The two officers at the heart of the investigation into the death of Rayshard Brooks turned themselves into authorities after being charged Wednesday by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.
Catch up on the other big developments in the Brooks case:
- Former officer turns himself in: Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department. Rolfe, 27, the former officer who shot Brooks, is facing a total of 11 counts. He faces a felony murder charge for Brooks' death.
- Atlanta officer out on bond: Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan, one of the officers at the scene of Brooks' death, bonded out of jail on Thursday afternoon. He made no comments as he left the Fulton County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer in the death of Brooks.
- Brosnan's attorney speaks out: Brosnan's attorney said the charges against his client go “way too far.” “Officer Brosnan is not charged at all with anything to do with the actual shooting. He’s not at fault at all with regard to the shooting,” attorney Don Samuel told CNN.
- Eyewitness accounts: An attorney representing Melvin Evans and Michael Perkins, who were both witnesses to Brooks' death, said "What our clients witnessed was a murder." Evans and Perkins, both musicians, were visiting Atlanta from Memphis, Tennessee.
- Brooks' family attorney seeks justice: The attorney for Brooks said he was surprised but pleased by the felony murder charge announced against the now-fired police officer that shot and killed Brooks. “I can't say the family was surprised. I know I was surprised, but I was happy, because that's a good first step towards justice,” attorney Justin Miller told CNN today.
- DA receiving threats: Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN he's "received some threats" following charges he filed Wednesday against the two Atlanta police officers at the center of the Brooks case.