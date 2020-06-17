US
By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner, Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 7:33 p.m. ET, June 17, 2020
1 hr 2 min ago

Atlanta officer's attorney says his client has not agreed to be a "state's witness"

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson

Don Samuel, one of the attorneys for officer Devin Brosnan, has told CNN that his client, who is one of the men at the center of the investigation into Rayshard Brooks' death, has not agreed to testify.

“Officer Brosnan has not agreed to testify. He has not agreed to plead guilty. He honestly told the DA’s office everything that happened during a lengthy interview yesterday. He will continue to tell the DA or the GBI, or any other investigator what happened. But he is absolutely not guilty of any crime and will not plead guilty and has not agreed to be a ‘state’s witness,'" Samuel said.

Earlier this afternoon, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard held a news conference where he said Brosnan, who has been placed on administrative duty, "has now become a state's witness." 

A statement was also released from Samuel and Amanda Clark Palmer calling the Fulton County District Attorney’s office decision to initiate charges "irrational" and "a rush to misjudgment."

The statement defends Brosnan’s behavior on the night Brooks was shot and killed, calling it exemplary.

50 min ago

Attorneys for former Atlanta officer say Brooks shooting was justified 

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson 

In a statement obtained by CNN, the law firm representing former Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe says his actions were justified in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

The attorneys said in a statement that "the loss of life in any instance is tragic," but "Officer Rolfe’s actions were justified."

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced charges against Rolfe earlier today. Rolfe, who shot at Brooks three times in Atlanta during an attempted arrest, faces 11 charges, including felony murder.

About the case: The incident began when police responded to a report of a man sleeping in his car in the fast-food restaurant's drive-thru lane. After chatting calmly with the officers and failing a Breathalyzer test, Brooks resisted when officers moved to handcuff him for suspected drunken driving.

Video footage shows officer Devin Brosnan, Rolfe and Brooks fighting on the ground before Brooks grabs an officer's Taser and begins to run away. As the officers chase him, Brooks points the Taser over his shoulder at Rolfe, who then shoots him multiple times, the surveillance video shows. Brooks was struck twice in the back and died at a nearby hospital.

Rolfe's attorneys laid out why they believe their client's actions were justified in the statement.

"A peace officer may use deadly force to 1. arrest a suspected felon when he reasonably believes that the suspect poses an immediate threat of physical violence to the officer or others, 2. to protect himself and others from a life-threatening injury, and 3. to prevent the commission of a forcible felony. Mr. Brooks violently attacked two officers and disarmed one of them. When Mr. Brooks turned and pointed an object at Officer Rolfe, any officer would have reasonably believed that he intended to disarm, disable, or seriously injure him," the attorneys said.

At today's news conference, Howard, the district attorney, said after shooting Brooks, Rolfe said "I got him" and kicked him. Brosnan then stood on Brooks' shoulder, Howard said.

The officers did not provide medical aid to Brooks for more than two minutes after he was shot, Howard said.

1 hr 21 min ago

Atlanta mayor says she hopes justice will be served in Brooks case

From CNN’s Devon Sayers

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she hopes "justice will be served" for Rayshard Brooks and other victims of "the other use of force cases."

“It is my hope that justice will be served—not only for the family of Mr. Brooks, but for the victims and families of the other use of force cases waiting to be resolved by the District Attorney. My condolences and prayers remain with the family of Mr. Brooks, as well as the other families awaiting justice," she said.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced earlier today that former officer Garrett Rolfe will be charged with felony murder in the death of Brooks.

Rolfe, who shot at Brooks three times, faces 11 charges in all, and officer Devin Brosnan, who was also on scene, faces three charges.

1 hr 54 min ago

"I saw a lot of hope today," says attorney for Rayshard Brooks' family

L. Chris Stewart, one of the attorney's for Rayshard Brooks' family, shared a message of hope during a news conference this afternoon following charges made against the two Atlanta officers at the heart of the investigation.

Stewart commended officer Devin Brosnan, who is on administrative duty and has become a state's witness, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said a news conference this afternoon. Brosnan faces three charges, including aggravated assault.

Brosnan will testify against former officer Garrett Rolfe who faces 11 charges, including felony murder, Howard said.

"I saw a lot of hope today. As the district attorney said, this is the first time another officer has decided to be a government witness and testify against another officer. That's what policing is," Stewart said. "That's the kind of officers that make these streets safe that, stop instances like this from happening. When you're willing to step up and say that was wrong. Even if that's going to risk my career, even if people won't like me and other officers will be angry. That's the reason that every not officer is out there trying to kill everybody."

2 hr 4 min ago

Rayshard Brooks' widow says she's "appalled" by the details of his death

Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, said she was "appalled" by the details released about the officers' actions in her husband's killing.

"I was very hurt. I couldn't imagine being there because I don't know what I would have done if I would have seen that for myself. But I felt everything that he felt just by hearing what he went through. And it hurts. It hurt really bad," she told reporters at a news conference today.

Earlier today: Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard displayed a photo he said shows former officer Garrett Rolfe kicking Brooks after he had been shot.

Miller also said she was grateful that the second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, is "coming forth with the truth."

The district attorney said that Brosnan was a state's witness and "decided to testify on behalf of the state in this case."

Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder. Brosnan is on administrative duty and also faces three charges, including aggravated assault.

2 hr 12 min ago

Attorney for Brooks' family says the charges against the officers are "just step one"

Justin Miller, the attorney representing Rayshard Brooks' family, commended the district attorney's office for charging two Atlanta officers in the death of the 27-year-old but said this is just the first step in the path to justice.

"I want everybody to know that we want you to stay focused. This is not the finish line. This is the starting point. Yes, we appreciate and we commend the DA's office for charging these officers appropriately. But that's just step one. Step two is convictions on all charges," Miller said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

He warned that "justice is not something that is going to be easy in this case, it never is."

Miller's comments follow news that former officer Garrett Rolfe faces 11 charges stemming from Brooks' death, including felony murder. Devin Brosnan, the second officer on the scene, is on administrative duty and also faces three charges, including aggravated assault.

2 hr 19 min ago

Protesters gather outside Atlanta Wendy's where Brooks was killed

Protesters have started to gather outside Wendy's in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

CNN's Victor Blackwell was on the scene Wednesday afternoon following news that two officers had been charged in Brooks' death.

"The protesters here outside the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed on Friday night. They shut down the street here with chants of 'Who's streets? Our streets' sporadically letting through just a few vehicles," Blackwell said. "But it appeared that there was a toll that drivers had to throw up a fist of solidarity to get through, now it appears they are not letting anyone through."

The charges: Former officer Garrett Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder. If convicted, Rolfe faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said during a news conference.

Officer Devin Brosnan is on administrative duty and also faces three charges, including aggravated assault.

1 hr 19 min ago

Here's what you need to know about the Rayshard Brooks case

The two officers at the center of the investigation into the death of Rayshard Brooks were charged Wednesday afternoon by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

A lot happened during Howard's news conference; catch up on the biggest developments:

  • Charges filed: Former officer Garrett Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder. If convicted, Rolfe faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty, Howard said. Officer Devin Brosnan is on administrative duty and also faces three charges, including aggravated assault.
  • Graphic photo: At the news conference, Howard displayed a photo he said shows Rolfe kicking Brooks after he had been shot. There were audible gasps in the room as Howard revealed the image.
  • State witness: Howard said that Brosnan, the other officer on the scene during the killing of Brooks, "has now become a state's witness." "He has decided to testify on behalf of the state in this case. What he has said to us that is within a matter of days he plans to make a statement regarding the culpability of officer Rolfe," Howard said.
  • Bond: Since Brosnan is now a cooperating witness for the state, Howard said prosecutors "are asking the court to grant a bond of $50,000" and allow him to sign the bond. Howard recommended that Rolfe be denied bond.
  • Surrendering to authorities: Rolfe and Brosnan must surrender by 6 p.m. ET Thursday, Howard said.
  • Historical perspective: Wednesday marked the 40th time Fulton County has prosecuted police officers for misconduct, Howard said. This is also the ninth time the county has prosecuted a homicide case committed by a police officer, he said.

3 hr 4 min ago

Texas A&M University announces commission to review statues, buildings and monuments

From CNN's Raja Razek

 Statue of Lawrence Sullivan Ross, College Station, Texas
 Statue of Lawrence Sullivan Ross, College Station, Texas Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images/FILE

Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young has formed a task force on race relations and a commission on historic representations to address racism in the campus community and to review statues, buildings and monuments.

Each group would include former students, faculty, staff and relevant subject matter experts, according to the statement.  

"Chancellor Sharp and I also discussed the presence of the statue of Lawrence Sullivan Ross, former president of A&M and member of the confederacy, including how we address the historical context of its presence and its symbolism to the entire campus community. We also discussed a review of similar representations on campus," Young said in the statement.

Recommendations and resolutions should take place within the next several months, according to the statement. 

Texas A&M's main campus is located in College Station, Texas.