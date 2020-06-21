US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Helen Regan, Jenni Marsh, Amir Vera and Zamira Rahim, CNN

Updated 9:46 p.m. ET, June 21, 2020
25 min ago

Police fire rubber bullets and pepper spray on protesters in Compton, California

From CNN's Paul Vercammen

A protester carries a sign during a march in honor of Andres Guardado, on Sunday, June 21, in Compton, California. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Earlier tonight, police deployed rubber bullets and pepper spray on a group of protesters in Compton, southern Los Angeles County.

At least six people were detained.

Almost 3,000 people marched peacefully through the city today, with tensions rising toward the evening as demonstrators went face to face with police near the Compton courthouse and the sheriff's substation.

"The demonstrators and those deputies ... were face to face and next thing you know, rubber bullets started flying," said CNN reporter Paul Vercammen from the scene. "Some sort of pepper spray-like substance was shot in the air, we heard flash bangs."

He added that the demonstrators were marching in protest after the death of 18-year-old security guard Andres Guardado, who was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy while working at an auto body shop.

2 hr 37 min ago

District attorney responds to calls for a special prosecutor in Rayshard Brooks case

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard released a statement Sunday in response to Republican US Rep. Doug Collins calling for state Attorney General Chris Carr to appoint an independent prosecutor in the Rayshard Brooks case.

"Today is Father’s Day. As I celebrated this time with one of my two daughters, I could not help but think of the wife of Rayshard Brooks who now has the task of raising four children without a father or husband. It would be fitting if Representative Collins and the Atlanta Police Union would at minimum pause their antics for one day to reflect upon this family and what this holiday must mean for them. 
"When the facts are present in a homicide case, it is my duty as District Attorney to move forward even when the case involves a police officer. No, I will not step aside. It is my plan to continue to charge cases based upon the facts rather than the rantings of groups or individuals whose ideals are inconsistent with the principles of justice and racial equality."
2 hr 46 min ago

NYPD commissioner to testify Monday on interactions between police and the public during protests

From CNN's Laura Ly

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. Yana Paskova/Getty Images

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea will publicly testify Monday at 11 a.m. ET in an ongoing investigation by the New York Attorney General into recent interactions between the NYPD and the public, according to a press release from Attorney Gen. Letitia James’ office.

Shea’s testimony will be livestreamed. As part of the investigation, James' office held two days of public hearings last week that heard testimony from 100 witnesses about their interactions with the NYPD during the recent protests over police misconduct.

We heard hours of troubling testimony from brave New Yorkers about their interactions with the NYPD over the past few weeks, but our investigation would be incomplete without getting answers directly from the NYPD. True accountability and justice will only come when the truth is laid bare for all to hear," James said.  
5 hr 6 min ago

Protests in downtown Washington, DC, lead to closing some roads and highways

From CNN's Nicky Robertson and Yahya Abou-Ghazala

Demonstrators mounted a protest in the middle of a key highway that leads to Capitol Hill closing it for a while Sunday afternoon. The highway is now back open.

Video posted to social media showed dozens of protesters standing on the lanes of the highway, called the Southeast/Southwest Freeway.

Most protesters were wearing masks. Some of them held signs up with the messages "This Is A Revolt Against Racism." At least some of these protesters are aligned with a group supporting "Socialism" and "Liberation."

As a result of this protest, several key bridges were closed from Northern Virginia into Washington, DC – the 14th Street Bridge and Memorial Bridge – as well several highways leading to downtown Washington, Interstates 395 and 695. Several roads in that area and entries into a key tunnel leading to the Capitol were closed. 

The Metropolitan DC Police Department now reports those closures are over.

4 hr 38 min ago

Georgia attorney general responds to call for special prosecutor in Rayshard Brooks case

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Attorney Gen. Chris Carr responded to US Rep. Doug Collins's calls for a special prosecutor to be appointed in the Rayshard Brooks case, in a series of tweets. 

"Charging an Atlanta police officer with felony murder before the completion of the GBI's investigation was a political decision, not a legal one," Collins said in a statement Friday, adding that Georgians need to be ensured "this case is devoid of any and all political influence."

Carr's tweets included Georgia code stating that the attorney general can appoint a special prosecutor if the current district attorney disqualifies themselves or is disqualified by a court.

5 hr 18 min ago

Black Lives Matter march continues in London

From CNN's Maija-Liisa Ehlinger

Protesters in London on June 21, 2020.

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of London in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, marking the fourth consecutive weekend of anti-racism protests in the United Kingdom. 

Demonstrators marched from London's Hyde Park down toward Parliament Square.

There have been multiple marches which I think have kept up the momentum in my eyes. And I feel like as we keep talking about it, we keep giving posters out, we keep reaching out to people, that is how we keep up the momentum in my mind," one protester told CNN.

"One thing about the UK is that they say it's not as racist as the US, but that doesn't make it any better," the same protester said. "It's still racism that we need to battle and I feel like these past few weeks, it has proven to (many) how much racism is in the UK."

7 hr 44 min ago

Monmouth University to remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from campus building

From CNN’s Anna Sturla

Woodrow Wilson Hall is seen on the campus of Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey, in 2017. Seth Wenig/AP

Trustees at New Jersey's Monmouth University voted this week to remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from the campus's Great Hall and will look instead to honor its lead designer, one of the first professional trained African American architects, according to a statement from the University.

 "Wilson was a controversial politician, who never actually set foot in the current building," University president Patrick Leahy said in a statement to students on Juneteenth. “Removing his name, and incorporating these earlier names, connects the centerpiece of our campus more accurately to our historical roots and eliminates a symbolic barrier to the important work of creating a truly welcoming and inclusive space in the Great Hall.”

The Great Hall serves as the campus's main hub.

The university will instead look for ways to honor Julian Abele, the lead designer of the hall and one of the first professionally trained African American architects, the statement continued.

A bust of Woodrow Wilson is displayed in Woodrow Wilson Hall at Monmouth University in 2017. Seth Wenig/AP

8 hr 54 min ago

Georgia congressman calls on special prosecutor to be appointed in Brooks case

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Doug Collins, of Georgia, has called on Attorney General Chris Carr to appoint a special prosecutor in the Rayshard Brooks case, Collins said.

"It is time for the district attorney of Fulton County to step aside," Collins said Sunday morning, according to CNN affiliate WSB. 

Some context: In a statement earlier this week Collins said: “Charging an Atlanta police officer with felony murder before the completion of the GBI's investigation was a political decision, not a legal one. I’m calling on Attorney General Chris Carr to appoint an independent district attorney in the case of Rayshard Brooks." 

GBI stands for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"If a special prosecutor was warranted in the Ahmaud Arbery case, then it certainly warrants the appointment of one here," the statement said. 

8 hr 55 min ago

Atlanta's mayor has been invited to Rayshard Brooks' funeral

From CNN's Erica Henry and Devon M. Sayers

Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard have been invited to attend the funeral for Rayshard Brooks, according to Tenisha Taylor, a spokesperson for Ebenezer Baptists Church.

Brooks' viewing is scheduled for Monday and the funeral will be on Tuesday. Brooks' family has requested that the Atlanta Police Department not be involved in the security for both the viewing and funeral, Taylor told CNN.  

Tyler Perry has offered to pay for all funeral expenses for Brooks, family attorney Chris Stewart told CNN.