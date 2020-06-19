Officer involved in Breonna Taylor's death will be fired, Louisville mayor says
Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Greg Fischer is initiating termination procedures against Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison, an officer involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor, the mayor said in a statement without providing any additional details.
“Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I very much would like to see changed, both the Chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment, or even the timing of this decision,” the mayor said
Taylor was killed after officers forced their way inside her home and exchanged shots with her boyfriend just before 1 a.m. on March 13.
Black soccer players form coalition to address racial inequalities
To commemorate Juneteenth, a group of Black Major League Soccer players have announced the formation of the Black Players Coalition of MLS to “address the racial inequalities” in the league and North America.
“Beyond addressing these overlooked systemic issues around soccer in this country, the BPC is committed to tackling the racial injustices that have prevented black people from having an equitable stake in society,” said the organization in a statement via Twitter. “Among the many goals we will strive to achieve in our black communities, some will include targeted spending, educational advancement initiatives, and mentorship programs.”
Justin Morrow, a defender for Toronto FC, will serve as executive director of the group’s board, which includes 11 other Black players in the league.
More than 70 MLS players have sign on to join the coalition, according to the group.
“As we celebrate Juneteenth and the coming together of our coalition, we must remind ourselves that such progressivism was once met with vehement backlash,” the organization added within the statement. “May this reminder serve as a warning to us all that confronting systemic racism head-on will never be a smooth, constantly upward trending path, but rather a timeless battle that will force us to reinvent the very essence of our institutions.”
Massachusetts will begin observing “Juneteenth Independence Day” each year to recognize the end of slavery in United States “as well as the significant contributions individuals of African descent have made to the Commonwealth and to the United States,” Gov. Charlie Baker announced in a press statement Friday.
Juneteenth Independence Day will be observed on the Sunday closest to June 19 each year, the statement says.
Statue of Washington Redskins founder removed from DC stadium
This morning, the George Preston Marshall Monument was removed from just outside RFK Stadium in Washington, DC.
Marshall was the founder and original owner of the Washington Redskins — a team that used to play at the Stadium before moving to Fedex Field in Prince George's County, Maryland.
Marshall was well-known for opposing integration in the NFL and didn't sign a Black American to the Redskin roster until 1962 — 16 years after the league began signing Black players.
"This morning, Events DC removed the George Preston Marshall memorial statue that stood out front of RFK Stadium. This symbol of a person who didn’t believe all men and women were created equal and who actually worked against integration is counter to all that we as people, a city, and nation represent. We believe that injustice and inequality of all forms is reprehensible and we are firmly committed to confronting unequal treatment and working together toward healing our city and country," Events DC, which oversees operations of the stadium, said in a statement.
"Removing this statue is a small and an overdue step on the road to lasting equality and justice," the statement continued.
The words "change the name" had been spray painted onto the monument before being taken down this morning.
The removal of this statue comes as other contentious statues and monuments have been removed across the country following the death of George Floyd.
The flag — which is a red, white and blue banner with a bursting star in the middle — includes multiple symbols to represent the end of slavery.
The Boston Red Sox tweeted an image of the flag flying over Fenway Park this morning:
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also announced the flag would fly over City Hall.
Earlier this week, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the flag would fly over the state capitol for the first time in history:
Juneteenth will be an official holiday for New York City and schools, mayor says
Starting next year, Juneteenth will be an official holiday for New York City and schools, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday during the city’s daily news conference.
“The city is engaging its municipal labor unions to implement the change next year across all public schools, uniformed agencies and city workers,” de Blasio said.
Juneteenth commemorates the date that Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and told slaves of their emancipation. The holiday is the oldest regular US celebration of the end of slavery.
Nancy Pelosi on Juneteenth: "We must insist on real, meaningful action to achieve justice"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement commemorating Juneteenth that today should be a day for reflection and that Americans must "insist on real, meaningful action to achieve justice and save lives.”
“This Juneteenth must be a day of reflection that moves our nation to finally confront and combat its long and shameful history of systemic racial injustice targeted at communities of color," Pelosi said.
Pelosi noted in her statement that she has ordered the removal of portraits of Confederate leaders from the US Capitol.
"The halls of Congress are the heart of our democracy and should reflect our highest ideals, not memorialize men who embody racism, bigotry and hatred," Pelosi.
Pelosi sent a letter to the House Clerk on Thursday asking for the removal of portraits of four former speakers of the House who served in the Confederacy, the latest effort by Congress to reexamine Capitol Hill's relationship to Confederate leaders and symbols.
Pelosi originally said at her news conference that the clerk would oversee removal of the portraits on Friday, but later her office announced plans to remove the portraits Thursday afternoon. The portraits were removed later in the day on Thursday.
Today marks Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates the date that Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and told slaves of their emancipation. The holiday is the oldest regular US celebration of the end of slavery.
Officer charged with murder in Rayshard Brooks' death waives his right to first appearance
Former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe — who is charged with felony murder in the killing of Rayshard Brooks — waived his first appearance, the Fulton County Chief Magistrate Court Judge’s office told CNN. He will not appear before the court today.
The clerk’s office told CNN Rolfe’s attorneys will appear before the judge today. He is currently listed as twelfth on the 12 p.m. ET docket.
Rolfe turned himself in Thursday afternoon, the Fulton County Sheriff's Department said. He is being held without bond.
Chicago mayor says Congress needs to include mayors in debates on police reform
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is leading a group of mayors from around the US asking Congress to work with them on police reform and inequality.
“I think they’ve got to listen and invite us into the conversation. Mayors are on the frontlines. We’ve been on the frontlines through Covid-19; that work continues. We're on the frontlines when it comes to police reform and accountability,” she said to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.
“Hearing from mayors and police chiefs on the front lines, I think, will only enrich and inform the discussion and debate happening at the national level,” she added.
Lightfoot said they are in the process of laying out a set of specific guidelines, and she hopes that Congress will take them into account as they work on police reform legislation. She also said that Congress needs to take into account that city budgets have been hammered by the coronavirus crisis, as well.
“I think that they're missing the nuance, which is where the detail lies, about things like having licensing, about things like reporting uses of force,” she said. “All those things sound good, but we have got to figure out how we do them in a way that doesn't add to the burden of cities and states and an unfunded mandate — that in this time of austere budgets — that we can't handle.”