Rayshard Brooks' family "not even to the healing stage yet," attorney says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Rayshard Brooks’ family attorney Justin Miller said the family wants to see charges for the officers who were involved in Brooks’ killing, but there is uncertainty over whether that will happen.
The family is struggling after Brooks’ death, Miller said.
“They're just trying to get to the point where they understand what's going on. They're not even to the healing stage yet,” Miller said to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.
Miller said the death of Brooks is personal for him.
“I'm Rayshard Brooks, I'm George Floyd; it's happened to me, it's happened to my friends and it's happened to my father and every other black person I know. So we're all the same. So when we fight these battles, we're fighting them from a place of knowledge and really from the heart,” he said.
Watch more:
9:04 a.m. ET, June 16, 2020
Georgia lieutenant governor says he'll release hate crimes bill draft today
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
In the wake of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said that today he is releasing a version of the legislative draft for a hate crimes bill.
“We want to send a very clear message: that Georgia is going to be the worst state to commit a hate crime in, and I think that is a great opportunity to start building a strong relationship all across the state,” he said.
Duncan, a Republican, said the bill has bipartisan support and “empowers communities.”
“At the end of the day, I don't want my legacy to be that … I supported the weakest hate crimes bill in the country. I want to put policy over politics,” said Duncan, a Republican.
Duncan said while the bill is a step in the right direction, there needs to be a broad approach to fighting racism.
“A simple bill does not make this go away. It has to be relationships. It has to be reaching out for your neighbor. … It's not enough to just not be racist. You've got to be anti-racism, which means you're proactive, you're looking for ways to root it out,” Duncan said.
Watch:
8:24 a.m. ET, June 16, 2020
How California is addressing America's racial divide
Analysis from CNN's Ronald Brownstein
At a moment of profound national tension over race, California may be lighting a pathway toward greater racial reconciliation as America grows irreversibly more diverse in the years ahead.
The California state legislature is moving toward approving legislation this month that would place on the November ballot a referendum to repeal a ban on affirmative action for racial minorities in hiring and higher education admissions that the state's voters backed in 1996.
That ban came midstream in a rapid-fire sequence of racially inflammatory ballot initiatives that state voters approved, typically by big margins, in the 1990s, including Proposition 187 to deny public services to undocumented immigrants, and measures to toughen criminal penalties on repeat offenders and juveniles and to ban bilingual education in public schools.
All of those initiatives passed against a backdrop of racial transition, when whites were falling below a majority of the state's population and California was experiencing an expanding "cultural generation gap" between a preponderantly white senior population and increasingly diverse younger generations.
But two decades later, with people of color now firmly established as a majority of the state's residents, those tensions have diminished to the point where it has become possible to build multi-ethnic coalitions to reverse some of the hardline legislation passed during the 1990s era of maximum tension.
While racial inequities in the state persist, the move to undo the affirmative action ban, which overwhelmingly passed the state Assembly last week, follows a series of legislative and ballot initiatives in recent years that have rolled back some of the earlier era's harshest measures.
"The '90s were the decade of racial propositions," said Manuel Pastor, director of the Program for Environmental and Regional Equity at the University of Southern California. "And there's been a pretty consistent reassessment since then."
It's just past 8 a.m. in New York and 5 a.m. in San Francisco. Here's the latest on the protests
Protests against police brutality and institutional racism have swept the world in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. Here's what you need to know about the demonstrations:
New Mexico shooting: Unrest in Albuquerque has led to a shooting in the city. The victim is in a critical but stable condition in hospital. There was also unrest in Portland, Oregon, and Nashville, Tennessee.
Five charged with hate crimes in Virginia: The group are accused of attacking a black pastor. Officers initially arrested the pastor for pulling a gun during the incident but he is no longer facing charges.
Ban on French police chokeholds overturned: The ban has been overturned until September after police unions protested the restriction.
UK leader faces criticism over race inequality commission: Boris Johnson has been criticized by an opposition politician over his planned commission into inequality in Britain.
7:10 a.m. ET, June 16, 2020
Boris Johnson criticized over adviser's appointment to race inequality commission
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized after appointing a controversial adviser to help lead a commission examining inequality in the UK.
Munira Mirza, head of Johnson's policy unit, has a leading role in overseeing the project, according to a report from The Guardian.
Johnson announced the commission on Sunday, in a Daily Telegraph article about the demonstrations over racial inequality in the UK.
"It is no use just saying that we have made huge progress in tackling racism. There is much more that we need to do; and we will," Johnson wrote.
"It is time for a cross-governmental commission to look at all aspects of inequality – in employment, in health outcomes, in academic and all other walks of life."
Mirza has previously written articles questioning the existence of structural racism. Her role in the commission has generated strong criticism from opposition politicians.
In 2017 Mirza wrote in The Spectator magazine that "a lot of people in politics think it’s a good idea to exaggerate the problem of racism."
"The most anyone could reasonably say about institutional racism is that the evidence is far from conclusive," she added.
In 2006, Mirza also wrote a piece on diversity policies for Spiked, a politics website, where she described such measures as "often appear[ing] as the flipside of old racial thinking, making us see people’s ethnicity first and their (often diverse) talents and interests second."
"This [appointment] further undermines Boris Johnson's race commission," Labour MP David Lammy wrote on Twitter after reports emerged about Mirza's role.
Lammy previously led a review into the treatment of the UK's ethnic minorities in the country's criminal justice system. Mirza criticized the review in a Spiked piece written in 2017.
"My review was welcomed by all parties: Corbyn, Cameron and May. But Munira Mirza went out of her way to attack it," Lammy tweeted.
"Johnson isn't listening to Black Lives Matter. He's trying to wage a culture war," he added.
Downing Street did not comment on Mirza's appointment. A senior government source told CNN that the Prime Minister had set up the commission and that it would have an external chair.
6:13 a.m. ET, June 16, 2020
Ban on French police chokeholds overturned until September
From CNN's Pierre Bairin
The head of France's national police has said officers can still use chokeholds "with discernment" until September 1, overturning an immediate ban on the technique less than a week after it was announced.
On June 9, France’s interior minister Christophe Castaner announced that the use of the chokehold technique, deemed dangerous by a police director general working group, would be banned.
The French police describes the technique as “squeezing the neck for a long time in order to reduce the influx of oxygen and limit muscle response,” as published in a French interior ministry press release.
Castaner's speech was in response to nationwide protests against police violence and racism which followed George Floyd's death in the US.
The minister said there would be “zero tolerance” on racism within the French police force.
But his remarks caused anger among police unions, who protested the speech and demanded the right to keep using the chokehold technique.
Frédéric Veaux, the head of the French police, informed forces that the method could still be used, until September 1, in specific cases such as when arresting large or violent individuals, an interior ministry spokesperson told CNN.
The spokesperson said a new working group was being put in place to find alternate methods to the chokehold technique by September 1 and added that teaching of the technique had already ceased.
4:43 a.m. ET, June 16, 2020
Night of unrest at protests in 3 states leads to a shooting and arrests
From CNN's Joe Sutton and Hollie Silverman
Protests in three states Monday night resulted in a shooting, arrests and the closure of one city's downtown.
Portland, Oregon: Police declared a civil disturbance and closed part of downtown, police said, after some protesters lit a fire, looted a store and injured an officer with a rock.
Albuquerque, New Mexico: Vigilantes may have instigated violence that led to a shooting, according to officials. The victim was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital and is in a critical but stable condition, authorities said. Police detained individuals involved in the shooting after using chemical irritants and flash bangs to protect officers at the scene near the Albuquerque National History Museum.
Nashville, Tennessee: Tennessee state troopers detained 21 protesters who refused to vacate the Capitol grounds.
Charges dropped against black pastor who was assaulted; now 5 people are charged with hate crimes
From CNN's Rebekah Riess and Hollie Silverman
Five people have been charged with hate crimes in Virginia and the black pastor they are accused of attacking is no longer facing charges for pulling out a gun during the incident.
Leon McCray Sr. was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm during a June 1 incident in the town of Edinburg in Shenandoah County, a news release from the Shenandoah County sheriff said.
McCray, a 61-year-old pastor at Lighthouse Church & Marketplace Ministries International, told CNN affiliate WHSV that the incident started when he noticed two people dragging a refrigerator toward the dumpsters at an apartment building he owns in Edinburg.
When he confronted them and asked them to leave they "got irate" with him before leaving and then returned with three more people who began to threaten him and use "all types of racial slurs," McCray told WHSV.
McCray pulled out his weapon after the group surrounded him and one man began headbutting him, he told WHSV.
However, when deputies arrived they arrested McCray and no one else.
Portland Police close downtown and declare civil disturbance
From CNN’s Joe Sutton
Police in Portland, Oregon have declared a civil disturbance in the city's downtown area "due to criminal activity."
"Downtown is now closed from SW Naito to Broadway and SW Lincoln to Harvey Milk. Please leave to the North--toward Burnside. We are advising crowd to leave now or be subject to arrest or use of force,” the police tweeted.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said protesters were pointing lasers at officers who are protecting the Justice Center.
“We are advising the crowd to stop shaking the fence and throwing projectiles. We are here to protect the people who work in the Justice Center and the adults in custody who are living inside…Slingshots are launching objects and additional projectiles are being thrown at deputies. Stop throwing items, stop pointing lasers…” the sheriff’s office said.
The Portland Police said the “Crowd continues to throw projectiles at officers. Downtown is closed,” and police are working to disperse the crowd.