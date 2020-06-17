US
By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner, Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 9:15 a.m. ET, June 17, 2020
1 min ago

Senate Republicans will soon unveil their police reform plan

Senate Republicans will soon unveil their police reform plan, which has been led GOP Sen. Tim Scott.

The plan will set up a clash with House Democrats — who have outlined their one reform legislation — despite a bipartisan consensus that action is necessary as nationwide protests and civil unrest in response to high-profile episodes of police misconduct continues.

Here's what we know about the GOP plan:

  • While the legislation has yet to be unveiled, the emerging Republican plan has a major emphasis on incentivizing states to take action.
  • Scott said Tuesday that his proposal does not include an outright ban on chokeholds but argued "we get very, very close to that place" by blocking federal grant funds to departments that don't ban chokeholds themselves.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing for as broad support within the Senate GOP conference as possible for the emerging police overhaul bill, two GOP sources told CNN. That comes after tension within the Senate GOP conference on the timeline for taking up the legislation spilled out into public view.

And what we know about the Democratic plan:

  • The House Democrats' plan has a heavy emphasis on setting national standards.
  • It mandates for federal uniformed officers to wear body cameras and bans chokeholds.
  • More than 220 House Democrats have signed onto the House legislation, a sign it has strong Democratic support that ensures it will pass that chamber next week.
53 min ago

NYPD commissioner on disbanding plainclothes unit: "It was time for a change"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on CNN's "New Day" on June 17.
New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on CNN's "New Day" on June 17. CNN

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said his decision to reassign the force’s roughly 600 anti-crime unit plainclothes officers was needed to foster trust and protect officers. 

“This is not a unilateral agreement, but it's my decision … and I stand behind it,” Shea said in an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto. “But I've been speaking about this internally for well over a year. I think it was needed. I think it was time for a change, for a lot of different reasons. I think it goes a long way to building trust in the community. I think it protects officers as well, quite frankly.”

Shea previously said the decision signals a "seismic shift" and closes one of the last chapters of the controversial stop-and-frisk policing practice.

“Law enforcement, in my opinion, is never static; it's always fluid, and this is one more change,” Shea said.

“People need to come to grips that … at the best of times, we have a broken criminal justice system,” he added.

Murder, burglary and grand larceny auto crimes have spiked in New York City this past month compared to the same period last year, according to NYPD statistics.

“With the pandemic, a broken system is even more in a state of chaos. So the answer to a broken system…can't be, go out and stop more people. It’s hurting trust,” Shea said.

Watch more:

1 hr 30 min ago

McConnell expected to say police reform could be on Senate floor next week

From CNN's Manu Raju

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell attends a news conference in Washington on May 12.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell attends a news conference in Washington on May 12. Patrick Semansky/AP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may bring the GOP’s police bill to the chamber floor as soon as next week, a source told CNN. This comes after Republican leaders signaled it would wait until later in July, but Tim Scott and others pushed back. This will be discussed at this morning's 9:30am press conference unveiling the bill.

To bring it to the floor, there will need to be 60 votes to overcome any objections. It’s unclear at the moment if Senate Democrats will let the bill come forward. 

Major differences between legislative proposals from Republicans and Democrats are likely to create hurdles to any attempt to get legislation across the finish line in Congress and to the President's desk.

CNN asked Schumer multiple times yesterday if he would let the bill advance to the floor, but he said it’s “premature” because he wanted to see the bill text first.

1 hr 59 min ago

Tulsa's black residents grapple with the city's racist history and police brutality ahead of Trump's rally

From CNN's Abby Phillip

Tiffany Crutcher became an activist against police brutality after her twin brother Terence Crutcher was killed by a Tulsa Police officer in 2016.
Tiffany Crutcher became an activist against police brutality after her twin brother Terence Crutcher was killed by a Tulsa Police officer in 2016. CNN

Before George Floyd, and before there were nationwide protests across the country against police brutality and racism, there was Terence Crutcher.

In 2016, 40-year old Crutcher was killed by a police officer on a roadway in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The atmosphere in Tulsa over policing has been tense for years -- and the protests over Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police only heightened them.

This week, the world's eyes have shifted back to Tulsa, years after the spotlight left following Terence Crutcher's murder. President Donald Trump was forced to reschedule a campaign event in the city originally scheduled for June 19. That day, known as Juneteenth, is a holiday celebrated annually by Tulsa's black residents that marks when slaves in Texas first learned that they had been freed, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Read the full story here.

3 hr 54 min ago

Police officers across the US have quit their jobs in recent days

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Since George Floyd's death three weeks ago, the role of America's criminal justice system has been catapulted to the forefront of the national conversation, with thousands calling for sweeping changes within the country's policing system.

Protesters have called on their community leaders to hold officers accountable and defund police departments -- in hopes those funds could be redirected toward other programs.

And many local leaders have responded, signing orders changing how departments operate, promising further reform and acting quickly on incidents of police brutality that have surfaced in recent weeks.

But as anger bubbles in parts of the country, some US police departments are facing their own crises and some officers have now opted to walk away, in many cases claiming to be appalled at the treatment of their colleagues who are now under increased scrutiny.

In Buffalo, New York, nearly 60 officers resigned from the force's emergency response team over the suspension of two police officers who were caught in a video pushing an elderly protester to the ground.

In South Florida, 10 officers resigned from their city's SWAT unit over concerns about safety, saying they feel "restrained by the politicization of our tactics," according to documents obtained by CNN.

Read the full story.

5 hr 8 min ago

A cop pointed a gun at a group of teens. Neighbors stepped in to protect them

From CNN's Jamiel Lynch and Nicole Chavez

When Shanelle Ladd spotted a group of black teenagers with their hands up in front of police, she parked her car and started recording. 

"Please, sir. They are kids," she shouted at the top of her voice, telling a Clayton County police officer. "Why you got a gun out?" 

Ladd's video of the Monday encounter in Jonesboro, Georgia, has circulated on social media, renewing demands for change from community members, including rapper T.I., amid a nationwide debate over racial justice and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Police responded Monday to reports that a group of teenagers had a handgun and were fighting in a store's parking lot, Clayton County Police said in a statement. Surveillance video released by police and reviewed by CNN does not show any fighting.

A 17-minute video from the unidentified officer's body camera released Tuesday shows the interactions between the teens and the officer. 

The officer pulled over after he saw the teens, drew his handgun as he exited the car and began yelling "Stop, all of y'all stop" as he walked toward the teens. 

The incident ended peacefully, but for Ladd, it was alarming and just another reminder that changes in policing are needed.

"Every black child is not a suspect. We should not be treated that way," Ladd said. "They need to be better and building and respecting the communities they are in and not working against us."

Read the full story:

A Georgia cop pointed a gun at a group of teens. Neighbors stepped in to protect them
RELATED

A Georgia cop pointed a gun at a group of teens. Neighbors stepped in to protect them

6 hr 14 min ago

Atlanta authorities are looking for suspects who lit a Wendy's on fire after Rayshard Brooks' shooting

From CNN's Jamiel Lynch and Christina Maxouris

Atlanta fire officials are looking for two women suspected of starting a fire at the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot last week. 

Brooks was killed in the Wendy's parking lot by Atlanta police Friday night, after officers responded to a call of a man sleeping in a vehicle. 

The following night, widespread protests led crowds to the fast food restaurant and the Wendy's was set ablaze and quickly was engulfed in flames. 

Atlanta Fire Section Chief James Oliver said in a news conference that the fire was started in multiple locations at the store using multiple incendiary devices, including homemade blow torches, fireworks and combustible materials lit and thrown inside of the restaurant.

Read more:

Atlanta authorities are looking for suspects who lit a Wendy's on fire after Rayshard Brooks' shooting
RELATED

Atlanta authorities are looking for suspects who lit a Wendy's on fire after Rayshard Brooks' shooting

5 hr 51 min ago

Here's the latest on US anti-racism protests

Protesters march through Manhattan, New York, on June 16. Protests erupted around the world after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25th.
Protesters march through Manhattan, New York, on June 16. Protests erupted around the world after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25th. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Anti-racist protests continue to spread following the death of George Floyd, leading to calls to defund police departments and take down historic statues.

If you're just joining us, here are the latest developments:

  • Trump's executive order on policing: The US President's order enacted some reforms to train police and reduce the use of excessive force. After meeting privately with Trump, Wanda Cooper, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, said it doesn't go far enough. Top Democrats also criticized the order, with Sen. Kamala Harris saying it was "meaningless" and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer calling it "weak tea."
  • Republican police reform bill: US Senator Tim Scott and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will introduce the GOP police reform bill Wednesday morning. They say the JUSTICE Act “provides long-term solutions focused on police reform, accountability and transparency.” 
  • Seattle protest zone: New concrete street barriers that allow some vehicle access into Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest are being installed in the six-block occupied zone, a sign of cooperation between protest organizers and city leaders after a week of protests.
  • Statue coming down: Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller condemned the violence that led to a shooting at yesterday’s demonstration and announced at a news conference that the city will be removing the statue that sparked the protest.
  • 75 year-old protester has fractured skull: Martin Gugino, the protester who was pushed to the ground by two Buffalo, New York police officers earlier this month, has a fractured skull and is not able to walk, his lawyer said in a statement.
7 hr 34 min ago

Man confronted for stenciling Black Lives Matter in chalk outside home says this could be a "teachable moment"

James Juanillo sits on the sidewalk where he stenciled “Black Lives Matter” on the retaining wall of his home in San Francisco, California, on Monday, June 15.
James Juanillo sits on the sidewalk where he stenciled “Black Lives Matter” on the retaining wall of his home in San Francisco, California, on Monday, June 15. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

James Juanillo was confronted by two white people in the street for stenciling "Black Lives Matter" in chalk in front of his San Francisco home, an incident that Juanillo recorded in a now-viral video.

The couple questioned Juanillo and then called the police.

Speaking to CNN's Don Lemon, Juanillo said that he believes they stopped him "because of the color of my skin."

"I believe that it was because I was a person of color, standing and applying chalk art to the facade of a house that is in a great neighborhood, and is historic and is very expensive. And I think it didn’t add up to them," he said.

Juanillo said that Black Lives Matter "should resonate with every American because Black Lives Matter is about equality."

"As a first generation Filipino American, you have to fight for that," he said. "And as a gay man, we fight every day for recognition, for visibility, for equality. So the reason BLM resonates with me, is because I have been fighting for equality my entire life."

The woman in the video who confronted Juanillo, Lisa Alexander, issued a statement apologizing for the incident.

"I want to apologize directly to Mr. Juanillo. There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision ... I should have minded my own business," the statement said.
"I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learnt a painful lesson. I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege and am committed to growing from this experience."

Juanillo said that "this can be a really teachable moment for all of us."

"If we can find a way to redeem what is really an ugly situation, maybe it might be an example for the rest of America," he said.

"I'm hoping that if she proffers an apology that is backed with action, that’s backed with fighting for the right side versus fighting for the wrong side. If she uses her platform to recognize she is racist and wrong, that will be powerful."