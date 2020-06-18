US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Helen Regan, Adam Renton and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 9:22 p.m. ET, June 18, 2020
1 hr 38 min ago

Southeastern Conference calls for state of Mississippi to change its flag

In this April 25 photograph, a small Mississippi state flag is held by a participant during a drive-by "re-open Mississippi" protest past the Governor's Mansion, in the background, in Jackson, Mississippi. Rogelio V. Scolis/AP
In this April 25 photograph, a small Mississippi state flag is held by a participant during a drive-by "re-open Mississippi" protest past the Governor's Mansion, in the background, in Jackson, Mississippi. Rogelio V. Scolis/AP

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) is calling for the state of Mississippi to change its flag saying it wants student-athletes to be able to compete in an inclusive environment.

“It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi. Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environment that are inclusive and welcoming to all," Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.

“In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the state flag is changed," the statement added.

The University of Mississippi and Mississippi State are both members of the Southeastern Conference.

1 hr 23 min ago

Oakland mayor calls effigy "a deliberate and vile attempt to traumatize and divide"

From CNN's Sarah Moon and Amanda Jackson

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf called the effigy found near Lake Merritt “a deliberate and vile attempt to traumatize and divide Oaklanders.”

The effigy was found hanging in a tree near Lake Merritt on Thursday morning by a resident, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The resident removed the effigy from the tree and called police, the statement said.

Police officers found "material stuffed in the shape of a human body with a rope tied around the torso and neck, laying on the ground next to a tree with an American flag lying next to it," the statement said.

Some context: The effigy was found a day after a hate crime investigation was opened into nooses found on trees in Oakland, California, according to police.

The FBI is investigating the effigy as a hate crime, Schaaf said.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra weighed in on the incident, calling it "chilling."

"I've got to tell you it doesn't help circumstances. Everyone's on edge. There are a lot of people who are very frightened. A lot of people are courageous and peacefully protesting. To see these things just doesn't help," he told CNN on Thursday.

The California Attorney General's office is investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man who was found hanging from a tree in northern Los Angeles County.

2 hr 4 min ago

Former Atlanta officer charged in Brooks shooting waives first court appearance 

From CNN's Ryan Young and Devon M. Sayers 

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe.
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has waived his first court appearance, Tracy Flanagan, a spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff Office, told CNN.

The Fulton County Court of Clerks office said at this point, no court proceedings have been scheduled for the case. 

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Wednesday that it is unlikely the case would be presented to a grand jury before January. 

Some background: Rolfe faces felony murder and 10 other charges after he shot Brooks at a Wendy's drive-thru last week. Prosecutors allege that he declared, "I got him" after firing the shots and he did not provide medical attention for two minutes and 12 seconds.

3 hr ago

DA says he is "mystified" over comments from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard expressed surprise that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a statement Wednesday saying the agency wasn’t informed ahead of his announcement to charge former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan.

Rolfe is facing 11 charges including felony murder in the death of Rayshard Brooks, Howard said during a news conference Wednesday. Brosnan, who is currently on administrative duty, faces three charges including aggravated assault.

"My view is if they didn't know we were gonna make a statement, they would be some of the few people in the country who didn't know about it because we certainly announced it to everybody else," Howard told CNN Thursday.

Howard said he was "mystified that they released the statement about us not consulting with them."

"I really don't see the purpose of it, and the district attorney is the person who makes the decision as to whether or not the case goes forward, and that's what we did on yesterday," Howard added.

Watch:

3 hr 9 min ago

Rayshard Brooks' viewing will be open to the public

From CNN's Erica Henry

Rayshard Brooks.
Rayshard Brooks. Courtesy Stewart Trial Attorneys

Rayshard Brooks' viewing will be held on June 22 at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The viewing will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, according to information from the office of L. Chris Stewart Trial Attorneys.

The viewing is open to the public, however no cameras will be allowed inside. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.  

Brooks' funeral will be held June 23 at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Seating will be by invitation only. The funeral is not open to the public or media. The funeral will be live streamed by pool video.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. 

 

3 hr 13 min ago

Fulton County DA: "We're not seeking the death penalty" in Brooks case

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson 

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer today that they are "not asking for the death penalty" in the case against a former Atlanta police officer who is charged in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

"We simply cited that because statutorily, that is one of the possible sentences, but we're not seeking the death penalty. I don't think anyone rationally expected that we would ask for the death penalty in this case," he said. 

Asked about critics saying he overcharged the officers at the center of Brooks' death, Howard said, “That’s just not true. What we did is we charged based up on the facts.”

Watch:

3 hr 26 min ago

Atlanta police union has received death threats

From CNN's Dianne Gallagher 

Vince Champion, the Southeast regional director of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, told CNN that “the union specifically” has received death threats over the past couple of days. 

One of the threats warned that to be "very careful because we know where your office is,” Champion said while describing the threats.

Champion said he's been in law enforcement for "30 years, so I'm used to getting death threats but my employees are not."

"Some of my employees who are law enforcement, you know, dealt with some kind of similar stuff, but others are just, you know, everyday people trying to do a job. They shouldn't have to go through this," Champion added.  

3 hr 16 min ago

Fulton County DA says he's "received some threats" in Brooks case

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, June 17, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP
Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, June 17, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard says he's "received some threats" following charges he made Wednesday against the two Atlanta police officers at the center of the Rayshard Brooks case.

"The threats seem to be racially-based. What I was saying is if you look historically at the deaths that I referred to earlier, the deaths that we've seen recently, there's certainly a racial connection. That same connection is evident in some of the threats that I received. I can say to those people who are threatening me in my office, we won't be intimidated," Howard told CNN Thursday afternoon.

Howard said he and his office will "continue to do what we think is right."

"If a police officer is involved with misconduct, we're going to go forward with it. But if the police officer is not involved in misconduct, we want to, with the same attitude, tell the community that the officers were right," Howard added.

On Wednesday: Howard announced the charges filed against the police officers involved in the shooting of Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot in Atlanta.

Former officer Garrett Rolfe is facing 11 charges including felony murder. Officer Devin Brosnan, who is currently on administrative duty, faces three charges including aggravated assault.

Watch:

3 hr 16 min ago

Here are the latest developments in the Rayshard Brooks case

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe.
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe. Fulton County Sherrif's

The two officers at the heart of the investigation into the death of Rayshard Brooks turned themselves into authorities after being charged Wednesday by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Catch up on the other big developments in the Brooks case:

  • Former officer turns himself in: Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department. Rolfe, 27, the former officer who shot Brooks, is facing a total of 11 counts. He faces a felony murder charge for Brooks' death.
  • Atlanta officer out on bond: Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan, one of the officers at the scene of Brooks' death, bonded out of jail on Thursday afternoon. He made no comments as he left the Fulton County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer in the death of Brooks. 
  • Brosnan's attorney speaks out: Brosnan's attorney said the charges against his client go “way too far.” “Officer Brosnan is not charged at all with anything to do with the actual shooting. He’s not at fault at all with regard to the shooting,” attorney Don Samuel told CNN.
  • Eyewitness accounts: An attorney representing Melvin Evans and Michael Perkins, who were both witnesses to Brooks' death, said "What our clients witnessed was a murder." Evans and Perkins, both musicians, were visiting Atlanta from Memphis, Tennessee. 
  • Brooks' family attorney seeks justice: The attorney for Brooks said he was surprised but pleased by the felony murder charge announced against the now-fired police officer that shot and killed Brooks. “I can't say the family was surprised. I know I was surprised, but I was happy, because that's a good first step towards justice,” attorney Justin Miller told CNN today.