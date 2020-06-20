North Carolina governor orders removal of all Confederate monuments on capitol grounds
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered that all Confederate monuments on capitol grounds be removed to protect public safety, according to a statement released by his office on Saturday.
“I am concerned about the dangerous efforts to pull down and carry off large, heavy statues and the strong potential for violent clashes at the site,” Cooper said. "Monuments to white supremacy don’t belong in places of allegiance, and it’s past time that these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way."
Some context: Cooper’s sentiments on Confederate monuments are not new. In 2017, he called for Confederate monuments on state capitol grounds to be relocated to museums or related historical sites where they could be viewed in context, according to the statement.
Protesters gather for a Black Lives Matter rally in Manhattan
A small crowd, of about 50 to 75 people, is gathering in Foley Square in Manhattan for a Black Lives Matter protest.
The protesters had just walked from Brooklyn, over the Brooklyn Bridge, into Manhattan’s Foley Square, according to a CNN producer on scene.
CEO says companies need to acknowledge, lead and act to combat racism in corporate America
Tristan Walker, the founder and CEO of Walker & Company Brands, a company focused on selling personal care products for people of color, said businesses need to take a three-step process to address racism: acknowledge, lead and act.
Acknowledge: Walker said the first step is to understand and recognize the trauma that people of color face relating to fairness and equity, specifically those who work for the company.
Lead: He said the second step is for businesses to put in practices that serve as a model.
"A lot of companies really talk about the values that they have at their companies. And I challenge those companies to see do those employees even know what those values are? Are they standing firm in those values?" he said, adding the only way to stand firm is to make decisions with those values in mind.
Act: The third step is not about just donating to a few organizations, but instead following up and taking steps that make the workplace more diverse and representative, he said.
"Are you hiring folks who represent the audience that you're serving? Are you putting folks on your boards that represent the audience that you're serving?" Walker said. "When I think about folks of color more broadly, we're already the majority of the world. It is our duty to serve these folks in ways that they deserve to be treated."
Investigators working with the idea that Rayshard Brooks had relationship with Wendy's arson suspect
Atlanta Fire and Rescue issued an arrest warrant for Natalie White who has been identified as a suspect in the arson that burned down an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant last Saturday evening.
The arson occurred one day after Atlanta police shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in the Wendy’s parking lot.
Investigators are working with the idea that Rayshard Brooks had a relationship with Natalie White, a source told CNN.
In bodycam video that police released last Saturday, Rayshard Brooks tells police that Natalie White is his girlfriend.
Washington Redskins to retire number of their first Black player
The Washington Redskins announced in a news release on Saturday that the NFL franchise will honor the late Bobby Mitchell by retiring his number 49.
This move marks only the second time in the team’s 88-year history a jersey number will be retired.
The team also revealed the lower level of Fedex Field will now don Mitchell’s name as a tribute to the Hall of Fame running back and receiver.
"There is no one more deserving of these honors than the late Bobby Mitchell,” said team owner Dan Snyder in the statement. “Bobby was one of the most influential players not only in our team's history, but in the National Football League. He excelled on the field, in the front office and most importantly in his community where he had a tremendous impact on the lives of so many through his charitable efforts. He was one of the greatest men I have ever known.”
Some more background: Mitchell, who passed away in April, played seven of his 11 NFL seasons in Washington.
In 1961, Mitchell was traded to Washington from the Cleveland Browns, and became the first African American to play for the franchise.
"Bobby was our Jackie Robinson. He had to handle the pressure of being the first African American football player to integrate the Washington Redskins,” said former Redskins safety Brig Owens in the release. “In the face of great adversity, he served as a role model for the Washington, DC, community, The Redskins, its fan base and the NFL.”
Owens added, “He was more than an exceptional football player and athlete, he was an exceptional human being. He was like a brother to me."
Mitchell was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.
He was selected to the Pro Bowl four times during his career and was a three-time First Team All Pro selection.
Upon Mitchell's retirement in 1968, his 14,078 all-purpose yards were the second most in NFL history, according to team’s news release. He also served in the team’s front office totaling 41 years with the franchise while capturing three Super Bowl titles.
The team will officially retire Mitchell’s jersey number during a ceremony at a future home game.
Airport police officer charged for trespassing near Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia
A Richmond Airport police officer was charged for trespassing outside the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday, according to a Richmond Police press release.
Riley O’Shaughnessey, 38, was charged with trespassing after he was allegedly spotted with a handgun on the roof of an unoccupied building that overlooks the monument around 7 a.m., the release said.
O’Shaughnessey "is employed as an officer with the Richmond International Airport Police Department," the release said. He was not carrying any law enforcement identification, according to the release.
O’Shaughnessey was "charged with trespassing, a class one misdemeanor which is a releasable summons. There is no weapons charge as it was being carried lawfully," the release said.
Rayshard Brooks funeral details released
Details for Rayshard Brooks' funeral service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Tuesday were released today.
Dr. Bernice King and Rev. Raphael Warnock will speak at the service.
Warnock is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church and is running for the Senate seat currently held by Kelly Loeffler.
Mike Pompeo expresses "disappointment" over UN resolution condemning US law enforcement
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a statement this morning criticizing the United Nations Human Rights Council as a “grave disappointment" after it adopted a resolution condemning racially discriminatory and violent practices by law enforcement officials.
Pompeo said “the council’s decision to vote yesterday on a resolution focusing on policing and race in the United States marks a new low.”
Pompeo attacked the UN body, saying that it has “long been and remains a haven for dictators and democracies that indulge them,” noting the addition of Venezuela, China and Cuba to the organization.
“The ongoing civic discourse about the tragic death of George Floyd in the United States is a sign of our democracy’s strength and maturity,” Pompeo said.
He then pointed the organization to places with “legitimate needs for its attention,” including “systemic racial disparities in places like Cuba, China and Iran.”