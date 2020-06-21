A 9-year-old figure skater performed a touching routine at a Black Lives Matter mural
From CNN's Alaa Elassar
A young figure skater has performed a beautiful routine over the Black Lives Matter mural in Washington, DC.
Nine-year-old Kaitlyn Saunders said she was inspired by the many injustices that black people face in the United States.
"I want to replace the negative messages that people have in their minds with positive ones," Kaitlyn said. "I feel free and powerful when I'm on the ice. Like I can fly and no one can stop me. I wish everyone could feel like that."
Saunders is used to performing on ice. But after coronavirus restrictions closed down rinks, she learned how to take her talents to the streets on inline roller skates.
"It is factual that over the past few days, we've seen higher than average number of officers call in sick, which caused us to shift resources to ensure proper coverage ... The explanation for calling out sick varies and includes officers questioning their training, officers being challenged and attacked, and unease about officers seeing their colleague criminally charged so quickly ... Neither APD leadership nor the administration are dismissive of these notions. I want each of you to know that we are in this together and we are here to support you," Bryant said.
Bryant added that "over the past few days we stretched our resources to address demonstrators, simultaneously responding to 911 calls. This volume of activity can be taxing on any department. We have the largest police department in the state and have the resources to ensure safety."
1 hr 17 min ago
Trump calls protesters "thugs" despite peaceful demonstrations in Tulsa and much of the US
From CNN's Nicole Chavez and Ray Sanchez
President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail in Tulsa on Saturday, as protests over racism and police brutality swept the country.
Thousands of people, many wearing MAGA hats and waving American flags, arrived at Tulsa's Bank of Oklahoma Center arena, while a group of protesters chanted "Black lives matter" near one of the site's entrances.
After the number of people at Saturday's rally was smaller than initially expected, Trump thanked those who attended the event.
"You are warriors. We had some very bad people outside. They were doing bad things. But I really do appreciate it," Trump said.
Later, the President said there were "very bad people" outside, describing protesters as "thugs."
There were large groups of protesters in downtown Tulsa near the site of the rally, police said, but they were demonstrating peacefully.
There are large groups of demonstrators walking around downtown Tulsa near where President Donald Trump is holding his rally tonight, according to a tweet by the Tulsa Police Department.
“These groups are causing traffic issues, however, they have been demonstrating peacefully,” Tulsa police tweeted.
Police are asking people to avoid the downtown Tulsa, if possible.
1 hr 17 min ago
Trump proposes making flag-burning illegal, calls it "desecration"
From CNN's DJ Judd in Tulsa
President Donald Trump suggested passing legislation to make flag-burning illegal during his remarks at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, lamenting demonstrations he’s seen across the country.
“Tonight, we know leftist radicals in Portland, Oregon, ripped down a statue of George Washington, and wrapped it in an American flag, and set the American flag on fire. Democrats! All Democrats!” Trump told supporters gathered in the half-filled arena.
“And you know, we oughta do something, Mr Senators, we have two great senators, we oughta come up with legislation that if you burn the American flag, you go to jail for one year,” the president added, turning to Oklahoma Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford. “Jim and James, you know we oughta do it. You know, they talk about freedom of speech, and I believe in freedom of speech. But that’s desecration.”
Trump told governors on a call earlier this month he thought the Supreme Court Decision that protected flag burning as free speech should be revisited, calling the act a “disgrace.”
"We have a different court and I think that it's time that we review that again. Because when I see flags being burned -- they wanted to crawl up flag poles in Washington and try and burn flags but we stopped them," the President told governors, according to audio of the call obtained by CNN.
1 hr 17 min ago
Another shooting reported near the Wendy's in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was shot
From CNN's Dave Alsup
Another person has been shot at the intersection near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer.
Atlanta Police spokesman Anthony Grant told CNN the incident happened around 6 p.m. when officers found a 35-year-old man shot in the leg at the intersection of University Avenue and Pryor Road NW.
The man, alert and conscious, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation shows the man was shot by a suspect driving a gray Dodge Challenger, police said.
Atlanta police tell CNN they are investigating the shooting as a drive-by.