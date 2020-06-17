US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner, Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 10:46 p.m. ET, June 17, 2020
31 min ago

Albuquerque Police Department defends its response to protest shooting incident

From CNN’s Konstantin Toropin

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday, May 31.
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday, May 31. Andres Leighton/AP

The Albuquerque Police Department responded to criticism that its officers failed get involved during the shot protester incident, telling CNN Wednesday its officers intervened when the gathering turned from a peaceful vigil to a violent incident.

“APD’s first goal for protests is to create a safe environment for everyone who wants to exercise free speech. Often, a uniformed police presence is counter-intuitive to a public discourse, which is why we have to monitor each incident carefully and decide the appropriate actions," APD’s director of communications, Gilbert Gallegos, said in a statement.

The statements said multiple police teams were staged in different locations and "responded when the gathering quickly turned from a peaceful prayer vigil to a violent incident that required a police response."

"Public protests are usually dynamic and filled with tension. We always conduct a critical self-assessment to determine how decisions were made and where officers can learn from each experience,” the statement added.

The family of Scott Williams, the man shot by Steven Baca at a protest over a statue Monday, issued a statement criticizing the Albuquerque police response.

“When Steven Baca repeatedly attacked peaceful protestors in Albuquerque last night, Scott took bullets for the community he cares about,” the statement, provided to CNN by the family’s attorney, Laura Schauer Ives, said.

“While he did, the Albuquerque Police Department hid behind the Albuquerque museum, refused to respond to multiple requests for help, and only sent officers in once shots were fired,” the statement said.

Ives also said that Williams is in stable, but critical condition in the surgical ICU.

45 min ago

Atlanta mayor says they have enough officers to cover the city through the night

CNN's Chris Cuomo and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
CNN's Chris Cuomo and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms CNN

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN's Chris Cuomo that she doesn't know exactly how many officers are calling out, but that the city has enough police officers.

"We don't have a count yet because we were in the midst of a shift change but what I do know is that we do have enough officers to cover us through the night," she said.

"Our streets won't be any less safe because of the number of officers who called out. But it is just my hope again that our officers will remember the commitment that they made when they held up their hand and they were sworn in as police officers."

It comes as the Atlanta Police Department tweeted that it was experiencing "higher than usual number of call outs" this evening just hours after charges were brought against former officer Garrett Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan in the case of Rayshard Brooks.

Bottoms said that some officers are staying on shift to make up the difference and the city could call on partners in other across the metropolitan area and in other jurisdictions if needed.

"We've already notified many of our other partners just in case we need to call others in. But we're fine," she said. "I think our true test will be likely tomorrow but I don't have any concerns about where we are this evening."

Bottoms said that morale is down in police departments across the country, "and I think ours is down tenfold."

"This has been a very tough few weeks in Atlanta," she said.

"There is no playbook for what we are dealing with right now across the country. So what I do know is that we have a lot of men and women who work for our police department who care about this city and they work each and every day with integrity and with honest interactions with our communities. And so those are the people who I expect will show up for work," Bottoms said.

Watch:

59 min ago

Here's how some US cities and states are honoring Juneteenth

From CNN’s Mitchell McCluskey

In this June 19, 2018 file photo, Zebiyan Fields drums alongside more than 20 kids at the front of the Juneteenth parade in Flint, Michigan.
In this June 19, 2018 file photo, Zebiyan Fields drums alongside more than 20 kids at the front of the Juneteenth parade in Flint, Michigan. Jake May/The Flint Journal/AP

Numerous cities and states around the US have issued various proclamations as Juneteenth approaches.

The June 19 holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. But 155 years after the news of their emancipation finally reached slaves in Galveston, Texas, the nation is still struggling with the issues of systemic racism and injustice.

Here's how some states will commemorate the holiday:

Michigan 

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in the state, she said in a statement announcing the proclamation. 

“During a time when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by Covid-19, and when the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery have shone a light on the systemic racism Black Americans face every day, we must work together to build a more equitable and just Michigan,” the statement said.

New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order designating Juneteenth as a holiday for all state employees, he said at a news conference Wednesday. He added that he would propose legislation next year to make it an official state holiday.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney designated Juneteenth as an official holiday.

All city offices and facilities will be closed to the public on June 19 to observe Juneteenth, Kenney said.

"This is one small but meaningful step toward repairing the damages inflicted on Black Americans throughout our country’s history," Kenney said on Twitter.

Texas

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced plans to relocate the Dowling and Spirit of Confederacy statues that are currently located in two Houston parks last week.

The statues will be removed on June 19 and moved “to separate sites that provide greater historical context for public viewing,” the statement said.

Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam announced that he’ll propose making Juneteenth an official holiday.

“I hope our local governments will observe this holiday for their workers as well," he said.

The governor added that while Virginia and 44 other states commemorate the holiday, his action will seek to formalize the observance.  

This commemoration will start Friday with a paid day off for executive branch state employees, Northam said. 

What is Juneteenth?:

2 hr 19 min ago

Brooks' family attorney: "You have to let the criminal justice system play out"

CNN
CNN

L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for the family of Rayshard Brooks, said it now up to the judicial system to bring the Atlanta officer who shot and killed the 27-year-old to justice.

"You have to let the criminal justice system play out and not be angry, not be upset on either side, just let the system play out how it is. Just like in any case of murder," he told CNN on Wednesday.

Stewart said in any case, he leaves criminal matters up to the district attorneys in the city and said he just hopes "they know the facts and do their job and come to the conclusion."

Some background: Earlier today, the Fulton County district attorney announced 11 charges against Garrett Rolfe, who fired three shots at Brooks, two of which hit Brooks in the back and another that hit a car with three people inside. One of those charges is felony murder which could carry the death penalty if he is convicted.

When asked if he thought the charges were appropriate, Stewart said that the shooting was unjustified.

Watch:

2 hr 35 min ago

3 men with alleged ties to the "Boogaloo" movement have been indicted on terrorism charges

From CNN's Pierre Meilhan

Three men who allegedly sought to incite violence during Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Las Vegas have been indicted on two counts of terrorism and two counts related to possession of explosives, according to a court document released Wednesday.

Stephen T. Parshall, 35, Andrew Lynam, 23, and William L. Loomis, 40, were all arrested in Las Vegas on May 30 and are accused by a Clark County grand jury of “assisting, soliciting or conspire to commit an act of terrorism, as well as provide material support for use in the commission of an act of terrorism,” according to the indictment.

The three men were also indicted on possession of explosives and for conspiracy to damage or destroy a building by means of explosives.

The three men, who are also facing similar charges filed by the US Attorney’s office in Las Vegas, are currently in federal custody, according to the Justice Department.

During a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, bail for each the three suspects remained at a $1 million, according to Clark County District Court records. 

All three Las Vegas residents were alleged members of the “Boogaloo” movement, “a term used by extremists to signify a coming civil war and/or collapse of society,” according to the US Attorney’s office.

“Violent instigators have hijacked peaceful protests and demonstrations across the country, including Nevada, exploiting the real and legitimate outrage over Mr. Floyd’s death for their own radical agendas,” US Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich said.

If convicted of federal charges, each face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for conspiracy to damage and destroy by fire and explosive.

2 hr 44 min ago

National Guard investigation finds confusion over orders led to helicopter flying low over DC protesters

From CNN's Barbara Starr

The preliminary results of a National Guard investigation found a lack of clarity in orders played a significant role in a medical evacuation helicopter flying at extremely low altitude over protesters in the nation's capital earlier this month, according to two defense officials.

The Washington, DC, National Guard's fact-finding probe into why a National Guard UH-72 medical helicopter flew just above protesters on the streets of Washington on June 1 has wrapped, the officials told CNN.

The report has been delivered to the head of the DC National Guard, Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, who can accept or reject any recommendations or order further action such as administrative punishments including letters of reprimand, the officials said.

The results could be made public later this week. However, if Walker proceeds with administrative punishment, those involved would have 10 days to respond, which would push the public release into next week.

What is in the report: The report goes into depth on the confusion and lack of clarity in how orders were communicated from guard commanders to the helicopter crew, the officials said. 

One of the causes of that confusion was the decision to have National Guard and civilian law enforcement – including federal officers from multiple agencies and the Metropolitan Police Department – to all be involved in the effort to control the protests, the official said. 

A key question addressed in the report is who specifically approved the use of the helicopter and was that person aware that some type of waiver would be needed to use it in a civil disturbance in that way, the officials said.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy did broadly approve the use of "air assets" to provide an aerial view of the protests, the officials said.

The report looks at the actions of the helicopter crew and also the task force commander that night, Brigadier General Robert Ryan of the DC Guard, both officials said. 

"There is a lot of focus on authorities, process and procedures" in the report trying to explain what led to the decision to use of the helicopters, one of the officials said.

2 hr 50 min ago

Public viewing for Rayshard Brooks will be at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch and Devon M. Sayers 

The public viewing for Rayshard Brooks will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, according to his online obituary posted by the Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 

The celebration of life service will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET at the church.

Some history: Ebenezer Baptist Church has storied history in Atlanta as the church where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was co-pastor until his death in 1968.

The new church sanctuary sits across the street from the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. historical site and the old church. 

3 hr 14 min ago

Massachusetts transit police says officers must intervene if they witness excessive force

From CNN's Rob Frehse

All officers with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police (MBTA) must intervene if they witness another officer using excessive force, and must report that incident “without delay,” the MBTA announced Wednesday.

The MBTA Transit Police also added language into its use-of-force policy prohibiting chokeholds, strangleholds and neck restraints, including carotid restraints, according to a tweet from the organization.

“We are committed to serving ALL citizens with compassion and respect,” they added in the tweet. 

More background: The transit police are the law enforcement arm of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

The MBTA is a division of the Massachusetts Department of Transpiration, providing subway, bus, commuter rail, ferry and paratransit service to eastern Massachusetts and part of Rhode Island, according to their website.

2 hr 57 min ago

Oakland police say ropes found in trees were for exercise

From CNN's Sarah Moon and Cheri Mossburg

KGO
KGO

Ropes seen hanging from trees in Oakland's Lake Merritt neighborhood, which prompted concerns from officials, were used for exercise, police said.

The Oakland Police Department said in a statement that "several community members reported the ropes were used for exercise equipment; one community member claimed ownership of the ropes and stated that he intentionally placed the ropes on the tree limbs for exercise and games several months ago."

Officers found five ropes attached to trees during a search of the area on Tuesday. The ropes have been taken down and extra patrols have been assigned to Lake Merritt, according to the statement.  

“The Oakland Police Department and the City of Oakland recognize especially at this time, that any ropes on or attached to trees, limbs or other objects can be associated with hate crimes and racial violence,” the department said in a statement. 

Oakland Police added: “As a Department and City, we understand the historical and harmful associations when ropes are hung from trees and how the impact can harm our communities. We remind and ask our community to be mindful when using this equipment in a recreational manner. These acts may send an unintended message."

The incident is still under investigation.