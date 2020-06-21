US
Live Updates

Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Helen Regan, Jenni Marsh, Amir Vera and Zamira Rahim, CNN

Updated 9:22 p.m. ET, June 21, 2020
7 hr 20 min ago

Monmouth University to remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from campus building

From CNN’s Anna Sturla

Woodrow Wilson Hall is seen on the campus of Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey, in 2017.
Trustees at New Jersey's Monmouth University voted this week to remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from the campus's Great Hall and will look instead to honor its lead designer, one of the first professional trained African American architects, according to a statement from the University.

 "Wilson was a controversial politician, who never actually set foot in the current building," University president Patrick Leahy said in a statement to students on Juneteenth. “Removing his name, and incorporating these earlier names, connects the centerpiece of our campus more accurately to our historical roots and eliminates a symbolic barrier to the important work of creating a truly welcoming and inclusive space in the Great Hall.”

The Great Hall serves as the campus's main hub.

The university will instead look for ways to honor Julian Abele, the lead designer of the hall and one of the first professionally trained African American architects, the statement continued.

A bust of Woodrow Wilson is displayed in Woodrow Wilson Hall at Monmouth University in 2017.
8 hr 30 min ago

Georgia congressman calls on special prosecutor to be appointed in Brooks case

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images
Rep. Doug Collins, of Georgia, has called on Attorney General Chris Carr to appoint a special prosecutor in the Rayshard Brooks case, Collins said.

"It is time for the district attorney of Fulton County to step aside," Collins said Sunday morning, according to CNN affiliate WSB. 

Some context: In a statement earlier this week Collins said: “Charging an Atlanta police officer with felony murder before the completion of the GBI's investigation was a political decision, not a legal one. I’m calling on Attorney General Chris Carr to appoint an independent district attorney in the case of Rayshard Brooks." 

GBI stands for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"If a special prosecutor was warranted in the Ahmaud Arbery case, then it certainly warrants the appointment of one here," the statement said. 

8 hr 31 min ago

Atlanta's mayor has been invited to Rayshard Brooks' funeral

From CNN's Erica Henry and Devon M. Sayers

Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard have been invited to attend the funeral for Rayshard Brooks, according to Tenisha Taylor, a spokesperson for Ebenezer Baptists Church.

Brooks' viewing is scheduled for Monday and the funeral will be on Tuesday. Brooks' family has requested that the Atlanta Police Department not be involved in the security for both the viewing and funeral, Taylor told CNN.  

Tyler Perry has offered to pay for all funeral expenses for Brooks, family attorney Chris Stewart told CNN.

8 hr 35 min ago

Hundreds participate in fourth weekend of Black Lives Matter protests in London 

From CNN’s Milena Veselinovic, Alex Contador and Nada Bashir

Leon Neal/Getty Images
Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of London in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, marking the fourth consecutive weekend of anti-racism protests in the United Kingdom. 

The demonstration, which has so far proven to be entirely peaceful, began at London’s Hyde Park and moved through the city centre towards the Houses of Parliament, with protesters chanting “no justice, no peace” and “Black lives matter.” 

One activist and co-organizer of the UK Black Lives Matter campaign, said she is determined to keep up the momentum gained by the protest movement. 

“Every single day, no matter what, we've just kept on speaking about this…there have been multiple marches, which I think has kept up the momentum,” the protest organizer Aima said. "We keep putting posters out, we keep reaching out to people – that is how we’re keeping up the momentum." 

London’s Metropolitan Police has urged members of the public not to attend the protests, calling on all those traveling into the capital to maintain social distancing. 

“We understand the importance of getting your voice heard, but we are still in the middle of a health crisis and we want people to stay safe,” Commander Alex Murray said Sunday. 

“If you feel compelled to come into London, please remain socially distant,” he added.  

While the large turnout has made social distancing difficult to maintain, many demonstrators have been seen wearing face masks.

13 hr 23 min ago

It's 8 a.m. in New York and 5 a.m. in San Francisco. Here's the latest on the protests

Protests against police brutality and institutionalized racism have been held worldwide in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. Here's what you need to know:

  • Trump calls protesters "thugs" despite peaceful demonstration: A group of peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters gathered Saturday night outside Donald Trump's Tulsa rally. The US leader described the protesters as "thugs" and "very bad people" in his remarks.
  • Shooting in Atlanta: Another person has been shot at the intersection near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer. Law enforcement is investigating the shooting as a drive-by.
  • Bank of England apologizes for slave trade links: The Bank of England (BOE) issued an apology Friday regarding “some inexcusable connections” of former governors and directors to slavery.
  • Jason Mraz donates album profits: The singer will honor Juneteenth by donating all profits from his new album to Black Lives Matter, and organizations working toward equality and justice.
11 hr 15 min ago

There is a difference between statues of Abraham Lincoln and Confederate generals

From CNN's John Avlon

Alexander Gardner/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
More than 155 years after the end of the Civil War, America is finally having a more complete moral reckoning with the Confederacy.

The issue is the legacy of white supremacy.

Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens spelled it out in a March 1861 speech: "Our new government is founded upon ... the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition."

This is a matter of hate, not heritage.

And today we're seeing Confederate statutes toppled across the country and Confederate flags banned from NASCAR races. Leading military figures say the time has come to rename military bases that were named after Confederate generals — even as President Donald Trump makes plain his opposition.

But as the nation confronts the ugliest aspects of its history, we need to recognize that there is a fundamental difference between statues of American presidents like Abraham Lincoln and statues of American traitors like Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

Read more here.

11 hr 14 min ago

A Father's Day message to all dads: "Imagine you are Black. And you have a Black son."

From CNN's Marcus Mabry

courtesy Marcus Mabry
It was one of those moments that shows in stark relief the difference between being Black in America and being White in America.

As my partner, who's White, was turning into the Lincoln Tunnel in midtown Manhattan, a police officer standing at the side of the road stepped into traffic while looking in the opposite direction from oncoming traffic. As he did so, he nearly walked into our car. If my partner had been going at the speed limit, he would have hit a police officer.

The officer, enraged even though he was the one walking into traffic without looking, banged on our car roof as we passed and motioned for us to pull over.

I immediately started instructing my partner in how to behave: Do not question him, do not ask what was he thinking, do not say what he was doing was stupid, do not say there was anything wrong with what he was doing, do not contradict him.

Pretend you are a Black man and don't want to get shot. Because you are driving with me. And I am a Black man who does not want to get shot.

Read more here.

16 hr 22 min ago

Demonstrators say public safety re-imagined is a future without police

From CNN's Jasmine Wright

 A member of the Minnesota State Patrol stands guard during a demonstration on June 10.
Tony Williams remembers pulling into a gas station in rural Minnesota late one night after getting lost on his way back home to Minneapolis in 2018. He saw a couple of police cars parked on the lot and thought he'd ask for directions. Williams, a black man, pulled his car in near them and two white officers immediately jumped out and ran to him, both with one hand on a holstered gun and the other holding a flashlight that shined in his face.

Williams did what society conditioned him to do in such situations: he put both hands up in the air.

"I was acutely aware as a black man that my life was in danger in that moment if I didn't have the right answers," said Williams, an organizer with MPD150, a Minneapolis effort created by local organizers that supports the dismantling of the city's police department and the reallocation of police funding to community-based organizations without a history of violence.

"What I needed then was not militarized folks who were worried that they're under attack at any given moment," Williams added.

It really drove home for me that even in the most benign of circumstances, police are a threat to me."

Activists, like Williams, who are calling for the defunding and abolition of police, say the future of public safety doesn't need to include police forces that systematically oppress black people, marginalized communities and communities of color.

Read more here.

19 hr 11 min ago

Bank of England apologizes for former governors’ links to slave trade

From CNN's Hanna Ziady in London

A pedestrian walks past the Bank of England in London on June 17.
The Bank of England (BOE) issued an apology Friday regarding “some inexcusable connections” of former governors and directors to slavery.

“There can be no doubt that the 18th and 19th century slave trade was an unacceptable part of English history. As an institution, the Bank of England was never itself directly involved in the slave trade, but is aware of some inexcusable connections involving former governors and directors and apologizes for them,” BOE said in a statement.

The British central bank says it has commenced “a thorough review of its collection of images of former governors and directors to ensure none with any such involvement in the slave trade remain on display anywhere in the Bank.” 

It says it is also improving diversity and actively engaging with staff, particularly its Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic, employees to become more inclusive.