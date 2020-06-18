Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard expressed surprise that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a statement Wednesday saying the agency wasn’t informed ahead of his announcement to charge former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan.

Rolfe is facing 11 charges including felony murder in the death of Rayshard Brooks, Howard said during a news conference Wednesday. Brosnan, who is currently on administrative duty, faces three charges including aggravated assault.

"My view is if they didn't know we were gonna make a statement, they would be some of the few people in the country who didn't know about it because we certainly announced it to everybody else," Howard told CNN Thursday.

Howard said he was "mystified that they released the statement about us not consulting with them."

"I really don't see the purpose of it, and the district attorney is the person who makes the decision as to whether or not the case goes forward, and that's what we did on yesterday," Howard added.

