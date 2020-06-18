US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:11 a.m. ET, June 18, 2020
1 min ago

Atlanta mayor says they have enough officers to cover the city through the night

CNN's Chris Cuomo and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN's Chris Cuomo that she doesn't know exactly how many officers are calling out, but that the city has enough police officers.

"We don't have a count yet because we were in the midst of a shift change but what I do know is that we do have enough officers to cover us through the night," she said.

"Our streets won't be any less safe because of the number of officers who called out. But it is just my hope again that our officers will remember the commitment that they made when they held up their hand and they were sworn in as police officers."

It comes as the Atlanta Police Department tweeted that it was experiencing "higher than usual number of call outs" this evening just hours after charges were brought against former officer Garrett Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan in the case of Rayshard Brooks.

Bottoms said that some officers are staying on shift to make up the difference and the city could call on partners in other across the metropolitan area and in other jurisdictions if needed.

"We've already notified many of our other partners just in case we need to call others in. But we're fine," she said. "I think our true test will be likely tomorrow but I don't have any concerns about where we are this evening."

Bottoms said that morale is down in police departments across the country, "and I think ours is down tenfold."

"This has been a very tough few weeks in Atlanta," she said.

"There is no playbook for what we are dealing with right now across the country. So what I do know is that we have a lot of men and women who work for our police department who care about this city and they work each and every day with integrity and with honest interactions with our communities. And so those are the people who I expect will show up for work," Bottoms said.
14 min ago

Here's what you need to know about the Rayshard Brooks case

The two officers at the center of the investigation into the death of Rayshard Brooks were charged Wednesday afternoon by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

A lot happened during Howard's news conference; here are the biggest developments:

  • Charges filed: Former officer Garrett Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder. If convicted, Rolfe faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty, Howard said. Officer Devin Brosnan is on administrative duty and also faces three charges, including aggravated assault.
  • Graphic photo: At the news conference, Howard displayed a photo he said shows Rolfe kicking Brooks after he had been shot. There were audible gasps in the room as Howard revealed the image.
  • State witness: Howard said that Brosnan, the other officer on the scene during the killing of Brooks, "has now become a state's witness." "He has decided to testify on behalf of the state in this case. What he has said to us that is within a matter of days he plans to make a statement regarding the culpability of officer Rolfe," Howard said.
  • Bond: Since Brosnan is now a cooperating witness for the state, Howard said prosecutors "are asking the court to grant a bond of $50,000" and allow him to sign the bond. Howard recommended that Rolfe be denied bond.
  • Surrendering to authorities: Rolfe and Brosnan must surrender by 6 p.m. ET Thursday, Howard said.
  • Historical perspective: Wednesday marked the 40th time Fulton County has prosecuted police officers for misconduct, Howard said. This is also the ninth time the county has prosecuted a homicide case committed by a police officer, he said.
17 min ago

Attorney for officer charged in death of Rayshard Brooks: "No agreement our client will testify"

From CNN’s Mitchell McCluskey

Attorney Amanda Clark Palmer.
Attorneys for Devin Brosnan, one of two Atlanta police officers charged in the death of Rayshard Brooks, says there is no agreement Brosnan will testify. 

“To be clear, there is no agreement that our client will testify at any hearing,” Brosnan’s attorney Amanda Clark Palmer told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday night.

When asked by Cuomo if Brosnan might take a deal to work as a state’s witness, Palmer denied this.

“In my view, he doesn’t need a deal; he shouldn’t have been charged with a crime in the first place,” Palmer said, “He’s not a state’s witness, he’s a witness. He will tell the truth about what he saw and what happened. And he will do so if he gets a subpoena.”

Brosnan is not accused of shooting Brooks but faces an aggravated assault charge for standing on Brooks after he was shot in the parking lot.

Don Samuel, Brosnan’s other attorney, claimed Brosnan had suffered a concussion and was confused and not aware that Brooks had been shot when he stood on his shoulder.

40 min ago

Trump says shooting of Rayshard Brooks a "terrible situation, but you can't resist a police officer"

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal and Jasmine Wright

US President Donald Trump speaks during an East Room event to announce the “PREVENTS Task Force” at the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, June 17.
US President Donald Trump speaks during an East Room event to announce the “PREVENTS Task Force” at the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, June 17. Alex Wong/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump called the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta a "terrible situation," but added that "you can't resist a police officer," in his most extensive comments about the shooting that led to murder charges for one police officer. 

"The events that took place yesterday was, I thought it was a terrible situation, but you can't resist a police officer and if you have a disagreement, you have to take it up after the fact it was a very sad, very very sad thing," Trump told Fox News late Wednesday night. "And look, you really -- you really do take a look it was out of control the whole situation was out of control."

Trump said that he "just got a report" that "the police officer's lawyer said that he heard a sound like a gun like a gun shot, and he saw a flash in front of him." 

Trump continued: "You know, I don't know that I wouldn't necessarily believe that, but I will tell you that's, that's a very interesting thing and maybe that's so. They're going to have to find out." 

"I hope he gets a fair shake because police have not been treated fairly in our country," the President added. 

40 min ago

Democrats advance policing reform package

From CNN's Haley Byrd 

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee advanced their policing reform package late Wednesday night, setting up a full House vote on the legislation scheduled for next week. 

The bill would ban chokeholds and end the qualified immunity doctrine, among other items.

Democrats on the committee rejected amendments Republicans offered to the measure throughout the day on a party-line basis, as members clashed over issues of Antifa, race, and abortion. 

Near the end of the markup, Democrats approved an amendment naming the bill after George Floyd.

40 min ago

A protester pulled a gun on the driver of a speeding car in Louisville, Kentucky, police say

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

Protesters engage with a car in Louisville, Kentucky.
Protesters engage with a car in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD)

A protester pulled a gun on a car driver during anti-racism protests in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday after the vehicle hit a demonstrator and sped off, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.

A video provided by the LMPD shows protesters engaging with the car. As the car sped off, a protester was hit and then demonstrators chased the vehicle down the street, with one protester pulling a gun on the driver, according to the LMPD.

A total of 17 arrests were made during the demonstrations for charges including inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, obstructing a highway, harassment with contact, fleeing, and assault. 

Protesters began blocking streets around Jefferson Square at about 7 a.m. ET, forcing vehicles trying to travel in that area to turn around, according to the LMPD.

LMPD officers tried to intervene and asked them to stop blocking streets, but the protesters did not comply, police said. Special response team officers then responded to the area to try to clear it and arrested 17 people.

Police also confiscated one gun and towed five cars.

“Again, we have repeatedly asked protesters not to block intersections, which is what prompted police action this morning,” Sergeant Lamont Washington with the LMPD said.
42 min ago

Brooks’ widow left courtroom when DA talked about how officers treated him after he was shot, attorney says 

The widow of Rayshard Brooks, Tomika Miller, had to leave the room as Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, Jr. described Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan kicking and standing on her husband after he was shot, her attorney Chris Stewart told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“To me as a lawyer, that shows his mental state. It wasn’t fear for his life. He was enraged. He was angry from that scuffle, and he kicked him,” Stewart said.

Even though attorneys for Officer Brosnan have said he has not agreed to be a state witness, Stewart still said it gave him hope.

“It gave me a lot of hope,” he said. “It gave me hope that time is really changing where officers are going to step forward and say ‘no, no more.”

“I just see it all too often where I’ve had officers want to testify or have to give me information secretly or privately because they’re scared of the repercussions of publicly supporting something that they know is wrong,” Stewart said.