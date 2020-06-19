SEC calls for state of Mississippi to change its flag

Colgate has announced a review of its toothpaste brand Darlie, which once featured a smiling White man in blackface, as companies around the world reconsider their use of racist stereotypes following the killing of George Floyd.

The popular brand, which is sold in China, the Philippines, Thailand and other Asian countries, has long been criticized for using racist imagery. The brand is marketed in Chinese as "Black Person Toothpaste" and was sold using the racial epithet Darkie until its name was changed in 1989.

Darlie is the top brand by market share in China, according to Colgate-Palmolive. The brand — whose logo is still of a man in a top hat and tuxedo, though he is meant to be racially ambiguous — is under review.

"For more than 35 years, we have been working together to evolve the brand, including substantial changes to the name, logo and packaging. We are currently working with our partner to review and further evolve all aspects of the brand, including the brand name," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

The company did not respond to a request for comment outside of regular office hours. It linked to the Reuters report from its official Twitter account.

Protests have erupted around the world following the killing of Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by a White police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The campaign against racial injustice has also sparked a reckoning in the corporate world, with some firms choosing to acknowledge the racist roots of their business.

Read the full story here: