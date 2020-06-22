Public viewing for Rayshard Brooks has begun in Atlanta

Brehanna Daniels, the first Black woman to join a NASCAR pit crew, said hearing the news about a noose being found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall made her “very angry.”

“This is not what NASCAR represents at all because we’re a family at NASCAR and we don’t do things like this. So, I hope whoever is involved with placing the noose in Bubba’s garage gets … what they deserve and they’re banned forever,” she told CNN’s Brianna’s Keilar.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit, has been an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement and the corresponding protests against systemic racism and police brutality. He wore an "I Can't Breathe" shirt before one event, repainted his car with the "Black Lives Matter" phrase and called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, which the organization agreed to do June 10.

Daniels said that Wallace’s garage was an area that not a lot of people had access to, especially since fans are not allowed at racing events currently, which “makes it more interesting to learn about who really is behind this.”

She said that there are not many cameras around the garage areas and that means it had to be somebody who's a part of some of the teams. "It had to be somebody who was in the garage area who was behind this," Daniels said.

"I hope NASCAR finds out who this person was so we can just remove them altogether because that’s not what NASCAR’s about," she said.

The Department of Justice is looking into the incident.

"The U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace's garage to determine whether there are violations of federal law," US Attorney Jay E. Town said in statement.

As for Daniels this latest incident hasn't dampened her spirits about the sport.

“You already know that it’s hard being a Black woman in NASCAR and I’ve had my struggles. I’ve been through things, but hey, I’m here in this sport for a reason. I’m here to make a change, make a difference. And NASCAR’s my family. I’m so behind them, you know, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and just basically taking the necessary steps that we need in order to progress our sport and make it a better sport that welcomes all faces,” she said.

