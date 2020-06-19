In honor of Juneteenth, companies have given employees paid leave, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing to make it a paid state holiday and there seems to be more awareness around the holiday than ever before.

Now, Google is also jumping in, commemorating the 155th anniversary of June 19 -- largely celebrated as the end of slavery in the US -- with a video Google Doodle.

Set to the first verse of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," also called the Black national anthem, the video begins with General Order No. 3 -- the order Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger read to a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. It notified them that they were no longer enslaved.

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery.

