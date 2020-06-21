Monmouth University to remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from campus building

Trustees at New Jersey's Monmouth University voted this week to remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from the campus's Great Hall and will look instead to honor its lead designer, one of the first professional trained African American architects, according to a statement from the University.
"Wilson was a controversial politician, who never actually set foot in the current building," University president Patrick Leahy said in a statement to students on Juneteenth. “Removing his name, and incorporating these earlier names, connects the centerpiece of our campus more accurately to our historical roots and eliminates a symbolic barrier to the important work of creating a truly welcoming and inclusive space in the Great Hall.”
The Great Hall serves as the campus's main hub.
The university will instead look for ways to honor Julian Abele, the lead designer of the hall and one of the first professionally trained African American architects, the statement continued.