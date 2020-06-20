Police detain armed man near Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia

Police in Richmond,Virginia, have arrested an armed individual near the Robert E. Lee monument and have cleared the area, according to a tweet sent by police Saturday morning.

No shots were fired during the incident and officers are currently searching the building where the suspect was first reported to check for any other threats, police said.

Some background: CNN affiliate WTVR reported that several armed and unarmed citizens were guarding the statue from being defaced.

All this comes after more recent calls from for removal of the Confederate general by residents in the area.

A new lawsuit filed last week by six residents who own property on Richmond's Monument Avenue claims that the statue's removal would adversely affect the plaintiffs by nullifying the neighborhood's status as a National Historic Landmark district, resulting in "the loss of favorable tax treatment and reduction in property values."

