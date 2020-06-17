Former Atlanta officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after he shot him, DA says

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said that former Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe kicked Rayshard Brooks "while he laid on ground, while he was there fighting for his life" after he was shot.

Howard said that the other officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, stood on Brooks' shoulders "while he struggled for his life."

"Once Mr. Brooks was shot, there is an Atlanta policy that requires that the officers have to provide timely medical attention to Mr. Brooks or to anyone who is injured. But after Mr. Brooks was shot, for some period of two minutes and 12 seconds, there was no medical attention applied to Mr. Brooks," the district attorney said.

At the news conference, Howard displayed a photo he said shows Rolfe kicking Brooks after he had been shot. There were audible gasps in the room as Howard revealed the image:

A photo of the officer kicking Brooks was displayed at the press conference. A photo of the officer kicking Brooks was display

Watch: