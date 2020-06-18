Atlanta officer charged in Brooks case released from custody

This image, presented by the office of the Fulton County District Attorney, shows Officer Devin Brosnan standing on Rayshard Brooks. Brosnan faces an aggravated assault charge. Fulton County District Attorney

“What our clients witnessed was a murder,” said Shean Williams from The Cochran Firm who is representing Melvin Evans and Michael Perkins. Both men witnessed Rayshard Brooks’ killing in a Wendy's drive-thru in Atlanta last week.

Evans and Perkins, both musicians, were visiting Atlanta from Memphis, Tennessee.

Evans was the driver and Perkins was a passenger sitting in the back of the car. “We were the last car in line,” said Perkins.

Williams said each of his clients has confirmed that at the time Brooks was shot, he was running away and his back was turned to the officers. One of the shots fired “barely missed Mr. Perkins,” Williams said.

“The vehicle got shot on the side I was in,” said Perkins. “I was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

He said his instinct was to duck. “We didn’t know there was a bullet in the car until we left,” added Perkins.

“We could be here talking about more deaths,” added Williams.

“What I think is important is that he did this action in a crowded Wendy’s parking lot with innocent bystanders,” said Williams about the shooting.

Williams said his clients have provided statements to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. “Mr. Evans has provided his vehicle for full inspection,” added Williams.

Williams said his clients didn’t shoot video of the incident. “They took video afterward and that video has been provided to GBI,” said Williams.