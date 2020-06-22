US
Coronavirus around the world

Black Lives Matter protests

Black Lives Matter movement

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung, Nectar Gan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 2:27 p.m. ET, June 22, 2020
19 min ago

Autopsy report shows Rayshard Brooks died from gunshot wounds to the back

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

The full autopsy released by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office says that Rayshard Brooks died from two penetrating gunshot wounds to the back after being transported to Grady Hospital. 

According to the report, Brooks had a gunshot entry wound to the left side of the middle of his back and an entrance wound on his left buttock.

In her report, Fulton County Medical Examiner Karen Sullivan said, “It is my opinion that Rayshard Brooks died due to injuries incurred when he was shot by another individual. The manner of Mr. Brooks’ death is classified as a homicide.” 

The autopsy report notes that toxicology results are still pending.

The autopsy was performed on June 14. Brooks was shot and killed by former Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe on June 12 after police responded to a Wendy’s on reports of an intoxicated person parked in the drive-thru.

 

22 min ago

Here are the latest developments on Ahmaud Arbery case

From CNN's Angela Barajas 

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed while running through a neighborhood outside of Brunswick, Georgia, approximately 40 miles north of the Florida-Georgia border on February 23.
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed while running through a neighborhood outside of Brunswick, Georgia, approximately 40 miles north of the Florida-Georgia border on February 23. Courtesy Family Photo/CNN Images

A bond hearing for one of the men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery has been delayed after the state and defense agreed to continue it.

The hearing for William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., the man who recorded the fatal shooting a Arbery, was supposed to be held on Friday.

Here's what you need to know about the killing of Arbery and the case:

  • The shooting: Arbery was killed in Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23. Former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis, who are White, were arrested May 7 for the shooting death and face state charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. Bryan, the man who recorded the fatal shooting of Arbery, was arrested later on charges including felony murder.
  • Racist remark during the killing: Bryan told investigators he heard Travis McMichael use a racial epithet after fatally shooting Arbery in Glynn County, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified at a preliminary hearing. Body camera footage also showed a Confederate flag sticker on the toolbox of McMichael's truck, the agent said.
  • What happens next: Attorneys for all three men have claimed they are innocent. The McMichaels are being held without the possibility for bail. According to an order issued by Glynn County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley, Bryan has not withdrawn his motion for bond. His bond hearing will be rescheduled. This case is also being investigated as a possible federal hate crime, according to an attorney for Arbery's family.
29 min ago

The FBI is investigating the noose left in Bubba Wallace's garage, NASCAR president says

From CNN's David Close

NASCAR President Steve Phelps speaks to the media at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida on November 18, 2018.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps speaks to the media at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida on November 18, 2018. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

In an ongoing teleconference Monday, NASCAR President Steve Phelps said the FBI is gathering information on the investigation into a noose found in the team garage of Bubba Wallace.

Phelps said investigators from the FBI's Birmingham, Alabama, office are currently at the Talladega Superspeedway track.

Phelps would not say if any video cameras may have recorded the track.

1 hr 12 min ago

Bubba Wallace did not see the noose left in his garage stall, source says

From CNN's Dianne Gallagher

Bubba Wallace waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Homestead, Florida on June 14.
Bubba Wallace waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Homestead, Florida on June 14. Wilfredo Lee/AP

A source with Richard Petty Motorsports told CNN that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace never saw the noose that was found in his car’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday. A member of his team discovered it and immediately brought it to NASCAR’s attention, the source said.

Wallace is set to race at Talladega at 3:10 p.m. Monday after rain postponed Sunday's race.

One driver told CNN that NASCAR drivers are planning a show of support for Wallace before the race.

Another driver, Corey LaJoie, tweeted in response to a tweet from a journalist about the plans, “pretty much the entire garage. Stay Tuned.”

  

22 min ago

Here's what you need to know about Rayshard Brooks case

Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by a police officer in the parking lot of a Wendy's in southeast Atlanta on June 12.
Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by a police officer in the parking lot of a Wendy's in southeast Atlanta on June 12. Courtesy Stewart Trial Attorneys

A public viewing for Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by Atlanta police while he slept in his car, will take place today at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor and where King's funeral service was held.

The viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET. A private service will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's what you need to know about Brooks and his case:

  • His death: Brooks — a father of 3 young girls and a 13-year-old stepson — died after he was shot on June 12 by an Atlanta police officer, who had responded to a Wendy's following reports that Brooks was asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane. Brooks failed a sobriety test, and when police tried to handcuff him, an altercation broke out. Brooks took one of the officers' Tasers, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Video of the incident shows him running as he appears to turn and point the Taser in the direction of one of the officers, Garrett Rolfe, who fired his handgun, striking Brooks twice in the back.
  • Officers charged: Rolfe has been charged with felony murder and 10 other counts. A second officer, Devin Brosnan, faces an aggravated assault charge for allegedly standing on Brooks' shoulders as he lay dying in the parking lot.
  • Protests erupted: Brooks' death came not long after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests over racial injustice and law enforcement's relationship with the Black community. The Brooks shooting also prompted the swift resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields.
1 hr 33 min ago

NASCAR legend wants "sick person" behind the noose in Bubba Wallace's garage to be "expelled" from the sport

From CNN’s Dianne Gallagher

Bubba Wallace (right), driver of the #43 Medallion Bank/Petty's Garage Chevrolet, speaks with team owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty (left) at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire on July 21, 2018.
Bubba Wallace (right), driver of the #43 Medallion Bank/Petty's Garage Chevrolet, speaks with team owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty (left) at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire on July 21, 2018. Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, co-owner of Richard Petty Motorsports, who runs the #43 car of Bubba Wallace, asked for the perpetrator of the noose found in his teams’ garage to be “exposed, and swiftly and immediately expelled from NASCAR.”

Read Petty's full statement:

“I’m enraged by the act of someone placing a noose in the garage stall of my race team. There is absolutely no place in our sport or our society for racism. This filthy act serves as a reminder of how far we still have to go to eradicate racial prejudice and it galvanizes my resolve to use the resources of Richard Petty Motorsports to create change. The sick person who perpetrated this act must be found, exposed, and swiftly and immediately expelled from NASCAR. I believe in my heart this despicable act is not representative of the competitors I see each day in the NASCAR garage area. I stand shoulder to shoulder with Bubba, yesterday, today, tomorrow and every day forward.”

2 hr 5 min ago

LeBron James and NASCAR drivers tweet support for Bubba Wallace

From CNN's David Close

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on March 10.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on March 10. Chris Elise/2020 NBAE/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has been receiving messages of support via social media since the discovery of a noose found in his team's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Many people are using the hashtag #IStandWithBubba.

Here are some of the tweets:

  • Dale Earnhardt, Jr., 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee:  "I don’t worry about our sport. I have confidence NASCAR’s leadership will find who did this and continue pushing us in the right direction. I do worry about Bubba. I hope Bubba is feeling loved and supported. Keep sending him that love and support. He needs it now more than ever."
  • LeBron James, three-time NBA champion: "Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well!"
  • Ryan Blaney, NASCAR driver:"You’re my brother and always will be. Don’t let the people who are lower than life to try and bring you down. They won’t scare you because you’re strong. I stand with you pal. Forever."

NASCAR's previously postponed GEICO 500 is set to run today at 3 p.m. ET.

2 hr 30 min ago

Ohio Democratic senator doesn't know yet if he will vote to begin debate GOP police reform bill 

From CNN's Ted Barrett

Sen. Sherrod Brown conducts a news conference in the Capitol on September 9, 2019.
Sen. Sherrod Brown conducts a news conference in the Capitol on September 9, 2019. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Sipa USA

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said he does not yet know how he will vote on whether to move forward with debate on the Republican police reform bill. 

"I don't know. We're going to talk about it this week prior to the vote. The President's executive order for what it was worth and the Republican bill are not serious bills," Brown told CNN's Poppy Harlow. 

"I would hope Senator McConnell would be serious, would entertain real amendments about banning police chokeholds and making police responsible, liable for their actions when they do things like this," he added. 

What happens next: A key test vote on the Senate Republican police reform bill is expected Wednesday, but Democrats will have to provide at least seven votes to begin debate on the bill. 

WATCH:

2 hr 53 min ago

New York City mayor does not weigh in on whether NYPD officer in apparent chokehold video should be charged

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) patch is seen on an officer's uniform.
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) patch is seen on an officer's uniform. Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would not weigh in on whether the New York Police Department officer in an apparent chokehold video should be charged.

“I don’t get into the work of the DAs,” he said adding he respects their judgement.

He said he is more focused on the disciplinary process within the NYPD to determine the next steps.

It’s important the process “moves rapidly” he added. 