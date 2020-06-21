Police fire rubber bullets and pepper spray on protesters in Compton, California

Earlier tonight, police deployed rubber bullets and pepper spray on a group of protesters in Compton, southern Los Angeles County.
At least six people were detained.
Almost 3,000 people marched peacefully through the city today, with tensions rising toward the evening as demonstrators went face to face with police near the Compton courthouse and the sheriff's substation.
"The demonstrators and those deputies ... were face to face and next thing you know, rubber bullets started flying," said CNN reporter Paul Vercammen from the scene. "Some sort of pepper spray-like substance was shot in the air, we heard flash bangs."
He added that the demonstrators were marching in protest after the death of 18-year-old security guard Andres Guardado, who was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy while working at an auto body shop.