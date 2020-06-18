Atlanta officer charged in Brooks case released from custody
From CNN’s Devon Sayers and Ryan Young
Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan, one of the officers at the scene of Rayshard Brooks' death, bonded out of jail on Thursday afternoon. He made no comments as he left the Fulton County Jail.
He is charged with aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer in the death of Brooks.
29 min ago
Attorney for Atlanta officer in Brooks case says his client is "disappointed in the system"
From CNN's Tina Burnside
The attorney for Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan said his client is "disappointed in the system" after turning himself in on charges for the death of Rayshard Brooks.
During a media gaggle, attorney Don Samuel said the Fulton County district attorney had "other things in mind" when charging his client with a felony. Samuel said he "has never seen a case like this" and believes the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will not support the charges against him.
Brosnan is charged with aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer in the death of Brooks.
He is expected to be released from jail today on a signature bond, Samuel said.
39 min ago
"What I witnessed was real horrific," says Brooks shooting witness
From CNN’s Maria Cartaya
“What our clients witnessed was a murder,” said Shean Williams from The Cochran Firm who is representing Melvin Evans and Michael Perkins. Both men witnessed Rayshard Brooks’ killing in a Wendy's drive-thru in Atlanta last week.
Evans and Perkins, both musicians, were visiting Atlanta from Memphis, Tennessee.
Evans was the driver and Perkins was a passenger sitting in the back of the car. “We were the last car in line,” said Perkins.
Williams said each of his clients has confirmed that at the time Brooks was shot, he was running away and his back was turned to the officers. One of the shots fired “barely missed Mr. Perkins,” Williams said.
“The vehicle got shot on the side I was in,” said Perkins. “I was in the wrong place at the wrong time."
He said his instinct was to duck. “We didn’t know there was a bullet in the car until we left,” added Perkins.
“We could be here talking about more deaths,” added Williams.
“What I think is important is that he did this action in a crowded Wendy’s parking lot with innocent bystanders,” said Williams about the shooting.
Williams said his clients have provided statements to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. “Mr. Evans has provided his vehicle for full inspection,” added Williams.
Williams said his clients didn’t shoot video of the incident. “They took video afterward and that video has been provided to GBI,” said Williams.
1 hr 16 min ago
Officer Devin Brosnan turns himself into custody
From CNN’s Devon Sayers
Don Samuel, attorney for Devin Brosnan, confirms that his client turned himself into the Fulton County Jail. He is being processed in now.
The now-fired Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe, who faces a felony murder charge for fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks last week, has until this evening to turn himself in.
Brosnan faces an aggravated assault charge for standing on Brooks in the parking lot.
Arrest warrants were issued for both Rolfe and Brosnan yesterday.
3 hr 6 min ago
Police union leader says he expects more Atlanta officers to call out today
Vince Champion, Southeast Regional Director of the International Brotherhood of Police officers, said he received calls throughout the night saying officers were calling out of work and walking off their shifts.
“Some were just refusing to leave the precincts unless an officer needed help. So it was different things,” Champion told CNN.
Champion said he expects to see more officers to call off their shifts today. “I can't confirm the numbers or anything right now, but I have heard of officers calling in sick for today,” Champion told CNN.
“They're just fed up. I mean, their mayor has come out and said everything that they used to do with use of force is not valid, ‘don't do it.’ So, I don't know how we defend ourselves when people want to fight us," he added.
Champion says the call outs are not organized, nor would he consider this to be a strike. The union had no knowledge of this beforehand.
On Wednesday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced 11 charges including felony murder against Rolfe and three charges including aggravated assault against Officer Devin Brosnan in the death of Rayshard Brooks.
The Atlanta Police Department responded to reports about the officers in a statement on Wednesday night saying, “Earlier suggestions that multiple officers from each zone had walked off the job were inaccurate. However, department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations and remain able to respond to incidents throughout the city. “
3 hr 25 min ago
Rayshard Brooks’ family attorney: Felony murder charge against officer is “first step towards justice”
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
The attorney for the family of Rayshard Brooks, the man fatally shot by police in an Atlanta Wendy’s parking lot, said he was surprised but pleased by the felony murder charge announced against the now-fired police officer that shot and killed Brooks.
“I can't say the family was surprised. I know I was surprised, but I was happy, because that's a good first step towards justice,” attorney Justin Miller told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.
An attorney for the fired police officer involved in the shooting said that prosecutors are misrepresenting what happened during the incident, saying that former officer Garrett Rolfe never kicked Brooks.
“At some point, we're going to see the video and we'll know exactly what happened. I think that the DA’s office wouldn't have charged something that they knew they couldn't prove,” Miller said.
Miller also commented on video obtained by CNN that shows an interview Brooks had with a criminal justice organization in February. “I have to have my guard up because the world is cruel … It just makes you hardened to a point,” Brooks said in the video.
“I think it's really sad,” Miller said. “Mr. Brooks was clearly trying to get his life together and by all accounts he was on the right path to doing that. That documentary … shows that he was a person who was kind of understanding life and kind of putting it all together, so for him to be taken away at this time is just really heartbreaking.”
4 hr 52 min ago
It's just past 8 a.m. in New York and 5 a.m. in San Francisco. Here's the latest on the worldwide protests
Protests against systemic racism and police brutality have been held worldwide in the wake of George Floyd's death. Here's what you need to know:
Arrest warrants issued for officers over Rayshard Brooks' death: Garrett Rolfe faces felony murder and 10 other charges. Devin Brosnan, faces an aggravated assault charge for allegedly standing on Brooks' shoulders during the incident at a Wendy's drive-through in Atlanta last week.
Polls show widespread support for protests: About two-thirds of respondents support the recent Black Lives Matter protests over police brutality and discrimination in the US, recent polls show.
Major UK firms apologize for past slavery links: Insurance market Lloyd’s of London and pub retailer Greene King apologized for their historic links to the slave trade.
UK minister says he has "full respect" for Black Lives Matter movement: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab initially said in an interview Thursday that taking a knee felt like a symbol of subjugation. He later said he had full respect for the movement.
36 min ago
UK foreign secretary says he has "full respect" for Black Lives Matter movement
From Simon Cullen
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he has “full respect” for the Black Lives Matter movement, after earlier saying that "taking the knee" felt more like a symbol of subjugation than liberation.
“I have full respect for the Black Lives Matter movement, and the issues driving them,” Raab said on Twitter.
“If people wish to take a knee, that’s their choice and I respect it. We all need to come together to tackle any discrimination and social injustice.”
Earlier on Thursday Raab told UK radio station TalkRadio that "taking the knee" seemed to have its origin in the "Game of Thrones" television series.
The gesture is associated with the Black Lives Matter movement and US football player Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick knelt during the US national anthem before NFL games in 2016, as a protest against police brutality and racial injustice.
Protesters around the world have been "taking the knee" at demonstrations against racism and police brutality, sparked by the death of George Floyd.
Raab was responding to the decision of Premier League players and match officials to kneel ahead of Wednesday night’s match marking the return of the football season.
“I understand this sense of frustration and restlessness which is driving the Black Lives Matter movement,” Raab told TalkRadio.
I’ve got to say on this taking the knee thing -- I don't know maybe it's got a broader history but it seems to be taken from the 'Game of Thrones' - feels to me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination rather than one of liberation and emancipation. I understand people feel differently about this.”
Raab added that he would only take the knee for two people: “The Queen and the missus when I asked her to marry me.”
Opposition lawmaker David Lammy strongly criticized Raab's initial comments.
"This is not just insulting to the #BlackLivesMatter movement, it is deeply embarrassing for Dominic Raab," Lammy wrote on Twitter.
"He is supposed to be the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom."
6 hr 27 min ago
Two major UK firms apologize for slave trade historical links
From CNN's Hanna Ziady and Chris Liakos
British insurance market Lloyd’s of London and pub retailer Greene King have issued apologies over their historical links to the slave trade.
Lloyd’s of London, the world's largest insurance market, said there were "some aspects of our history that we are not proud of."
"In particular, we are sorry for the role played by the Lloyd’s market in the 18th and 19th century slave trade.”
The firm said the slave trade occurred in “an appalling and shameful” period of English history.
Lloyd’s said it was committed to a number of initiatives including investing in positive programs to attract, retain and develop ethnic minority talent in the Lloyd’s market and donating to charities and organisations promoting opportunity and inclusion for Black and Minority Ethnic groups.
UK pub chain and brewer Greene King also issued an apology regarding one of their founder’s links to slavery.
“It is inexcusable that one of our founders profited from slavery and argued against its abolition in the 1800s. While that is a part of our history, we are now focused on the present and the future,"said Nick Mackenzie, Greene King’s Chief Executive Officer.
"Today, I am proud that we employ 38,000 people across the UK from all backgrounds and that racism and discrimination have no place at Greene King. We don’t have all the answers so that is why we are taking time to listen and learn from all the voices, including our team members and charity partners as we strengthen our diversity and inclusion work."
The retailer plans to make a substantial investment to benefit Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities as well as to support diversity in its business.