Atlanta officer will testify against former cop who killed Brooks, DA says

Devin Brosnan Atlanta Police Dept.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said that Devin Brosnan, the other officer on the scene during the killing of Rayshard Brooks, "has now become a state's witness."

Howard continued: "He has decided to testify on behalf of the state in this case. What he has said to us that is within a matter of days he plans to make a statement regarding the culpability of officer Rolfe."

Howard said that Brosnan "is not psychologically willing to give that statement today."

Brosnan admitted "he was standing on Mr Brooks' body immediately after the shooting," the district attorney said. He will be charged with aggravated assault and two violations of oath, Howard said.

