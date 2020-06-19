US
Black Lives Matter movement

Coronavirus pandemic

Black Lives Matter movement

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 6:51 p.m. ET, June 19, 2020
3 hr 50 min ago

Hundreds join Illinois governor for Juneteenth march through downtown Chicago

From CNN’s Bill Kirkos and Omar Jimenez

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth joined hundreds of people to march through downtown Chicago today.

Prior to the march, Pritzker told CNN that he wants to make Juneteenth a state holiday to give people the day off in the city.

The march is expected to end in Grant Park.

CNN's Omar Jimenez reports from Juneteenth march in Chicago:

4 hr 5 min ago

Ben & Jerry's calls to "defund the police" and "defend Black communities"

From CNN's Chauncey Alcorn

Ben & Jerry's became one of the first major businesses to explicitly support efforts to defund police, posting a Juneteenth message that called on Americans to "dismantle the old system and build a new one that guarantees freedom and justice for all."

The Vermont-based ice cream company posted a detailed breakdown on its website of what the movement to defund police means.

It explains the racist roots of American policing and argues that defunding police "offers the best opportunity in generations to completely transform our model of policing and create stronger, safer communities where Black Americans and people of color can finally experience and celebrate true freedom."

"'Defund the police' means that we stop spending our tax dollars on so many of the discredited, dangerous, and racist parts of policing and instead invest that money in community-driven solutions that foster real health, peacekeeping, and safety," the company said.

Read the company's tweet:

4 hr 15 min ago

Statue of George Washington torn down in Portland

From CNN's David Williams

A crowd of protesters gathered around a statue of George Washington in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday night and lit a fire on its head before pulling it to the ground.

Photos and video from the scene showed that the statue was spray painted with "Genocidal Colonist," "You're on native lands," "BLM" and "Big Floyd" — presumably referring to George Floyd, who died last month at the hands of Minneapolis police.

It was also tagged with 1619, which is a reference to the year the first slaves were brought to what is now the United States.

Portland Police said the group ran off and there have been no arrests.

On Sunday, protesters pulled down a statue of Thomas Jefferson outside of a Portland high school named after the third president and spray painted "slave owner" and George Floyd's name on its base, CNN affiliate KOIN reported. Both Washington and Jefferson owned hundreds of slaves during their lifetimes.

Some background: Many cities have moved to take down statues and monuments honoring Confederate figures, and monuments to Christopher Columbus have been criticized because of the explorer's cruel treatment of indigenous people.

It's a debate that is going on worldwide. Anti-racism protesters in Britain pulled down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston and threw it in a river. Other controversial figures — including Winston Churchill — have been targeted. Belgium has also begun removing statues of former King Leopold II for his brutal exploitation of Africa.

3 hr 59 min ago

White House press secretary defends Trump's claim he made Juneteenth "famous"

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks to the press in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 19.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks to the press in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 19. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany would not say whether President Trump would commit to making Juneteenth a federal holiday, defending the President’s recent claim that he popularized the holiday.

“He did not just learn about Juneteenth this week. That’s simply not true,” McEnany told reporters, after Trump was quoted by the Wall Street Journal this week crediting a Black Secret Service agent with educating him about the day’s meaning.

“There were a lot of people who didn’t know what Juneteenth was. Google searches prove that,” McEnany continued, crediting a rise in searches for the holiday this year to Trump.

Trump, who has few Black advisers in the White House and in his Cabinet, told the Journal he "polled many people around him, none of whom had heard of Juneteenth."

4 hr 49 min ago

These state and local leaders signed Juneteenth proclamations today

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont speaks at a press conference at Moore Field House at Southern Connecticut State University April 1, 2020 in New Haven, Connecticut.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont speaks at a press conference at Moore Field House at Southern Connecticut State University April 1, 2020 in New Haven, Connecticut. Steven Tucker/U.S. Air/Planet Pix/ZUMA Wire

Governors and local officials across the country have signed proclamations today declaring June 19 as “Juneteenth Day.”

Here are some of the states and cities that have taken steps:

  • Connecticut: Gov. Ned Lamont officially declared “Juneteenth Day” in the state on Friday. Lamont tweeted: “Today I've declared June 19, 2020 as #JuneteenthDay in Connecticut. But simply recognizing a day and educating people about our country's history is not enough. We must do more. We must take action to reach the goal of a more equal and just society.”
  • Illinois: Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a proclamation honoring Juneteenth and all flags in the state flew at half-staff to recognize the day, a statement from his office said.
  • Minnesota: Gov. Tim Walz signed a proclamation making June 19 "Juneteenth Freedom Day." "Juneteenth marks our country's second Independence Day, celebrating freedom and justice and emphasizing education, achievement and tolerance," the proclamation said.
  • Vermont: Gov. Phil Scott signed a proclamation declaring June 19 “Juneteenth Recognition Day.” He tweeted: “We must do more as a nation – in our communities, in our schools and in our homes – to teach the significance of Juneteenth and recommit to the work of finally achieving equal rights, equal opportunity and equal justice for all Americans."
  • Washington, DC: Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed June 19 as "Juneteenth Day." The Office of African American Affairs tweeted the proclamation from Bowser.

5 hr 12 min ago

Wisconsin joins other states in releasing police reform legislation plan

From CNN’s Kay Jones and Brad Parks

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, right, speaks at a meeting in Madison, Wisconsin, with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes standing at his side, on January 15, 2019.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, right, speaks at a meeting in Madison, Wisconsin, with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes standing at his side, on January 15, 2019. Scott Bauer/AP

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes announced a legislation package today that increases accountability and transparency in policing in the state, according to a statement.

“Our country promises the opportunity of justice and equity, and it’s time for us to deliver on that promise,” Evers said in the statement. “We know we don’t have all of the answers—no one does. This legislation is a first step toward dismantling the systems we’ve created, but it can only be a first step."

According to the statement, Wisconsin is ranked as one of the worst states in the country for racial disparities. It goes on to state that the Covid-19 pandemic has “likewise illustrated disparities in health outcomes as Black Wisconsinites only comprise 6.7% of the state’s population” yet account for nearly a quarter of the deaths related to the virus.

“Today we are announcing our support for a package of legislation that invests in community programs providing violence interruption, addresses the issue of use of force by law enforcement, prohibits dangerous police practices, builds on the work of the Law Enforcement Standards Board, and strengthens accountability measures,” Evers and Barnes said in a letter sent to the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus. "These are commonsense policies that should transcend political debate, and many of them have been embraced by community, state, and federal leaders on both sides of the aisle.”

Barnes also said in the letter that he is “ready and willing to use my power to call on the Legislature into special session to act,” but that there should not be any need for a special session.

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed what he called the "most aggressive" police reform legislative package in the nation in a move that makes officers more accountable and criminalizes chokeholds and other controversial restraints.

 

5 hr 48 min ago

Colorado mandates body cameras and bans chokeholds

From CNN's Hollie Silverman 

A body camera is displayed at the Denver Police Department in Denver, on August 27, 2014.
A body camera is displayed at the Denver Police Department in Denver, on August 27, 2014. Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed new police accountability legislation into law today, according to a joint statement from the General Assembly Democrats. 

According to the statement, the Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity Act...

  • Mandates body cameras
  • Requires public reporting on policing
  • Prevents rehiring of "bad actors"
  • Holds individual officers liable for their actions
  • Restricts the use of chemical agents and projectiles
  • Establishes that that officers can only use deadly force when there is an imminent risk of danger to human life if apprehension is delayed

The legislation also repeals officer's authority to use chokeholds and other dangerous tactics, the statement said.

5 hr 34 min ago

Breonna Taylor's family attorney says they are "encouraged" by news of officer's termination

From CNN’s Elizabeth Joseph

Lonita Baker, an attorney for Breonna Taylor's family, reacted today to an announcement that an officer involved in Taylor's killing will be fired, telling CNN, "We’re excited to get this news and are encouraged by it."

“This is just one step though. We’re waiting for the other officers to be held accountable and for additional charges to be filed, but this is a step in the right direction," Baker said.

Earlier this morning, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that he was initiating termination procedures against Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison.

Fischer has repeatedly said he’s not able to take action on this case, Baker told CNN, “but this information shows that he does have the ability to take action and we hope he does the same with the other officers involved.”

Baker says that she spoke with Taylor's mother and said she “enjoyed getting this bit of news and this was the best news she has received.”

Taylor was killed after officers forced their way inside her home and exchanged shots with her boyfriend just before 1 a.m. on March 13.

6 hr 26 min ago

Virginia governor proclaims today as "Juneteenth Freedom Day"

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Virginia, on June 4.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Virginia, on June 4. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam proclaimed today as Juneteenth Freedom Day, calling on "all Virginians to observance and encouraging them to join in commemorative events throughout the Commonwealth."

“The history of Juneteenth is not just Black history—it is American history,” Northam said in a statement today. “Juneteenth marks a pivotal moment in the American story that should be commemorated by all of us.