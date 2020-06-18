Southeastern Conference calls for state of Mississippi to change its flag

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf called the effigy found near Lake Merritt “a deliberate and vile attempt to traumatize and divide Oaklanders.”

The effigy was found hanging in a tree near Lake Merritt on Thursday morning by a resident, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The resident removed the effigy from the tree and called police, the statement said.

Police officers found "material stuffed in the shape of a human body with a rope tied around the torso and neck, laying on the ground next to a tree with an American flag lying next to it," the statement said.

Some context: The effigy was found a day after a hate crime investigation was opened into nooses found on trees in Oakland, California, according to police.

The FBI is investigating the effigy as a hate crime, Schaaf said.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra weighed in on the incident, calling it "chilling."

"I've got to tell you it doesn't help circumstances. Everyone's on edge. There are a lot of people who are very frightened. A lot of people are courageous and peacefully protesting. To see these things just doesn't help," he told CNN on Thursday.

The California Attorney General's office is investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man who was found hanging from a tree in northern Los Angeles County.