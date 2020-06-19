Hundreds join Illinois governor for Juneteenth march through downtown Chicago

Ben & Jerry's became one of the first major businesses to explicitly support efforts to defund police, posting a Juneteenth message that called on Americans to "dismantle the old system and build a new one that guarantees freedom and justice for all."
The Vermont-based ice cream company posted a detailed breakdown on its website of what the movement to defund police means.
It explains the racist roots of American policing and argues that defunding police "offers the best opportunity in generations to completely transform our model of policing and create stronger, safer communities where Black Americans and people of color can finally experience and celebrate true freedom."
"'Defund the police' means that we stop spending our tax dollars on so many of the discredited, dangerous, and racist parts of policing and instead invest that money in community-driven solutions that foster real health, peacekeeping, and safety," the company said.
