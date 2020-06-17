Albuquerque Police Department defends its response to protest shooting incident

CNN's Chris Cuomo and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms CNN

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN's Chris Cuomo that she doesn't know exactly how many officers are calling out, but that the city has enough police officers.

"We don't have a count yet because we were in the midst of a shift change but what I do know is that we do have enough officers to cover us through the night," she said.

"Our streets won't be any less safe because of the number of officers who called out. But it is just my hope again that our officers will remember the commitment that they made when they held up their hand and they were sworn in as police officers."

It comes as the Atlanta Police Department tweeted that it was experiencing "higher than usual number of call outs" this evening just hours after charges were brought against former officer Garrett Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan in the case of Rayshard Brooks.

Bottoms said that some officers are staying on shift to make up the difference and the city could call on partners in other across the metropolitan area and in other jurisdictions if needed.

"We've already notified many of our other partners just in case we need to call others in. But we're fine," she said. "I think our true test will be likely tomorrow but I don't have any concerns about where we are this evening."

Bottoms said that morale is down in police departments across the country, "and I think ours is down tenfold."

"This has been a very tough few weeks in Atlanta," she said.

"There is no playbook for what we are dealing with right now across the country. So what I do know is that we have a lot of men and women who work for our police department who care about this city and they work each and every day with integrity and with honest interactions with our communities. And so those are the people who I expect will show up for work," Bottoms said.

