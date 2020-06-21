Monmouth University to remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from campus building

courtesy Marcus Mabry

It was one of those moments that shows in stark relief the difference between being Black in America and being White in America.

As my partner, who's White, was turning into the Lincoln Tunnel in midtown Manhattan, a police officer standing at the side of the road stepped into traffic while looking in the opposite direction from oncoming traffic. As he did so, he nearly walked into our car. If my partner had been going at the speed limit, he would have hit a police officer.

The officer, enraged even though he was the one walking into traffic without looking, banged on our car roof as we passed and motioned for us to pull over.

I immediately started instructing my partner in how to behave: Do not question him, do not ask what was he thinking, do not say what he was doing was stupid, do not say there was anything wrong with what he was doing, do not contradict him.

Pretend you are a Black man and don't want to get shot. Because you are driving with me. And I am a Black man who does not want to get shot.

