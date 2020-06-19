US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Published 12:28 AM ET, Fri June 19, 2020
3 min ago

Catch up: Here are the latest developments in the Rayshard Brooks case

The two officers at the heart of the investigation into the death of Rayshard Brooks turned themselves into authorities after being charged Wednesday by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Catch up on the other big developments in the Brooks case:

  • Former officer turns himself in: Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department. Rolfe, 27, the former officer who shot Brooks, is facing a total of 11 counts. He faces a felony murder charge for Brooks' death.
  • Atlanta officer out on bond: Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan, one of the officers at the scene of Brooks' death, bonded out of jail on Thursday afternoon. He made no comments as he left the Fulton County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer in the death of Brooks. 
  • Brosnan's attorney speaks out: Brosnan's attorney said the charges against his client go “way too far.” “Officer Brosnan is not charged at all with anything to do with the actual shooting. He’s not at fault at all with regard to the shooting,” attorney Don Samuel told CNN.
  • Eyewitness accounts: An attorney representing Melvin Evans and Michael Perkins, who were both witnesses to Brooks' death, said "What our clients witnessed was a murder." Evans and Perkins, both musicians, were visiting Atlanta from Memphis, Tennessee. 
  • Brooks' family attorney seeks justice: The attorney for Brooks said he was surprised but pleased by the felony murder charge announced against the now-fired police officer that shot and killed Brooks. “I can't say the family was surprised. I know I was surprised, but I was happy, because that's a good first step towards justice,” attorney Justin Miller told CNN today.
  • DA receiving threats: Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN he's "received some threats" following charges he filed Wednesday against the two Atlanta police officers at the center of the Brooks case.
4 min ago

Google Doodle commemorates the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth

From CNN's Leah Asmelash

In honor of Juneteenth, companies have given employees paid leave, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing to make it a paid state holiday and there seems to be more awareness around the holiday than ever before.

Now, Google is also jumping in, commemorating the 155th anniversary of June 19 -- largely celebrated as the end of slavery in the US -- with a video Google Doodle.

Set to the first verse of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," also called the Black national anthem, the video begins with General Order No. 3 -- the order Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger read to a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. It notified them that they were no longer enslaved.

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery.

Read more here:

5 min ago

Fulton County DA says charges were "based upon the facts" in Brooks case

Paul Howard, Fulton County District Attorney, told CNN's Don Lemon that the charges brought against the former officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks were "based upon the evidence."

Garrett Rolfe is facing 11 charges including felony murder in the death of Brooks, Howard said during a news conference Wednesday. Brosnan, who is currently on administrative duty, faces three charges including aggravated assault.

Howard denied that the charges go too far, or that they were a response to the protests.

"I charged based upon the facts. I'm aware that people were very much on edge. This was a horrendous incident, particularly after what had happened to George Floyd and then to have it happen here in Atlanta, and I realize that," Howard said.

"But you can't charge someone based upon those conditions. You've got to stick to the facts. That's what we did and that's the reason that I charged it."

5 min ago

A sheriff's deputy saved a baby from choking during a Black Lives Matter protest

From CNN's Lauren M. Johnson

A video surveillance camera recorded a Los Angeles sheriff's deputy saving an unresponsive baby from choking during a Black Lives Matter protest last month.

The 11-month-old boy's mother and another woman were attending the protest on May 31 in Palmdale, California, when the baby became ill, lost consciousness and stopped breathing, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The women ran across a supermarket parking lot to a group of sheriff's deputies who were monitoring the protest from across the street.

In the video, Deputy Cameron Kinsey runs toward the women when he realized they were in distress. The mother handed the limp child to Kinsey and after assessing the baby, the sheriff's department said he "administered a mouth sweep with his finger and dislodged vomit."

The baby began to breathe again to the relief of everyone there.

Read the full story.

5 min ago

Facebook takes down Trump ads "for violating our policy against organized hate"

From CNN's Donie O'Sullivan

Facebook said it had taken action against ads run by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign for breaching its policies on hate. The ads, which attacked what the Trump campaign described as "Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups," featured an upside-down triangle.

The Anti-Defamation League said Thursday the triangle "is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps."

"We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate. Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group's symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol," Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson, told CNN Business.

The hate group to which Facebook was referring in its statement is Nazis, the company confirmed.

Responding to criticism of the ad, the Trump campaign claimed the red triangle was "a symbol widely used by Antifa."

The ADL said Thursday that some antifa activists have used the symbol, but it is not particularly common.

Read the full story:

5 min ago

Grand jury indicts officer Eric DeValkenaere in fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb in 2019

From CNN's Raja Razek

Jackson County grand jury indicted Kansas City police officer Eric DeValkenaere in the fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb in December 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office news release on Thursday.

The grand jury’s indictment, signed today by the foreperson, charges officer Eric DeValkenaere with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for recklessly causing the death of Lamb, who was shot while sitting in his pickup truck as he was backing into his garage.

CNN has reached out to Eric DeValkenaere for comment.

Relatives of Lamb were among several families of black Americans who have been killed by police to meet with President Donald Trump earlier this week.

5 min ago

Former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe moved for security reasons 

From CNN's Ryan Young and Devon Sayers 

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe.
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Former Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe has been moved from the Fulton County Jail to another metro-Atlanta facility for security reasons, according to three law enforcement sources.

Rolfe, who faces 11 charges related to the death of Rayshard Brooks, turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail earlier on Thursday.

6 min ago

Senior State Department official resigns over Trump's response to nationwide unrest: Washington Post

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

A top State Department official is resigning from her post over President Donald Trump's response to the surge of protests against racial injustice and police brutality across the nation, The Washington Post reported Thursday. 

Mary Elizabeth Taylor, assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, wrote in a resignation letter obtained by the Post that "The President's comments and actions surrounding racial injustice and Black Americans cut sharply against my core values and convictions."

"I must follow the dictates of my conscience and resign as Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs," she said. 

Reached for comment, a State Department spokesperson told CNN, "We do not comment on personnel matters."

Taylor's resignation comes as Trump continues to lean into his forceful approach to the ongoing demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. The gruesome video of Floyd's killing while in Minneapolis police custody has prompted the kind of soul searching about the role of police in society and systemic racism that many advocates have urged for decades.

Read the full story:

6 min ago

Former Atlanta police officer expected in court Friday

From CNN's Jennifer Henderson and Devon Sayers

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe is expected in court on Friday at noon, according to emails sent to CNN from his attorney’s spokesperson and the Fulton County Clerk’s office.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department said earlier today that Rolfe had waived his first appearance. The Fulton County Clerk of Court also said earlier this afternoon no court appearance had been scheduled.

Rolfe faces felony murder and 10 other charges in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Rolfe shot Brooks at a Wendy's drive-thru last week. Prosecutors allege that Rolfe declared, "I got him" after firing the shots and he did not provide medical attention for two minutes and 12 seconds.