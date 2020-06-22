Family member of Andres Guardado hold a sign which reads "Justice for Andres Guardado" in Spanish, during a march in Guardado's honor on Sunday, June 21, in Compton, California. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

A makeshift shrine has formed outside an autobody shop in Gardena, California, where mourners have left bouquets of flowers, balloons, notes and pictures of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who was shot and killed Thursday by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy.

"He was a baby, he was a baby," Guardado's cousin, Celina Abarca, told CNN through tears on Sunday. "I don't know -- it's still not real. I close my eyes and I hope and I pray that it's not really happening."

On Sunday, Guardado's family, which hails from El Salvador, gathered at the body shop for a march to honor the late 18-year-old. They wore the blue and white of the Salvadoran flag -- and the blue and white of the Los Angeles Dodgers, of which Guardado was a fan.

"We just want answers," Celina Abarca said.

The shooting: Guardado was working at the autobody shop as a security guard the night he was shot, but several questions remain unanswered about the circumstances that led to his death.

Authorities say two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies saw Guardado in front of a business on Thursday, where he "reportedly looked toward the deputies" and "produced a handgun" before running down the driveway.

The deputies pursued Guardado and caught up to him, and one deputy fired six rounds, hitting Guardado in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators recovered a .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol at the scene that had no serial number, Capt. Kent Wegener, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau, said. Additionally, the firearm had an illegal extended magazine that was loaded with 13 live rounds.

Another cousin of Guardado, Steve Abarca, told CNN, "I never even knew him to have any sort of gun."

