Atlanta district attorney will announce charging decision in Rayshard Brooks shooting this afternoon

Senate TV

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticized the newly-unveiled Senate GOP policing proposal, saying, “we have only had the bill for a few hours and are reviewing it, but what’s clear is that the Senate Republican proposal on policing does not rise to the moment.”

Speaking from the Senate floor, Schumer called the Scott bill “ineffective,” and demanded “significant improvement.”

Schumer also criticized Senate Majority Leader McConnell for moving on judicial nominees before taking up the police bill. He did not say if Democrats will block first procedural vote. Schumer did say that he is glad McConnell "has listened to our demands to bring a police reform bill to the floor before July 4."

Schumer suggested that Democrats are willing to work with Republicans to negotiate changes. He said that Democrats expect Republicans to work with them to make improvements to the bill.

“The Senate is a place where you can only succeed if you convince a substantial majority of the chamber that you have good legislation. We expect our Republican colleagues to work with us to make significant improvement to any legislation in order for it to pass. We take this very seriously. As we continue to review the Republican legislation, I will be talking with my caucus about the best way to strengthen it. This bill will need dramatic improvement," he said.

He added, that “There’s been a lot of talk from the Republican leader about the real challenge of getting onto a bill. Frankly, the real challenge is whether Senate Republicans will be able to step up to the plate and rise to the moment and vote for a bill that actually solves the problem. We Democrats are going to try to get them there. It’s important that we get this right.”

Schumer called the House Democratic proposal “comprehensive, strong and enduring reform.”

He said, ���We have a tale of two chambers, a glaring contrast between a strong comprehensive Democratic bill in the House and a much narrower, and much less effective Republican bill in the Senate.”

Schumer also ran through an overview of key differences between the Democratic and GOP proposal to argue why he believes that the Republican plan falls short.