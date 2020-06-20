Atlanta Fire Rescue issues arrest warrant in Wendy's arson fire

A Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta burns on June 13. Ben GrayAtlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

An arrest warrant has been issued for the person identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down a Wendy’s in Atlanta last week, according to a tweet from Atlanta Fire Rescue.

The arrest warrant issued by Atlanta Fire Investigators for Natalie White is for first degree arson, Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford told CNN.

The warrant was issued based on evidence that they believe shows White starting the fire at Wendy's last week and being in the area at the time, Stafford said. Stafford added that more suspects could be out there.

“We take arson very seriously. Someone could have been injured or killed,” Stafford said.

Stafford said the Wendy’s burning down should not take away from what the peaceful protesters were out there for.

The Wendy’s was destroyed in the wake of the officer involved shooting that killed Rayshard Brooks.

Read the tweet: