Michelle Kenney, the mother of Antwon Rose II, told CNN's Don Lemon she "chose to stand in my truth" by deciding not to attend a private meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"The President has made some statements and taken some actions that I strongly disagree with, and I just wasn't willing to sit down with an individual that I don't think we can change," Kenney said.

During a news conference, Trump claimed he met with Rose's family while listing other families who were in attendance.

"I would hope that as President of the United States, that you would be more familiar with these acts of violence being committed against black male and females," Kenney said.

"I would hope that when these stories hit the media, you would know who their parents are, know what their mothers look like and be aware that we do not all look alike."

What this is about: At the signing of a new policing executive order, Trump said he held a meeting on Tuesday with several families of black Americans who have been killed by police -- including Rose's family.

Trump said relatives of Rose, Jemel Roberson, Atatiana Jefferson, Michael Dean, Darius Tarver and Cameron Lamb and Everett Palmer were all in attendance.

The 17-year-old Rose was shot three times by a police officer when he ran during a traffic stop on June 19, 2019.

