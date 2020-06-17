Atlanta officers charged in Brooks' death must surrender by 6 p.m. Thursday

The two Atlanta police officers at the center of the investigation into Rayshard Brooks' death must surrender to authorities by Thursday evening, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said this afternoon during a news conference.
Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta officer who shot Brooks, and fellow officer Devin Brosnan who was also present during the fatal shooting, must surrender by 6 p.m. ET, Howard said.
Since "Brosnan is now becoming a cooperating witness for the state, we are asking the court to grant a bond of $50,000 and to allow officer Brosnan to sign that bond," Howard said.
"As I indicated, that he would become one of the first police officers to actually indicate that he is willing to testify against someone in his own department," Howard added. "As for officer Rolfe, the person who fired the two bullets, we are asking — we are recommending no bond for officer Rolfe. If he is given a bond, that would be done by one of our secure court judges. But because of the severity of his act, and then following up that act with kicking Mr. Brooks, we are asking that he not be granted a bond."