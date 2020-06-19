CNN/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Thursday night removed herself from consideration to be Joe Biden's running mate, citing the ongoing national discussion about racial injustice and police brutality to suggest the former vice president should choose a woman of color.

"This is a historic moment, and America must seize on this moment. And I truly believe as, I actually told the vice president last night when I called him, that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket," Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.

"And there are so many incredibly qualified women, but if you want to heal this nation right now, my party ... this is sure a hell of a way to do it."

Some background: George Floyd's death in Minneapolis at the hands of police officers reignited long festering Democratic concerns about Klobuchar's criminal justice record and the seven years she spent as the top prosecutor in Minnesota's most populous county, a position she secured by promising to be tough on crime.

The resurgence of questions about her criminal justice record -- along with what many saw as her inability to address long-running accusations of racism inside the Minneapolis police force and her failure to bring charges against multiple officers involved in shootings during her time as a top prosecutor -- had led some inside the Democratic Party to outright say they would question Biden's judgment and commitment to Black voters if he picked Klobuchar as his running mate.

Read the full story.