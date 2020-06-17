Senate Republicans will soon unveil their police reform plan, which has been led GOP Sen. Tim Scott.

The plan will set up a clash with House Democrats — who have outlined their one reform legislation — despite a bipartisan consensus that action is necessary as nationwide protests and civil unrest in response to high-profile episodes of police misconduct continues.

Here's what we know about the GOP plan:

While the legislation has yet to be unveiled, the emerging Republican plan has a major emphasis on incentivizing states to take action.

Scott said Tuesday that his proposal does not include an outright ban on chokeholds but argued "we get very, very close to that place" by blocking federal grant funds to departments that don't ban chokeholds themselves.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing for as broad support within the Senate GOP conference as possible for the emerging police overhaul bill, two GOP sources told CNN. That comes after tension within the Senate GOP conference on the timeline for taking up the legislation spilled out into public view.

And what we know about the Democratic plan: