Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 1:14 a.m. ET, June 19, 2020
1 min ago

Amy Klobuchar drops out of Biden VP contention and says he should choose a woman of color

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc and Jasmine Wright

CNN/Getty Images
CNN/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Thursday night removed herself from consideration to be Joe Biden's running mate, citing the ongoing national discussion about racial injustice and police brutality to suggest the former vice president should choose a woman of color.

"This is a historic moment, and America must seize on this moment. And I truly believe as, I actually told the vice president last night when I called him, that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket," Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.

"And there are so many incredibly qualified women, but if you want to heal this nation right now, my party ... this is sure a hell of a way to do it."

Some background: George Floyd's death in Minneapolis at the hands of police officers reignited long festering Democratic concerns about Klobuchar's criminal justice record and the seven years she spent as the top prosecutor in Minnesota's most populous county, a position she secured by promising to be tough on crime.

The resurgence of questions about her criminal justice record -- along with what many saw as her inability to address long-running accusations of racism inside the Minneapolis police force and her failure to bring charges against multiple officers involved in shootings during her time as a top prosecutor -- had led some inside the Democratic Party to outright say they would question Biden's judgment and commitment to Black voters if he picked Klobuchar as his running mate.

Read the full story.

3 min ago

Blindspots and turncoats: How Trump's mostly white casting has backfired

Analysis from CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable with law enforcement officials at the White House on June, 8 in Washington.
President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable with law enforcement officials at the White House on June, 8 in Washington. Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

Even the nation's most powerful casting director sometimes gets it wrong.

No series of events has better illustrated the pitfalls of President Donald Trump's cinematic staffing strategy than what has happened this week, when the President's nearly all-white staff couldn't rectify his blindspots on race and the man Trump once hotly pursued as a national security "get" turned on him in blockbuster fashion.

And the man Trump once hailed as "central casting, like the perfect Supreme Court judge" ruled against his administration this week, prompting the President to wonder whether the highest court in the land "doesn't like me."

Long driven by instinct and a vague notion of "chemistry" rather than qualifications or diversity, Trump's selection process for who is running the country is now facing scrutiny after he was forced to make a rare course correction on the date of his upcoming rally and defend himself against yet another former administration official who has declared him unsuitable for office.

Read the full analysis.

11 min ago

Air Force inspector general investigating use of military aircraft to monitor protesters

From CNN's Barbara Starr and Caroline Kelly

The Air Force inspector general is investigating the use of military aircraft to monitor protesters during recent unrest across the country, according to an Air Force spokesperson.

"Following discussions with the Secretary of Defense about shared concerns, the Secretary of the Air Force is conducting an investigation into the use of Air National Guard RC-26 aircraft to support civil authorities during recent protest activity in U.S. cities," said Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder. 

"The investigation is being led by the Air Force Inspector General," he added. "It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation."

Some background: Last week, CNN reviewed flight path data showing an RC-26B -- a twin-engine turboprop typically used by the FBI and the National Guard for drug interdiction -- over Washington, DC, and Las Vegas. A National Guard fact sheet says the same type of plane is normally outfitted for thermal imaging and "can be used both day and night to monitor illegal activity." 

What's the concern: The plane was one of several aircraft -- both piloted and unpiloted -- that CNN has been able to track flying over protests in Washington, Minneapolis and Las Vegas. Government watchdogs fear the planes -- typically equipped with live video cameras and heat sensors -- were used to track protesters and perhaps capture cell phone data.

Read the full story:

49 min ago

Catch up: Here are the latest developments in the Rayshard Brooks case

The two officers at the heart of the investigation into the death of Rayshard Brooks turned themselves into authorities after being charged Wednesday by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Catch up on the other big developments in the Brooks case:

  • Former officer turns himself in: Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department. Rolfe, 27, the former officer who shot Brooks, is facing a total of 11 counts. He faces a felony murder charge for Brooks' death.
  • Atlanta officer out on bond: Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan, one of the officers at the scene of Brooks' death, bonded out of jail on Thursday afternoon. He made no comments as he left the Fulton County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer in the death of Brooks. 
  • Brosnan's attorney speaks out: Brosnan's attorney said the charges against his client go “way too far.” “Officer Brosnan is not charged at all with anything to do with the actual shooting. He’s not at fault at all with regard to the shooting,” attorney Don Samuel told CNN.
  • Eyewitness accounts: An attorney representing Melvin Evans and Michael Perkins, who were both witnesses to Brooks' death, said "What our clients witnessed was a murder." Evans and Perkins, both musicians, were visiting Atlanta from Memphis, Tennessee. 
  • Brooks' family attorney seeks justice: The attorney for Brooks said he was surprised but pleased by the felony murder charge announced against the now-fired police officer that shot and killed Brooks. “I can't say the family was surprised. I know I was surprised, but I was happy, because that's a good first step towards justice,” attorney Justin Miller told CNN today.
  • DA receiving threats: Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN he's "received some threats" following charges he filed Wednesday against the two Atlanta police officers at the center of the Brooks case.
50 min ago

Google Doodle commemorates the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth

From CNN's Leah Asmelash

In honor of Juneteenth, companies have given employees paid leave, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing to make it a paid state holiday and there seems to be more awareness around the holiday than ever before.

Now, Google is also jumping in, commemorating the 155th anniversary of June 19 -- largely celebrated as the end of slavery in the US -- with a video Google Doodle.

Set to the first verse of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," also called the Black national anthem, the video begins with General Order No. 3 -- the order Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger read to a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. It notified them that they were no longer enslaved.

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery.

Read more here:

50 min ago

Fulton County DA says charges were "based upon the facts" in Brooks case

Paul Howard, Fulton County District Attorney, told CNN's Don Lemon that the charges brought against the former officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks were "based upon the evidence."

Garrett Rolfe is facing 11 charges including felony murder in the death of Brooks, Howard said during a news conference Wednesday. Brosnan, who is currently on administrative duty, faces three charges including aggravated assault.

Howard denied that the charges go too far, or that they were a response to the protests.

"I charged based upon the facts. I'm aware that people were very much on edge. This was a horrendous incident, particularly after what had happened to George Floyd and then to have it happen here in Atlanta, and I realize that," Howard said.

"But you can't charge someone based upon those conditions. You've got to stick to the facts. That's what we did and that's the reason that I charged it."

51 min ago

A sheriff's deputy saved a baby from choking during a Black Lives Matter protest

From CNN's Lauren M. Johnson

A video surveillance camera recorded a Los Angeles sheriff's deputy saving an unresponsive baby from choking during a Black Lives Matter protest last month.

The 11-month-old boy's mother and another woman were attending the protest on May 31 in Palmdale, California, when the baby became ill, lost consciousness and stopped breathing, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The women ran across a supermarket parking lot to a group of sheriff's deputies who were monitoring the protest from across the street.

In the video, Deputy Cameron Kinsey runs toward the women when he realized they were in distress. The mother handed the limp child to Kinsey and after assessing the baby, the sheriff's department said he "administered a mouth sweep with his finger and dislodged vomit."

The baby began to breathe again to the relief of everyone there.

Read the full story.

51 min ago

Facebook takes down Trump ads "for violating our policy against organized hate"

From CNN's Donie O'Sullivan

Facebook said it had taken action against ads run by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign for breaching its policies on hate. The ads, which attacked what the Trump campaign described as "Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups," featured an upside-down triangle.

The Anti-Defamation League said Thursday the triangle "is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps."

"We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate. Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group's symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol," Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson, told CNN Business.

The hate group to which Facebook was referring in its statement is Nazis, the company confirmed.

Responding to criticism of the ad, the Trump campaign claimed the red triangle was "a symbol widely used by Antifa."

The ADL said Thursday that some antifa activists have used the symbol, but it is not particularly common.

Read the full story:

51 min ago

Grand jury indicts officer Eric DeValkenaere in fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb in 2019

From CNN's Raja Razek

Jackson County grand jury indicted Kansas City police officer Eric DeValkenaere in the fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb in December 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office news release on Thursday.

The grand jury’s indictment, signed today by the foreperson, charges officer Eric DeValkenaere with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for recklessly causing the death of Lamb, who was shot while sitting in his pickup truck as he was backing into his garage.

CNN has reached out to Eric DeValkenaere for comment.

Relatives of Lamb were among several families of black Americans who have been killed by police to meet with President Donald Trump earlier this week.