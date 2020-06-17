US
By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner, Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 4:31 p.m. ET, June 17, 2020
46 Posts
21 min ago

Atlanta officer will testify against former cop who killed Brooks, DA says

Devin Brosnan
Devin Brosnan Atlanta Police Dept.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said that Devin Brosnan, the other officer on the scene during the killing of Rayshard Brooks, "has now become a state's witness." 

Howard continued: "He has decided to testify on behalf of the state in this case. What he has said to us that is within a matter of days he plans to make a statement regarding the culpability of officer Rolfe." 

Howard said that Brosnan "is not psychologically willing to give that statement today."

Brosnan admitted "he was standing on Mr Brooks' body immediately after the shooting," the district attorney said. He will be charged with aggravated assault and two violations of oath, Howard said.

28 min ago

Police officers "can't fire a gun" at someone running away, DA says

CNN
CNN

Atlanta police officers are prohibited from firing a gun at someone who is running away, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said during a news conference today.

Howard referenced the city's standard operating procedure (SOP), which also prohibits officers from firing a taser at someone running away, he said.

"The city of Atlanta SOP, in fact, prohibit officers from firing tasers someone who is running away. So the city of Atlanta says you could not even fire a taser at someone who is running away. So you certainly can't fire a gun, a handgun at someone who is running away," Howard said.

Some context: Video footage shows the police officer fighting on the ground before Rayshard Brooks grabs an officer's Taser and began to run away on June 12 outside a Wendy's.

As the officers chase him, Brooks points the Taser over his shoulder at Rolfe, who then shoots him multiple times, the surveillance video shows. Brooks was struck twice in the back and died at a nearby hospital.

30 min ago

Former Atlanta officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after he shot him, DA says

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said that former Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe kicked Rayshard Brooks "while he laid on ground, while he was there fighting for his life" after he was shot.

Howard said that the other officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, stood on Brooks' shoulders "while he struggled for his life."

"Once Mr. Brooks was shot, there is an Atlanta policy that requires that the officers have to provide timely medical attention to Mr. Brooks or to anyone who is injured. But after Mr. Brooks was shot, for some period of two minutes and 12 seconds, there was no medical attention applied to Mr. Brooks," the district attorney said.

At the news conference, Howard displayed a photo he said shows Rolfe kicking Brooks after he had been shot. There were audible gasps in the room as Howard revealed the image:

A photo of the officer kicking Brooks was displayed at the press conference.
39 min ago

Brooks "never presented himself as a threat," district attorney says

CNN
CNN

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Rayshard Brooks was "never informed" that he was under arrest for driving under the influence.

Howard noted that this is a requirement of the Atlanta Police Department when one is charged with a DUI.

Howard added that Brooks "never presented himself as a threat." At first he was sleeping, Howard said, and then "he was cooperative" after he was awakened.

"But Mr. Brooks never displayed any aggressive behavior during the 41 minutes and 17 seconds," Howard said after his team studied the video evidence.

51 min ago

Rayshard Brooks case marks 40th time police officers have been prosecuted in Fulton County, DA says

Today marks the 40th time Fulton County has prosecuted police officers for misconduct, according to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Howard shared these remarks during a news conference this afternoon in which he said that warrants would be issued in Brooks' case.

"Unfortunately, this marks the 40th prosecution of police officers for misconduct here in our county. And this is the ninth time that we've prosecuted a homicide case committed by a police officer. Eight of those cases involved black males, and one of those cases involved a black female," Howard said.
36 min ago

DA says he interviewed 10 witnesses and watched 8 videos in Brooks case

CNN
CNN

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said that his office has spoken to 10 different witnesses so far in Rayshard Brooks' case.

"So, the question is asked why were we able to charge this case now? So I want to explain that we have already had an opportunity to speak with three of the witnesses in this case. And those are the three witnesses who were from West Memphis, Tennessee. We have had an opportunity to conduct interviews with seven other witnesses other than the three witnesses from Tennessee," he said.

Howard added that his office has reviewed eight different videos from the shooting scene. Those videos include, two police body cams, two police dash cams, three cell phone videos, and surveillance footage from the Wendy's restaurant.

The district attorney has also examined the two Tasers that were used during the incident.

"We have spent some time examining the Taser evidence in this case," he said. "We've actually examined and possessed the two Tasers that were used. We have also had an opportunity to examine the Taser logs that are prepared as the tasers are used."

1 hr ago

Warrants issued in Rayshard Brooks' case

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said he has decided to "issue warrants" in the death of Rayshard Brooks.

The news conference is on going and he has not yet given more details.

2 hr 4 min ago

Possible charges in the killing of Rayshard Brooks to be announced soon. Catch up on the latest news.

Rayshard Brooks
Rayshard Brooks Courtesy Stewart Trial Attorneys

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. is expected to announce his charging decision in the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, according to a statement from his office.

Howard will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. ET to reveal if he intends to charge the Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta officer who shot Brooks, and fellow officer Devin Brosnan who was also present during the fatal shooting.

Here are the other major headlines you need know:

  • Brooks' family to speak: Rayshard Brooks' widow Tomika Miller and other family members will address reporters today at 4:30 p.m. along with family attorneys, L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller. Brooks' family and attorneys will react to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard's announcement on a charging decision in the police shooting.
  • Actions under scrutiny: The actions of former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes, Derek Chauvin, are being reviewed by state police conduct investigators, according to a new records request filed Tuesday.  
  • Police reform bill called "inadequate": House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Republican police reform plan is inadequate. "We don't need a study about chokeholds. We don't need a study about no-knock warrants... We know what we need to do," Pelosi told CNN today.
1 hr 3 min ago

Nooses found hanging in California neighborhood to be investigated as hate crime

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

A hate crime investigation is underway after several nooses were found hanging from trees in the Lake Merritt neighborhood of Oakland, California.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said the nooses have been removed.

"Symbols of racial violence have no place in Oakland and will not be tolerated," she said in a statement on Twitter. "Several nooses were found on trees around Lake Merritt were removed and will be investigated as hate crimes. Reports that these were part of exercise equipment do not remove nor excuse their torturous and terrorizing effects."

Schaaf went on to say: “We are all responsible for knowing the history and present day reality of lynchings, hate crimes and racial violence. Objects that invoke such terror will not be tolerated in Oakland’s public spaces.”

Read her statement:

Investigations underway in Southern California: Earlier this week, the FBI and California Attorney General's Office will now be monitoring the investigation of a man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference Monday.

Robert L. Fuller, 24, was hanging from a tree early Wednesday. Fire department personnel who responded to the scene determined he was dead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Fuller's death was described as "an alleged death by suicide."

The Department of Justice and the FBI announced Monday they will be reviewing the hanging death of Fuller as well as the hanging death of 38-year-old Malcolm Harsch — both black males — 10 days earlier in San Bernardino County.