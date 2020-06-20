US
Black Lives Matter movement

By Julia Hollingsworth and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 1:20 a.m. ET, June 20, 2020
14 min ago

Protesters pull down two statues from Confederate monument at North Carolina State Capitol

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson

Protesters pull a statue down from a Confederate monument on Friday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Protesters pull a statue down from a Confederate monument on Friday night in Raleigh, North Carolina. WRAL

Protesters have pulled down two statues at a Confederate monument at the North Carolina State Capitol.

After one protester tried unsuccessfully to push a statue off the monument, another climbed up and wrapped a strap around the statue’s neck and successfully pulled it down, according to footage taken by CNN affiliate WRAL.

A second statue on the other side of the monument was then pulled down.

According to WRAL, earlier in the day protesters tied ropes around the statues -- but those ropes were cut by police. 

Protesters then marched down the street and hung both statues from a light post. 

As the second statue was being hung, protesters put up umbrellas and physically tried to block WRAL’s reporter and crew. The strap holding the statue broke, and protesters dragged the statue down the street to the Wake County Courthouse.

Protesters hang a Confederate statue from a light post on Friday, June 19 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Protesters hang a Confederate statue from a light post on Friday, June 19 in Raleigh, North Carolina. WRAL

1 hr 4 min ago

Descendants of Tulsa's 1921 race massacre seek justice as the nation confronts a racist past

From CNN's Abby Phillip and Kate Sullivan

The beating heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma's Greenwood District is Vernon A.M.E. Church.

Vernon sits atop the only structure still standing after the 1921 race massacre left the once-prosperous Black district burned to the ground, and hundreds — if not thousands — of its residents homeless or dead.

That legacy weighs heavily on Vernon A.M.E. always — but especially in recent weeks, as the city marked 99 years since the massacre, an anniversary that came at a time of protests and upheaval nationwide over the killing of George Floyd in police custody.

As the city prepared to mark the anniversary of the massacre at the end of May, protesters in Tulsa took to the streets against racism and police brutality. Some businesses were damaged and fires were set. And now the community is bracing itself again, as President Donald Trump is expected to bring thousands of his supporters to the city for his first campaign rally since March.

Tulsa's black residents say it is impossible to disentangle what happened to their ancestors in Greenwood from the broader national conversation about the impact of racism on Black Americans today. They have spent decades seeking justice that they still have not received, and they say that there is still a reluctance — especially among White residents of the city and the state — to fully acknowledge the events of 1921.