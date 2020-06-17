Atlanta officers charged in Brooks' death must surrender by 6 p.m. Thursday

The two Atlanta police officers at the center of the investigation into Rayshard Brooks' death must surrender to authorities by Thursday evening, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said this afternoon during a news conference.

Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta officer who shot Brooks, and fellow officer Devin Brosnan who was also present during the fatal shooting, must surrender by 6 p.m. ET, Howard said.

Since "Brosnan is now becoming a cooperating witness for the state, we are asking the court to grant a bond of $50,000 and to allow officer Brosnan to sign that bond," Howard said.