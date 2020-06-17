Atlanta officer's attorney says his client has not agreed to be a "state's witness"

Don Samuel, one of the attorneys for officer Devin Brosnan, has told CNN that his client, who is one of the men at the center of the investigation into Rayshard Brooks' death, has not agreed to testify.
“Officer Brosnan has not agreed to testify. He has not agreed to plead guilty. He honestly told the DA’s office everything that happened during a lengthy interview yesterday. He will continue to tell the DA or the GBI, or any other investigator what happened. But he is absolutely not guilty of any crime and will not plead guilty and has not agreed to be a ‘state’s witness,'" Samuel said.
Earlier this afternoon, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard held a news conference where he said Brosnan, who has been placed on administrative duty, "has now become a state's witness."
A statement was also released from Samuel and Amanda Clark Palmer calling the Fulton County District Attorney’s office decision to initiate charges "irrational" and "a rush to misjudgment."
The statement defends Brosnan’s behavior on the night Brooks was shot and killed, calling it exemplary.