Ex-Atlanta police officer who killed Rayshard Brooks turns himself in

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

Some context: Rolfe, 27, the former officer who shot Rayshard Brooks, is facing a total of 11 counts.

He faces a felony murder charge for Brooks' death and if convicted of that charge, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.

"The demeanor of the officers immediately after the shooting did not reflect any fear or danger of Mr. Brooks," District Attorney Paul Howard said Wednesday.

Arrest warrants were issued yesterday for Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, the other officer at the shooting, and they were asked to surrender by Thursday evening. Brosnan turned himself in earlier today. He faces an aggravated assault charge for standing on Brooks in the parking lot.

