By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung, Nectar Gan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 3:57 p.m. ET, June 22, 2020
50 min ago

Public viewing for Rayshard Brooks has begun in Atlanta

The body of Rayshard Brooks arrives for his public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on June 22.
The body of Rayshard Brooks arrives for his public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on June 22. Curtis Compton/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

public viewing has begun for Rayshard Brooks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Brooks — a father of 3 young girls and a 13-year-old stepson — died after he was shot on June 12 by an Atlanta police officer, who had responded to a Wendy's following reports that Brooks was asleep in his car in the drive-through lane.

A private service will be held at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968. 

King's daughter, the Rev. Bernice A. King, will speak at Brooks' funeral. Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church and a Democratic candidate for US Senate, will provide the eulogy.

43 min ago

First Black woman to join NASCAR pit crew says noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage is "disturbing"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury, Amir Vera, Eric Levenson and Dianne Gallagher

Brehanna Daniels, the first Black woman to join a NASCAR pit crew, said hearing the news about a noose being found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall made her “very angry.”

“This is not what NASCAR represents at all because we’re a family at NASCAR and we don’t do things like this. So, I hope whoever is involved with placing the noose in Bubba’s garage gets … what they deserve and they’re banned forever,” she told CNN’s Brianna’s Keilar.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit, has been an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement and the corresponding protests against systemic racism and police brutality. He wore an "I Can't Breathe" shirt before one event, repainted his car with the "Black Lives Matter" phrase and called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, which the organization agreed to do June 10.

Daniels said that Wallace’s garage was an area that not a lot of people had access to, especially since fans are not allowed at racing events currently, which “makes it more interesting to learn about who really is behind this.”

She said that there are not many cameras around the garage areas and that means it had to be somebody who's a part of some of the teams. "It had to be somebody who was in the garage area who was behind this," Daniels said.

"I hope NASCAR finds out who this person was so we can just remove them altogether because that’s not what NASCAR’s about," she said.

The Department of Justice is looking into the incident.

"The U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace's garage to determine whether there are violations of federal law," US Attorney Jay E. Town said in statement.

As for Daniels this latest incident hasn't dampened her spirits about the sport.

“You already know that it’s hard being a Black woman in NASCAR and I’ve had my struggles. I’ve been through things, but hey, I’m here in this sport for a reason. I’m here to make a change, make a difference. And NASCAR’s my family. I’m so behind them, you know, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and just basically taking the necessary steps that we need in order to progress our sport and make it a better sport that welcomes all faces,” she said.

Watch full interview:

1 hr 20 min ago

Los Angeles school district to review role of police on campus by end of the year

From CNN's Stella Chan

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner speaks during a press conference at Western Avenue Elementary School in Los Angeles on June 5, 2019.
LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner speaks during a press conference at Western Avenue Elementary School in Los Angeles on June 5, 2019. Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze/Getty Images

The second largest school district in the nation will re-evaluate the role of school police on its campuses. 

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner assembled a nine-member task force that will present its initial recommendations to the school board in August and will finalize its report by the end of the year. 

“No person should feel the presence of a safety officer on campus is an indictment of them or their character, students deserve to be heard in this topic, and their views taken into account,” said Beutner in his weekly address to the school district community.

He vowed to take a balanced look at various arguments for keeping or abolishing campus police and clarified that the school district police is not contracted through municipalities, Los Angeles Police Department, or the sheriff’s department. 

“Together, we will look at what is needed to keep schools safe as well as what students need to feel free from stigma and to feel they are a respected part of their school community. We will ask hard and uncomfortable questions and come up with concrete recommendations. The goal is not to make a political statement, it’s to do the best we can for students,” he said.

Los Angeles Unified School District serves more than 600,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade at more than 1,000 schools across the county. 

1 hr 26 min ago

Rayshard Brooks's casket arrives at Ebenezer Baptist Church for public viewing

From CNN’s Lindsay Benson and Devon M. Sayers

Pallbearers bring the remains of Rayshard Brooks into the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on June 22.
Pallbearers bring the remains of Rayshard Brooks into the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on June 22. oe Raedle/Getty Images

The casket of Rayshard Brooks, who shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer on June 12, has arrived at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

The casket arrived in a black and white topped funeral hearse shortly after 2 p.m. ET. A small group of mourners and media assembled for the arrival. The hearse has a poster with a photo of the 27-year-old father that reads “killed in Atlanta Georgia 2020.” 

A public viewing will be held this afternoon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET. A private service will be held at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968. 

King's daughter, the Rev. Bernice A. King, will speak at Brooks' funeral. Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church and a Democratic candidate for US Senate, will provide the eulogy.

Ebenezer Baptist Church released an advanced portion of Warnock’s Eulogy on Monday. 

It reads impart: “Rayshard Brooks wasn’t just running from the police. He was running from a system that makes slaves out of people. A system that doesn’t give ordinary people who’ve made mistakes a second chance, a real shot at redemption.”

1 hr 45 min ago

NASCAR president says those responsible for noose will be banned from sport for life

From CNN's David Close

NASCAR President Steve Phelps walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina on May 17.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina on May 17. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said that those who are responsible for the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s team garage will “unequivocally … be banned from this sport for life.”

Phelps also said in a teleconference Monday that any speculation that the noose found in the garage was staged is something that personally offends me.”  

He said he told Wallace about the noose and that Wallace has handled this situation with grace.

Some background: Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit, has been an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement and the corresponding protests against systemic racism and police brutality. He wore an "I Can't Breathe" shirt before one event, repainted his car with the "Black Lives Matter" phrase and called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, which the organization agreed to do June 10.

1 hr 49 min ago

Autopsy report shows Rayshard Brooks died from gunshot wounds to the back

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

The full autopsy released by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office says that Rayshard Brooks died from two penetrating gunshot wounds to the back after being transported to Grady Hospital. 

According to the report, Brooks had a gunshot entry wound to the left side of the middle of his back and an entrance wound on his left buttock.

In her report, Fulton County Medical Examiner Karen Sullivan said, “It is my opinion that Rayshard Brooks died due to injuries incurred when he was shot by another individual. The manner of Mr. Brooks’ death is classified as a homicide.” 

The autopsy report notes that toxicology results are still pending.

The autopsy was performed on June 14. Brooks was shot and killed by former Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe on June 12 after police responded to a Wendy’s on reports of an intoxicated person parked in the drive-thru.

 

1 hr 28 min ago

Here are the latest developments on the Ahmaud Arbery case

From CNN's Angela Barajas 

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed while running through a neighborhood outside of Brunswick, Georgia, approximately 40 miles north of the Florida-Georgia border on February 23.
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed while running through a neighborhood outside of Brunswick, Georgia, approximately 40 miles north of the Florida-Georgia border on February 23. Courtesy Family Photo/CNN Images

A bond hearing for one of the men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery has been delayed after the state and defense agreed to continue it.

The hearing for William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., the man who recorded the fatal shooting a Arbery, was supposed to be held on Friday.

Here's what you need to know about the killing of Arbery and the case:

  • The shooting: Arbery was killed in Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23. Former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis, who are White, were arrested May 7 for the shooting death and face state charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. Bryan, the man who recorded the fatal shooting of Arbery, was arrested later on charges including felony murder.
  • Racist remark during the killing: Bryan told investigators he heard Travis McMichael use a racial epithet after fatally shooting Arbery in Glynn County, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified at a preliminary hearing. Body camera footage also showed a Confederate flag sticker on the toolbox of McMichael's truck, the agent said.
  • What happens next: Attorneys for all three men have claimed they are innocent. The McMichaels are being held without the possibility for bail. According to an order issued by Glynn County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley, Bryan has not withdrawn his motion for bond. His bond hearing will be rescheduled. This case is also being investigated as a possible federal hate crime, according to an attorney for Arbery's family.
2 hr ago

The FBI is investigating the noose left in Bubba Wallace's garage, NASCAR president says

From CNN's David Close

NASCAR President Steve Phelps speaks to the media at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida on November 18, 2018.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps speaks to the media at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida on November 18, 2018. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

In an ongoing teleconference Monday, NASCAR President Steve Phelps said the FBI is gathering information on the investigation into a noose found in the team garage of Bubba Wallace.

Phelps said investigators from the FBI's Birmingham, Alabama, office are currently at the Talladega Superspeedway track.

Phelps would not say if any video cameras may have recorded the track.

2 hr 42 min ago

Bubba Wallace did not see the noose left in his garage stall, source says

From CNN's Dianne Gallagher

Bubba Wallace waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Homestead, Florida on June 14.
Bubba Wallace waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Homestead, Florida on June 14. Wilfredo Lee/AP

A source with Richard Petty Motorsports told CNN that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace never saw the noose that was found in his car’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday. A member of his team discovered it and immediately brought it to NASCAR’s attention, the source said.

Wallace is set to race at Talladega at 3:10 p.m. Monday after rain postponed Sunday's race.

One driver told CNN that NASCAR drivers are planning a show of support for Wallace before the race.

Another driver, Corey LaJoie, tweeted in response to a tweet from a journalist about the plans, “pretty much the entire garage. Stay Tuned.”

  