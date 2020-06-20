Protesters pull down two statues from Confederate monument at North Carolina State Capitol

Protesters pull a statue down from a Confederate monument on Friday night in Raleigh, North Carolina. WRAL

Protesters have pulled down two statues at a Confederate monument at the North Carolina State Capitol.

After one protester tried unsuccessfully to push a statue off the monument, another climbed up and wrapped a strap around the statue’s neck and successfully pulled it down, according to footage taken by CNN affiliate WRAL.

A second statue on the other side of the monument was then pulled down.

According to WRAL, earlier in the day protesters tied ropes around the statues -- but those ropes were cut by police.

Protesters then marched down the street and hung both statues from a light post.

As the second statue was being hung, protesters put up umbrellas and physically tried to block WRAL’s reporter and crew. The strap holding the statue broke, and protesters dragged the statue down the street to the Wake County Courthouse.