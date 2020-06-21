Police fire rubber bullets and pepper spray on protesters in Compton, California

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. Yana Paskova/Getty Images

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea will publicly testify Monday at 11 a.m. ET in an ongoing investigation by the New York Attorney General into recent interactions between the NYPD and the public, according to a press release from Attorney Gen. Letitia James’ office.

Shea’s testimony will be livestreamed. As part of the investigation, James' office held two days of public hearings last week that heard testimony from 100 witnesses about their interactions with the NYPD during the recent protests over police misconduct.