Former US President Jimmy Carter's charity said in a forceful statement that "America must come to grips with its long history of systemic racism."
His comments follow the fatal shooting last week of Rayshard Brooks by an Atlanta police officer and weeks of protests against racial injustice and police brutality across the nation following the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
"The death of yet another African American man, Rayshard Brooks, at the hands of police in Atlanta last week once again emphasizes that America must come to grips with its long history of systemic racism and ensure full respect for and protection of the human rights of all, as established in our Bill of Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," the Atlanta-based Carter Center said in a statement.
"Throughout our nation's history, excessive use of force against African Americans by police and others has continued with impunity," the Carter Center said.
"While Black Americans have lived this reality for hundreds of years, many other Americans are only just confronting this painful violence due to video evidence that brutally lays bare the injustices that have long been present," the statement continued, adding that "now is the time for deep and sometimes painful, but necessary reflection - followed by concerted action."
