Street. Please leave the area immediately. Failure to disperse will result in arrest,” the Richmond Police said in a message on Twitter.
“This area is being deemed an unlawful assembly due to conditions of activity such as sit-ins, sit-downs, blocking traffic, blocking entrances or exits of buildings that impact public safety or infrastructure.”

CNN has reached out to the Richmond Police for more information.

2 hr 55 min ago

Ex-officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks was involved in a 2015 shooting that's still under review

From CNN's Pamela Wessmann and Keith Allen

The former Atlanta police officer accused of fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks was involved in a 2015 incident where a Black man was presumably shot by officers during a car chase and arrest, according to court records and police incident reports obtained by CNN.

Garrett Rolfe, currently facing felony murder and other charges for shooting and killing Brooks outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant nearly two weeks ago, was one of three officers who in August 2015 fired their weapons at a suspect who was attempting to flee in a stolen truck, the court records indicate.

The officers fired five shots, and the suspect, Jackie Jermaine Harris, was struck once in the back, according to court testimony obtained by CNN.

However, only one of the three police reports provided by the Atlanta Police Department (APD) to CNN mention Harris suffering a possible gunshot wound, and none of the reports specify that he was shot by police.

When asked about the shooting last week, Atlanta police told CNN the matter was still unresolved.

"There is an investigation into this incident with the APD Office of Professional Standards," APD Public Affairs spokesperson Marla Jean Rooker tells CNN in an email. "As listed in Officer Rolfe's disciplinary history previously released, this case is still open."

Read the full story:

Ex-officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks was involved in a 2015 shooting that is still under review
4 hr 52 min ago

Secret Service says media were "misdirected” to leave the White House grounds

From CNN's Allie Malloy

The US Secret Service has issued a statement saying that “four members of the media were misdirected” to leave the White House grounds Monday evening.

The four journalists, including two CNN employees, were told they had to leave the White House grounds immediately via the south side of the complex, which is not the normal entrance/exit for the press.

The actions by the Secret Service came after protests in Lafayette Park began to grow. Several hundred protesters attempted to block off entrances to the park and pull down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson.

It is highly unusual for members of the media to be forced off White House grounds. Typically in security situations at the White House, the press corps is locked down inside the complex.

A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement to CNN, “On Monday evening, in response to the increasingly violent demonstrations in Lafayette Park, four members of the media were misdirected by the Secret Service to leave the White House grounds. The members of the press were rerouted to exits on the south side of the complex for their own safety.”