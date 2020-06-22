US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Jessie Yeung, Nectar Gan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 1:39 AM ET, Mon June 22, 2020
21 min ago

An 18-year-old was shot and killed by Los Angeles law enforcement. His family is looking for justice

From CNN's Dakin Andone and Paul Vercammen

Family member of Andres Guardado hold a sign which reads "Justice for Andres Guardado" in Spanish, during a march in Guardado's honor on Sunday, June 21, in Compton, California.
Family member of Andres Guardado hold a sign which reads "Justice for Andres Guardado" in Spanish, during a march in Guardado's honor on Sunday, June 21, in Compton, California. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

A makeshift shrine has formed outside an autobody shop in Gardena, California, where mourners have left bouquets of flowers, balloons, notes and pictures of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who was shot and killed Thursday by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy.

"He was a baby, he was a baby," Guardado's cousin, Celina Abarca, told CNN through tears on Sunday. "I don't know -- it's still not real. I close my eyes and I hope and I pray that it's not really happening."

On Sunday, Guardado's family, which hails from El Salvador, gathered at the body shop for a march to honor the late 18-year-old. They wore the blue and white of the Salvadoran flag -- and the blue and white of the Los Angeles Dodgers, of which Guardado was a fan.

"We just want answers," Celina Abarca said.

The shooting: Guardado was working at the autobody shop as a security guard the night he was shot, but several questions remain unanswered about the circumstances that led to his death.

Authorities say two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies saw Guardado in front of a business on Thursday, where he "reportedly looked toward the deputies" and "produced a handgun" before running down the driveway.

The deputies pursued Guardado and caught up to him, and one deputy fired six rounds, hitting Guardado in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators recovered a .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol at the scene that had no serial number, Capt. Kent Wegener, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau, said. Additionally, the firearm had an illegal extended magazine that was loaded with 13 live rounds.

Another cousin of Guardado, Steve Abarca, told CNN, "I never even knew him to have any sort of gun."

An 18-year-old Latino man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy. His family is looking for justice
48 min ago

Attorney for man in "apparent chokehold incident" says NYPD officer needs to be fired and prosecuted

CNN’s Ganesh Setty

The attorney representing the unnamed man seen on video being arrested by police in an "apparent chokehold" has called for the NYPD officer to be fired and prosecuted.

Lori Zeno, Executive Director of the Queens Defenders, said the police officer used a chokehold to strangle her client until he was unconscious.

"This officer needs to be fired and prosecuted. He is the one who committed a crime in this circumstance," she said in a statement.

Zeno also appeared outside the NYPD’s 100th precinct on Sunday, speaking to a small crowd about what had happened to her client. In a video provided to CNN by the Queens Defenders, Zeno said that when she first met her client, he was “in distress.”   

She said NYPD officers approached her client “because he was kicking cans” and that several officers “pounced” on her client after he allegedly kicked a can to an officer.

Zeno added that her client has been charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental justice, and resisting arrest.

The man seen in the video suffered a laceration, but Zeno said her client’s scalp was bloody, “like he was dragged or something,” and that he also has abrasions on his arms.

Earlier today, NYDP Commissioner Dermot Shea said the police officer involved in a "disturbing apparent chokehold incident in Queens" has been suspended without pay.

New York City council just recently passed a sweeping pack of police reform bills including an official ban on chokeholds. It has not been signed by the mayor.

1 hr 18 min ago

NYPD officer suspended following "disturbing apparent chokehold incident"

CNN's Mark Morales and Kristina Sgueglia

NYPD

A New York City police officer has been suspended without pay after he was captured on video in what the police commissioner called a "disturbing apparent chokehold incident."

“While a full investigation is still underway, there is no question in my mind that this immediate action is necessary,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Sunday.

The New York Police Department's Internal Affairs Bureau launched an active use of force investigation after video of an arrest surfaced on social media.

What the video shows: The video shows several officers arresting a man, with one officer appearing to put him in a chokehold. 

Another officer is seen tapping the back of the officer who had the man in an apparent chokehold, and that officer appears to release his hold. 

According to a law enforcement source, the incident happened at 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning on a beach boardwalk in Rockaway, Queens as police were responding to a disorderly group in the area.

How things escalated: Body camera footage released by the NYPD shows three men in exchanges with police, sometimes in conversation, other times name-calling and taunting.

At one point, a man who eventually was taken into custody approaches the officers and taunts them, saying: “I’ll throw sh*t in your face.”

About 10 minutes into the video, one man reaches down and pulls up a plastic bag. He then walks out of view of the camera and his friend asks, "What are you doing?”

The officers then move in to make an arrest. A scuffle ensues and several cops work to arrest the man. The body camera video shows an officer eventually remove his arm from the man’s neck.  

“He’s choking him,” bystanders can be heard saying, even as police are walking the man to their vehicle. When asked by another bystander, a cop says: “He’s not getting arrested, he’s going to the hospital.”

The aftermath: The man, whose name has not been released, suffered a laceration and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the police source. The man is still in custody and charges have not yet been announced or filed, the source added.

1 hr 19 min ago

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace "incredibly saddened" by noose found in his garage

Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit, says he is "incredibly saddened" after a noose was found in his team's garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Sunday.

"Today's despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism," Wallace said in a statement on Twitter.

But he said he won't be deterred by the "reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate."  

"This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in."

Wallace was instrumental in calling for the auto racing company to ban the display of the Confederate flag at its events. He raced with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme on his car during a NASCAR event last week.

1 hr 19 min ago

Police fire rubber bullets and pepper spray on protesters in Compton, California

From CNN's Paul Vercammen

A protester carries a sign during a march in honor of Andres Guardado, on Sunday, June 21, in Compton, California. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Earlier tonight, police deployed rubber bullets and pepper spray on a group of protesters in Compton, southern Los Angeles County.

At least six people were detained.

Almost 3,000 people marched peacefully through the city today, with tensions rising toward the evening as demonstrators went face to face with police near the Compton courthouse and the sheriff's substation.

"The demonstrators and those deputies ... were face to face and next thing you know, rubber bullets started flying," said CNN reporter Paul Vercammen from the scene. "Some sort of pepper spray-like substance was shot in the air, we heard flash bangs."

He added that the demonstrators were marching in protest after the death of 18-year-old security guard Andres Guardado, who was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy while working at an auto body shop.

One demonstrator told CNN police had taunted protesters, which prompted a confrontation. She said she beckoned the protesters to return, but one stayed near the police -- which is when officers began firing the rubber bullets.  

“I tried to get them to come back. They just wouldn’t stop shooting,” she said, “And now here we are: getting shot, getting tear gassed. And we’re supposed to be here in memory of Andres.”
1 hr 19 min ago

Noose found in garage of black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, stands on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, in Homestead, Florida. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

A noose was found in the garage stall of black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace on Sunday, the auto racing company announced in a statement. 

"We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport," NASCAR said in its statement.

Wallace is the only full-time African American driver in NASCAR's Cup Series. He has spoken out in support of NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag at all events.

"I was proud of the efforts by NASCAR, so hats off to them," Wallace told CNN.

Read more here.

1 hr 19 min ago

Richmond police declare unlawful assembly after protesters try to pull down statue

CNN's Mitchell McCluskey

Police in Richmond, Virginia declared an unlawful assembly tonight after protesters attempted to pull down a statue of Confederate general J.E.B. Stuart with a rope.

The unlawful assembly was declared around 9.20 p.m., according to a tweet from Richmond police.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported after police dispersed protesters, Virginia State Police Public Relations Manager Corinne Gellar said.

Most of the protesters have left the area and several are reconvening at a statue of Robert E. Lee, another Confederate general, in downtown Richmond, Gellar said.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, protesters and some city leaders have started removing Confederate statues across the United States, which they say are racist symbols of America's dark legacy of slavery. 

Over the weekend, protesters toppled a statue of Albert Pike, a senior officer of the Confederate States Army, in Washington DC. Two statues on a Confederate monument in North Carolina were also pulled down.