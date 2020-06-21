A young figure skater has performed a beautiful routine over the Black Lives Matter mural in Washington, DC.

Nine-year-old Kaitlyn Saunders said she was inspired by the many injustices that black people face in the United States.

"I want to replace the negative messages that people have in their minds with positive ones," Kaitlyn said. "I feel free and powerful when I'm on the ice. Like I can fly and no one can stop me. I wish everyone could feel like that."

Saunders is used to performing on ice. But after coronavirus restrictions closed down rinks, she learned how to take her talents to the streets on inline roller skates.

