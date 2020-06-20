US
By Julia Hollingsworth, Brett McKeehan and Zamira Rahim, CNN

Updated 9:22 a.m. ET, June 20, 2020
1 hr 19 min ago

Police detain armed man near Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia

From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian

Police in Richmond,Virginia, have arrested an armed individual near the Robert E. Lee monument and have cleared the area, according to a tweet sent by police Saturday morning.

No shots were fired during the incident and officers are currently searching the building where the suspect was first reported to check for any other threats, police said.

Some background: CNN affiliate WTVR reported that several armed and unarmed citizens were guarding the statue from being defaced.

All this comes after more recent calls from for removal of the Confederate general by residents in the area. 

A new lawsuit filed last week by six residents who own property on Richmond's Monument Avenue claims that the statue's removal would adversely affect the plaintiffs by nullifying the neighborhood's status as a National Historic Landmark district, resulting in "the loss of favorable tax treatment and reduction in property values."

Read the tweet from Richmond Police:

1 hr 7 min ago

WNBA player takes season off to focus on social justice reform

WNBA player Renee Montgomery will be taking this season off to focus on social justice reform, saying she wants to keep the momentum going.

"I think right now, this moment, there's a lot of people, businesses, companies that are looking to do something. Like, they know that a change needs to happen and people are looking to do it," she told CNN on Saturday. "They may not be like that in four months. For me, I think if we can keep this momentum and this ball rolling, then a lot can get done."

Montgomery, who plays for the Atlanta Dream, said her move to the city allowed her to see minorities being successful and inspired her to start her social justice efforts there.

She said her plan is to focus on educating people on why it is important to vote and making sure polling locations are open and running smoothly.

Montgomery hopes the decision doesn't end her career, but she said she is prepared.

"I'm ready for whatever happens. Because I feel that strongly about what I'm doing," Montgomery said.

Read Montgomery's tweet:

1 hr 26 min ago

Owners of Eskimo Pie brand plan to change the name, calling it "derogatory"

From CNN's Alta Spells

The owners of Eskimo Pie ice cream are planning to change the name and the marketing of the brand, Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for parent company Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, told both Reuters and the Wall Street Journal in a statement.  

“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” Marquez said in the statement, according to Reuters. “This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values."

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream has been reviewing the business for some time, Reuters reported. 

The WSJ notes that, "The term Eskimo is a disparaging term for the indigenous people of the Arctic regions of northern Canada, Alaska, Greenland and Siberia."

CNN has reached out to Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream for comment. 

Some context: Nestle sold the company and the rest of its US ice cream brands to Froneri, a joint venture with a private equity firm, in a $4 billion dollar deal in 2019. 

2 hr 25 min ago

It's just past 8 a.m. in New York and 5 a.m. in San Francisco. Here's the latest on the protests

Protests against police brutality and institutional racism have spread worldwide since the killing of George Floyd. Here's what you need to know:

Victorville man's family say he died by suicide: Suspicions of foul play had been raised over the death of Malcolm Harsch, who was found hanging. An inquiry into the death of another Black man found hanging, Robert L. Fuller, is ongoing.

Protesters topple Confederate statue in Washington DC: The statue of Confederate general Albert Pike was torn down on Friday.

UK police under investigation over arrest of Black British man: Simeon Francis was arrested in July 2019 in the western English seaside town of Torquay and later released. In a clip of the altercation, he tells officers that he "can't breathe."

Nine-year-old raises nearly $100,000 for Black-owned businesses: Kamryn Johnson and five of her friends raised the money by selling friendship bracelets.

3 hr 51 min ago

Family of a Victorville man found hanging say he died by suicide

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Alexandra Meeks

Suspicions of foul play were raised when the bodies of two Black men were found hanging about 50 miles and 10 days apart in California. But the family of one of those men announced Friday that he killed himself.

"On behalf of the family of Malcolm Harsch, unfortunately it seems he did take his own life," Najee Ali, a family spokesman told CNN.
"The Victorville Police Department officials released new video evidence to family members. The family wants to sincerely thank everyone for their support and prayers."

The Department of Justice and the FBI were reviewing Harsch's death along with that of Robert L. Fuller, 24. Harsch was found May 31 in Victorville and Fuller was found 10 days later in Palmdale. The proximity of the deaths to the outbreak of protests appeared to be an intimidation tactic, said one protester who called for further investigation.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Friday no foul play was involved in Harsch's death after detectives obtained surveillance video from a vacant building near where he was found. The evidence from the case, including the surveillance video, was shown to Harsch's family members per their request, the department said in a statement.

The forensic pathologist is now waiting for toxicology results before assigning the cause and manner of death, the department said.

The investigation into Fuller's death remains active. Despite his death being consistent with suicide, officials "felt it prudent to roll that back and continue to look deeper," said Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner Dr. Jonathan Lucas.

Read more here.

4 hr 48 min ago

A 9-year-old and her friends have raised nearly $100,000 to help Black-owned businesses

From CNN's Alaa Elassar

A group of friends with big dreams and even bigger hearts started a summer business that is helping Black-owned businesses and neighborhoods in Minneapolis affected by the coronavirus pandemic and protests following the death of George Floyd.

Fueled by boredom and an itch for something new, 9-year-old Kamryn Johnson and five of her friends who live in neighboring Chanhassen decided to open a stand selling friendship bracelets.

After a lot thinking about where the money would end up going, the group agreed that the proceeds would be donated to businesses and food banks in Minneapolis.

Led by Kamryn, the group named their effort "Kamryn & Friends: Bracelets For Unity & Justice." Since setting up the stand on May 30, the kind kiddos have raised more than $90,000 through sales of the bracelets online fundraising and donations, according to Kamryn's dad, former NFL player Ron Johnson.

"She has a huge heart and simply wanted to be of help in whatever way she could," Johnson told CNN.
"She and her friends are finding ways to feed the families of Minneapolis and give back to their community in the way they know how."

Read more here.

5 hr 30 min ago

The fashion industry says it stands against racism. Critics aren't buying it

From CNN's Allyssia Alleyne

Since May 26, headlines have been dominated by the killing of George Floyd and the international protests it has ignited. Thousands have taken to the streets around the world to denounce police brutality and anti-Blackness, while online, thousands more have posted en masse in support of #BlackLivesMatter (BLM) and called for an end to systemic racism.

On social media, many fashion brands were quick to align themselves with protesters, posting black squares to Instagram on #BlackoutTuesday, and sharing lengthy captions denouncing racism, discrimination and violence. But not everyone was buying it.

"Plain and simple, I don't think there is the intention behind it to make long-lasting, sustainable change," Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner said in an email to CNN.
"Everyone can hop onto the BLM movement right now on social media, but what are you doing in your home, in your corporate office, with your connections, with the power you have?"

Charges of hypocrisy have plagued brands since the onset of the protests.

On social media, commenters questioned whether the luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo, who declined to comment for this story, could be an ally in the fight against racism when actor Tommy Dorfman accused it of discriminating against trans models and models of color in a recent campaign. Or whether LA label Reformation could truly support #BlackLivesMatter when people claiming to be former employees were accusing the brand of workplace racism in the comments (founder Yael Aflalo has apologized and resigned from her post as chief executive officer). Or whether Anthropologie could genuinely claim "Our hearts, with yours, are breaking at current events," as it did in a since-deleted Instagram post, when it has been accused of racial profiling customers -- allegations that the brand has denied.

Read more here.

6 hr 10 min ago

Police under investigation after Black British man shouts "I can't breathe" during arrest

From CNN's Rob Picheta, Salma Abdelaziz and Samantha Tapfumaneyi

Simeon Francis died while in police custody in May 2020.
Simeon Francis died while in police custody in May 2020. Family photo

An investigation has been launched after video footage emerged Friday showing a Black man shouting "I can't breathe" while being arrested in Britain last year.

Simeon Francis was arrested in July 2019 in the western English seaside town of Torquay and later released. He died 10 months later while in police custody after he was arrested again in May 2020.

His family provided CNN on Friday with a 19-minute video of last year's arrest, which shows Francis being handled by at least 10 police officers with several of them pinning him to the ground. He is heard shouting "Get them off me, you racists!" After around 13 minutes, still yelling, he is lifted by the officers and carried into a police van.

Francis also tells officers he "can't breathe," a plea that echoes the one made by George Floyd during his death in the United States in May, and which has become a slogan of demonstrators protesting against police brutality around the world.

It is unclear if Francis needed medical attention, why he was being arrested, or what led up to the incident, Desmond Jaddoo, a community activist and representative for the family told CNN. Devon and Cornwall police have not responded to CNN's requests for comment citing an ongoing investigation.

Read more here.

6 hr 13 min ago

Protesters topple Confederate statue in Washington DC

People stand around the statue of Confederate general Albert Pike after it was toppled by protesters on June 19 in Washington.
People stand around the statue of Confederate general Albert Pike after it was toppled by protesters on June 19 in Washington. Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters in Washington DC toppled the statue of Confederate general Albert Pike on Friday, according to reporting from CNN affiliate WJLA.

The statue stood in the city's Judiciary Square neighborhood.

A video showed the monument teetering with yellow ropes tied around it before it hit the ground at around 11.15 p.m. ET.

Minutes later the statue was seen lying in the grass, burning and covered in graffiti. Protesters appeared to take turns adding items to the fire as the statue burned.

"It's almost a sign of equalism, now we're getting back our freedom and our rights, symbolizing people you know, stand for us, stand for our culture, not stand for things that been passed in America that's been viewed as hateful," one protester at the scene told WJLA.

Police officers were at the scene but did not attempt to arrest any of the protesters.

CNN has reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia for comment. 

Donald Trump sharply criticized the DC police over the demonstration.

"The D.C. Police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn," the US president wrote on Twitter.

"These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country!"

Pike was the Confederate Indian commissioner and military commander of Indian Territory during the US Civil War, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Confederate monuments have become a flashpoint for the Black Lives Matter protests. A 30-foot obelisk in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur was also removed just before midnight Thursday after a judge ordered its removal.