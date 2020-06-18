US
By Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Helen Regan, Adam Renton and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 6:22 p.m. ET, June 18, 2020
1 min ago

DA says he is "mystified" over comments from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard expressed surprise that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a statement Wednesday saying the agency wasn’t informed ahead of his announcement to charge former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan.

Rolfe is facing 11 charges including felony murder in the death of Rayshard Brooks, Howard said during a news conference Wednesday. Brosnan, who is currently on administrative duty, faces three charges including aggravated assault.

"My view is if they didn't know we were gonna make a statement, they would be some of the few people in the country who didn't know about it because we certainly announced it to everybody else," Howard told CNN Thursday.

Howard said he was "mystified that they released the statement about us not consulting with them."

"I really don't see the purpose of it, and the district attorney is the person who makes the decision as to whether or not the case goes forward, and that's what we did on yesterday," Howard added.

Watch:

10 min ago

Rayshard Brooks' viewing will be open to the public

From CNN's Erica Henry

Rayshard Brooks.
Rayshard Brooks. Courtesy Stewart Trial Attorneys

Rayshard Brooks' viewing will be held on June 22 at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The viewing will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, according to information from the office of L. Chris Stewart Trial Attorneys.

The viewing is open to the public, however no cameras will be allowed inside. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.  

Brooks' funeral will be held June 23 at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Seating will be by invitation only. The funeral is not open to the public or media. The funeral will be live streamed by pool video.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. 

 

14 min ago

Fulton County DA: "We're not seeking the death penalty" in Brooks case

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson 

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer today that they are "not asking for the death penalty" in the case against a former Atlanta police officer who is charged in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

"We simply cited that because statutorily, that is one of the possible sentences, but we're not seeking the death penalty. I don't think anyone rationally expected that we would ask for the death penalty in this case," he said. 

Asked about critics saying he overcharged the officers at the center of Brooks' death, Howard said, “That’s just not true. What we did is we charged based up on the facts.”

Watch:

26 min ago

Atlanta police union has received death threats

From CNN's Dianne Gallagher 

Vince Champion, the Southeast regional director of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, told CNN that “the union specifically” has received death threats over the past couple of days. 

One of the threats warned that to be "very careful because we know where your office is,” Champion said while describing the threats.

Champion said he's been in law enforcement for "30 years, so I'm used to getting death threats but my employees are not."

"Some of my employees who are law enforcement, you know, dealt with some kind of similar stuff, but others are just, you know, everyday people trying to do a job. They shouldn't have to go through this," Champion added.  

17 min ago

Fulton County DA says he's "received some threats" in Brooks case

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, June 17, in Atlanta.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, June 17, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard says he's "received some threats" following charges he made Wednesday against the two Atlanta police officers at the center of the Rayshard Brooks case.

"The threats seem to be racially-based. What I was saying is if you look historically at the deaths that I referred to earlier, the deaths that we've seen recently, there's certainly a racial connection. That same connection is evident in some of the threats that I received. I can say to those people who are threatening me in my office, we won't be intimidated," Howard told CNN Thursday afternoon.

Howard said he and his office will "continue to do what we think is right."

"If a police officer is involved with misconduct, we're going to go forward with it. But if the police officer is not involved in misconduct, we want to, with the same attitude, tell the community that the officers were right," Howard added.

On Wednesday: Howard announced the charges filed against the police officers involved in the shooting of Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot in Atlanta.

Former officer Garrett Rolfe is facing 11 charges including felony murder. Officer Devin Brosnan, who is currently on administrative duty, faces three charges including aggravated assault.

Watch:

17 min ago

Here are the latest developments in the Rayshard Brooks case

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe.
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe. Fulton County Sherrif's

The two officers at the heart of the investigation into the death of Rayshard Brooks turned themselves into authorities after being charged Wednesday by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Catch up on the other big developments in the Brooks case:

  • Former officer turns himself in: Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department. Rolfe, 27, the former officer who shot Brooks, is facing a total of 11 counts. He faces a felony murder charge for Brooks' death.
  • Atlanta officer out on bond: Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan, one of the officers at the scene of Brooks' death, bonded out of jail on Thursday afternoon. He made no comments as he left the Fulton County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer in the death of Brooks. 
  • Brosnan's attorney speaks out: Brosnan's attorney said the charges against his client go “way too far.” “Officer Brosnan is not charged at all with anything to do with the actual shooting. He’s not at fault at all with regard to the shooting,” attorney Don Samuel told CNN.
  • Eyewitness accounts: An attorney representing Melvin Evans and Michael Perkins, who were both witnesses to Brooks' death, said "What our clients witnessed was a murder." Evans and Perkins, both musicians, were visiting Atlanta from Memphis, Tennessee. 
  • Brooks' family attorney seeks justice: The attorney for Brooks said he was surprised but pleased by the felony murder charge announced against the now-fired police officer that shot and killed Brooks. “I can't say the family was surprised. I know I was surprised, but I was happy, because that's a good first step towards justice,” attorney Justin Miller told CNN today.
1 hr 11 min ago

San Francisco removes Christopher Columbus statue near famed Coit Tower

From CNN’s Jenn Selva

The statue of Christopher Columbus that has stood near San Francisco’s famed Coit Tower was removed early Thursday after it was vandalized and protesters planned a rally to take it down.

The statue is just one of many coming down in cities across the US amid widespread protests decrying racism and oppression. Many say the statues — often of Confederate leaders — are considered racist symbols of America's legacy of slavery. 

San Francisco’s action came on the eve of a planned protest to forcibly take the Columbus statue down.

“A protest flyer circulating online advertised for citizens to remove the statue themselves at an action on Friday, June 19,” a spokesperson for the city’s Arts Commission said. “A 2-ton statue falling from its pedestal presented a grave risk to citizens.”

The statue, she continued, “was removed because it doesn’t align with San Francisco’s values or our commitment to racial justice. Doing it quickly was also a matter of public safety. The statue was vandalized three times last week and similar statues across the country have been brought down by citizens during protests.”

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin confirmed to CNN that the statue of Columbus had been vandalized three times last week. 

“At a time of great unrest and deep reflection by our country, we recognize the pain and oppression that Christopher Columbus represents to many,” Peskin, along with Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Catherine Stefani, said in a statement. “We believe that through public art we can and should honor the heritage of all our people, including our Italian-American community, but in doing so we should choose symbols that unify us.”

The city’s Arts and Recreation and Park Commissions will now lead a public process to decide what art will replace the statue of Columbus.

CNN’s Braden Walker contributed to this post.

 

1 hr 15 min ago

New York City Council passes sweeping police reform bills

From CNN's Sonia Moghe

A sweeping package of bills that aims to reform the New York City Police Department passed the New York City Council Thursday, after a years-long battle for the bills to be voted on, some which have been in the works since the death of Eric Garner in 2014.

The six bills include one that requires officers’ badge numbers to be visible, an official ban on chokeholds or any other maneuver that restricts blood or air flow and one requiring the NYPD to disclose how they use surveillance technology. Also included are bills that create a penalty system for police officers with disciplinary issues, a way to intervene with training for officers who are deemed “problematic,” and a bill that puts into law the right to record police interactions.

Some of the bills have been in the works for years, including the city’s ban on chokeholds, which council members began working on in 2014, shortly after Garner’s death.

In a news conference before the vote, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson apologized for the bills not having moved more quickly.

“I think the conversation around policing and re-envisioning what public safety looks like, that conversation should have started a long time ago,” Johnson said at the news conference which was conducted using Zoom. “It should have started after all of these deaths that we’ve seen and sadly it didn’t. But this reckoning that we’re seeing now is now creating the moment for us to actually have that conversation again.”

Johnson became speaker of the City Council in 2018, but in 2015, he voted in support of a city budget that would expand the NYPD by 1,300 officers, a move that he and other council members have come under fire for recently.

“I want to apologize for that,” Johnson said. “And not make up excuses and not sit here today and give you a list of reasons why. This moment is a reckoning. It’s a reckoning for America, it’s a reckoning for our city.”

1 hr 55 min ago

University of Florida to end "Gator Bait" cheer because of racist history associated with it

From CNN's Jill Martin

In this September 26, 2015 file photos, Florida Gators fans cheer during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.
In this September 26, 2015 file photos, Florida Gators fans cheer during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs announced Thursday that the school will no longer use the “Gator Bait” cheer at sporting events because of “horrific historic racist imagery” associated with it, he said.

At sporting events, the band often performs a tune associated with that specific chant, to which fans would use their arms to do the Gator chomp while yelling, “Gator Bait!”

“While I know of no evidence of racism associated with our ‘Gator Bait’ cheer at UF sporting events, there is horrific historic racist imagery associated with the phrase,” Fuchs said. “Accordingly university athletics and the Gator band will discontinue the use of the cheer.”